DR Congo arrive at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as one of the longest-priced sides in the outright market, currently available at 1000/1 with the best available price sitting at 750/1 across leading operators. Ranked 37th of 48 teams in the outright winner market, they are not expected to lift the trophy, but their return to the World Cup after a 52-year absence makes them one of the tournament’s most compelling stories.

Their Group K draw alongside Portugal, Colombia and Uzbekistan offers a realistic route to the knockout rounds, and in a 48-team tournament where the top two plus four best third-placed sides advance, the Leopards enter with genuine elimination-stage ambitions. For bettors, the outright winner price is beyond realistic value, but alternative markets carry genuine interest.

Best Pick: DR Congo to qualify from Group K

DR Congo to qualify from Group K Confidence: 2/5

2/5 Best Odds: 1000/1 (outright winner)

1000/1 (outright winner) Reason: The outright price reflects accurate expectations; value sits in group-stage progression markets rather than the winner market.

DR Congo’s World Cup History

This is only DR Congo’s second appearance at a FIFA World Cup, and their first since the tournament returned a side representing the country in 1974, when they competed as Zaire. That campaign is remembered as one of the most difficult in World Cup history: three defeats, 14 goals conceded, none scored, and a 9-0 loss to Yugoslavia that has since entered tournament folklore as one of the heaviest group-stage defeats ever recorded.

The country’s best finish remains that 1974 group stage, and the 52-year gap between appearances underlines just how significant this qualification is. DR Congo have been one of the most dominant African sides at AFCON level, winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 1968 and 1974, and have come close to World Cup qualification on multiple occasions without breaking through. The 2026 campaign ends a wait that has defined a generation of Congolese football.

Their route back was arduous: runners-up in CAF qualifying Group B, then through a regional play-off, a CAF final against Nigeria decided on penalties, and finally a global play-off victory over Jamaica. The squad that arrives in the United States carries enormous expectation from home supporters to go further than Zaire ever did.

Year Stage Reached Manager Top Scorer 2026 Group K Sebastien Desabre TBC 2022 Did not qualify – – 2018 Did not qualify – – 2014 Did not qualify – – 2010 Did not qualify – – 2006 Did not qualify – –

Current DR Congo Squad and Manager Analysis

Sebastien Desabre’s Likely DR Congo Shape

Sebastien Desabre, the French coach who has led DR Congo through their qualifying campaign, has built a team around defensive solidity and quick transitions. He favours a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 system depending on the opposition, anchored by a compact mid-block that is difficult to break down. Their qualifying record of 7 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss in 9 games with a goal difference of +9 reflects a team that controls matches without necessarily dominating possession.

The tactical question at the World Cup is whether that disciplined structure can hold against Portugal and Colombia, sides with significantly greater individual quality. Desabre is expected to prioritise defensive shape in the opening fixture against Portugal, looking to remain compact and threaten on the counter through Yoane Wissa and Meschak Elia on the flanks.

Key Players to Watch

Chancel Mbemba – the 31-year-old Lille centre-back with 109 caps is the heartbeat of this defence. His experience in European club football and his leadership across more than a decade of international football make him the most capped outfield player in the squad and the natural organiser at the back.

Yoane Wissa – the Newcastle United forward brings Premier League pedigree and direct running to DR Congo’s attack. With 9 international goals in 38 caps, Wissa is capable of exploiting space on the counter and is the most likely source of goals against the better-organised sides in Group K.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – the West Ham United right-back chose DR Congo over England and brings elite one-on-one defensive ability to the right flank. He also offers an attacking outlet and is one of four Premier League players in the squad, adding top-level experience.

Cedric Bakambu – the 35-year-old Real Betis forward is DR Congo’s all-time leading goalscorer in this squad with 21 goals in 70 caps and topped the qualifying scoring charts with 4 goals. His movement and finishing remain important even as he enters the latter stages of his international career.

Gael Kakuta – the 34-year-old AEL playmaker provides creativity and dead-ball quality. Recalled for the tournament despite his age, Kakuta offers the kind of technical sharpness that can unlock defences in tight games.

Injury and Selection Watch

No specific pre-tournament injury concerns are confirmed for the DR Congo squad ahead of the World Cup. The squad of 26 announced for the tournament appears to be available in full, with Desabre able to select from his strongest options across all positions.

The key selection decision is likely to centre on how Desabre balances the experience of Bakambu and Kakuta against the energy and directness of younger attacking options. Nathanael Mbuku, Theo Bongonda and Fiston Mayele all offer different profiles, giving the manager genuine choices in how he constructs the front line across three group games.

DR Congo’s Route to the Final

Group K presents a clear picture of DR Congo’s likely tournament trajectory. Portugal are heavy favourites to top the group, and Colombia are expected to finish second. That leaves DR Congo and Uzbekistan competing for third place, which in a 48-team format with four best third-placed sides advancing still offers a realistic pathway into the Round of 32.

The fixture order matters significantly. DR Congo open against Portugal in Houston on 17 June, a game in which they are heavy underdogs. The Colombia fixture on 23 June in Guadalajara is the pivotal one: a point or three points against Colombia could be enough to secure third place, given that Uzbekistan represent the group’s weakest side. The final group game against Uzbekistan in Atlanta on 27 June is the one DR Congo will be targeting for maximum points.

Even if they progress as one of the better third-placed sides, the Round of 32 would likely pit them against a group winner from another pool, almost certainly a top-10 ranked side. Realistically, the quarter-finals represent a ceiling for this team, and most DR Congo World Cup predictions would frame anything beyond the Round of 16 as an exceptional outcome. For bettors, the stage-of-elimination markets around a group-stage or Round of 32 exit offer more precision than the outright winner price.

DR Congo World Cup Betting Markets Explained

Given the outright winner price of 1000/1, most of the betting interest around DR Congo is better served by alternative markets that reflect their actual tournament ceiling. Here is a breakdown of the relevant options:

Outright Winner – priced at 1000/1, with a best available price of 750/1 at leading operators. Reflects their status as one of the longest-priced sides in the field. For reference, they rank 37th of 48 teams in the outright market.

To Reach the Semi-Finals – a significant step up in ambition for a side making only their second World Cup appearance. Would require wins over established sides from the last 16 onwards. Priced to reflect very long odds.

To Win Group K – available at 26/1. Portugal’s presence makes this a stretch, but it is not entirely without interest given how competitive DR Congo were in CAF qualifying.

Stage of Elimination – the most precise market for DR Congo. Options around group-stage exit or Round of 32 exit are likely to offer the most accurate reflection of their probable tournament journey.

Top DR Congo Goalscorer – Cedric Bakambu is available at 999/1 to finish as the tournament’s top scorer overall. His 4 qualifying goals make him the most likely DR Congo scorer, but the outright top-scorer market is not where value lies for this side.

DR Congo World Cup Betting on group progression markets is where sharper angles exist. A points-based or goals-scored tiebreaker could determine whether they advance as a third-placed side, making individual match betting across their three group games potentially more profitable than tournament outrights.

Best DR Congo World Cup Bets

Main Pick: DR Congo to qualify from Group K (Stage of Elimination – after group stage)

The 48-team format means the two best-performing third-placed teams from six-team groups can still advance. DR Congo’s qualifying record of 7 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss in 9 games, combined with a disciplined defensive structure under Desabre, suggests they are capable of picking up points against Colombia and Uzbekistan. Their +9 goal difference in qualifying underlines an ability to win when it matters. A point or more from the Uzbekistan fixture in Atlanta looks highly achievable, and anything from the Colombia game would be a significant bonus.

Lower-Risk Pick: Yoane Wissa or Cedric Bakambu to score at any point in the group stage

DR Congo’s attacking output in qualifying was spread across multiple contributors, but Bakambu’s 4 qualifying goals and Wissa’s direct running and Premier League form make either a reasonable selection in player-to-score-in-the-tournament markets. Against Uzbekistan in their third group game, DR Congo will need to win to maximise their chances of progression, which should generate attacking intent and opportunities for the forwards.

Best DR Congo World Cup Odds by Sportsbook

The prices below reflect the best available odds at the time of writing across leading operators for the main DR Congo World Cup 2026 betting markets.

Outright Winner – 1000/1 (best price 750/1)

Group K Winner – 26/1

Top Scorer (Cedric Bakambu) – 999/1

Odds are subject to change, and some markets may not be available at every operator.

How to Watch and Bet on the 2026 World Cup

DR Congo’s World Cup 2026 matches will be broadcast free-to-air in the UK on ITV and BBC. Both broadcasters hold rights across the tournament, meaning all three group games against Portugal, Colombia and Uzbekistan are expected to be shown live. BBC iPlayer and ITVX will carry streaming coverage for those unable to watch on a television set.

Outright and group-winner markets for DR Congo are already available at leading operators, with prices likely to shorten or lengthen significantly depending on results across the opening two matchdays. Injuries to key players such as Chancel Mbemba or Yoane Wissa would move lines sharply, so monitoring team news before placing futures bets is advisable. Match-by-match betting across the group stage may offer better value than tournament outrights for a side at these price levels.

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