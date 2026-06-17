Germany vs Côte d’Ivoire | Group E, Matchday 10 | World Cup 2026

Date: Saturday, 20 June 2026

Kick-off: 16:00 local (UTC-4)

Venue: Toronto, Canada

TV/Streaming (UK): ITV / ITVX

Group E Standings

1. Germany — P1 W1 D0 L0 GD+6 Pts 3

2. Ivory Coast — P1 W1 D0 L0 GD+1 Pts 3

3. Ecuador — P1 W0 D0 L1 GD-1 Pts 0

4. Curaçao — P1 W0 D0 L1 GD-6 Pts 0

What’s At Stake

Both Germany and Ivory Coast arrive in Toronto with three points from their opening Group E fixtures, meaning the winner of this game will be in pole position to advance to the knockout rounds. A Germany victory would almost certainly seal their place in the last 32, while Ivory Coast know that backing up their 1-0 win over Ecuador with a result here would represent the biggest moment in their World Cup history, giving them a genuine chance of progressing beyond the group stage for the very first time.

Verdict

Germany are firm favourites at 4/7 and the price is justified: Julian Nagelsmann’s side put seven past Curaçao in their opener and carry the deeper squad, the more clinical attack, and the heavier tournament pedigree into this fixture. Ivory Coast’s defensive discipline will be tested severely, and backing Germany to win and over 2.5 goals at the best available price offers real value given the firepower on show.

Germany vs Côte d’Ivoire Match Preview

Germany’s 7-1 demolition of Curaçao was emphatic by any measure. Five different players got on the scoresheet, Kai Havertz claimed a brace, and Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala both looked sharp throughout. Nagelsmann’s side combine genuine depth in attack with a composed defensive unit anchored by Antonio Rüdiger and Jonathan Tah, and the volume of goals in their opener underlines just how difficult they will be to contain across 90 minutes.

Ivory Coast, coached by Emerse Faé, were more measured in their opener. A 1-0 win over Ecuador was hard-fought and showed the organisation and defensive solidity that underpinned their CAF qualifying campaign, in which they conceded zero goals across six matches. Amad Diallo, the match-winner against Ecuador, gives them a creative and direct threat that can hurt Germany on the counter, and Franck Kessié brings control and physicality in midfield.

The stylistic contrast is clear. Germany will look to dominate possession and create from wide positions using Wirtz, Musiala, and Leroy Sané, while Ivory Coast are likely to sit in a compact shape and look to exploit transitions. Whether Faé’s backline, strong as it has been, can absorb sustained pressure from the most prolific attack at this tournament will define the match.

Team Form

Germany — Last 5 Results

Curaçao (H): Won 7-1 (World Cup, June 2026)

United States (A): Won 2-1 (Friendly, June 2026)

Finland (H): Won 4-0 (Friendly, May 2026)

Ghana (H): Won 2-1 (Friendly, March 2026)

Switzerland (A): Won 4-3 (Friendly, March 2026)

Germany have won all five of their most recent matches, scoring 19 goals across that run. The pre-tournament friendlies included tests against Switzerland and the United States, both of whom presented more credible opposition than Curaçao, making the pattern of wins more than just a padding exercise. Nagelsmann’s side arrive in the best form of any team in Group E.

Ivory Coast — Last 5 Results

Ecuador (H): Won 1-0 (World Cup, June 2026)

France (A): Won 2-1 (Friendly, June 2026)

Scotland (N): Won 1-0 (Friendly, March 2026)

South Korea (N): Won 4-0 (Friendly, March 2026)

Egypt (N): Lost 2-3 (Africa Cup of Nations, January 2026)

Ivory Coast have won four of their last five, including a notable 2-1 friendly victory over France. Their only defeat in that stretch came against Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations, a competition in which they were the defending champions. The win over France was particularly significant, suggesting Faé’s squad is capable of causing damage against top-level European opposition.

Team News

Germany head into this match with no reported injury concerns following the Curaçao opener. Nagelsmann has a fully fit and settled squad with genuine competition in every position. Manuel Neuer, at 40 years old, continues in goal with Joshua Kimmich captaining the side from right back or a deeper midfield role depending on the system used. Havertz leads the attack after his brace in the opening game, with Wirtz and Musiala expected to continue providing creativity and forward runs from midfield.

Ivory Coast have no suspensions following their first match, with Amad Diallo carrying the goalscoring confidence from his winner against Ecuador. Faé has a strong spine to call on, with Ousmane Diomande and Evan Ndicka marshalling the defence and Ibrahim Sangaré providing the physical presence in midfield. Kessié, now 29 and at Al-Ahli, remains a key figure in central areas. Nicolas Pépé offers experience from the bench if Faé wants to change the attacking dynamic.

The Ivory Coast squad, while deep in certain positions, does not carry the breadth of top-level European club experience that Germany possess. With six players from Bayern Munich alone and a further four from Borussia Dortmund in the Germany squad, the collective baseline of competition is markedly higher on the German side.

Germany vs Côte d’Ivoire Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (Germany, 4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich (c), Tah, Rüdiger, Raum; Goretzka, Pavlovic; Wirtz, Musiala, Sané; Havertz

Predicted XI (Ivory Coast, 4-3-3): Fofana; Singo, Diomande, Agbadou, Ndicka; Kessié, Sangaré, Fofana S; Diallo, Guessand, Adingra

Predicted XIs based on available squad information. Lineups to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The duel between Germany’s attacking midfield pair of Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala and Ivory Coast’s defensive midfield block of Franck Kessié and Ibrahim Sangaré is likely to decide the game’s tempo. Wirtz has been Germany’s most prolific creator in recent matches, while Musiala provides the direct dribbling and quick combinations that pull defensive midfielders out of position. Kessié and Sangaré are physical and industrious but have been asked to defend in deep blocks here, and if Germany can draw them forward early, the space behind could be decisive. Havertz, who scored twice against Curaçao, will look to exploit exactly those gaps.

Germany vs Côte d’Ivoire Best Bets

Main Pick: Germany to Win @ 4/7

Germany are the stronger side on every metric available: form, squad depth, tournament experience, and firepower. They have won all five recent matches, scoring at will, and face an Ivory Coast team that relies on defensive structure and transitions. Four World Cup titles and the momentum of a seven-goal opener make the Germany win the anchoring selection here.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals @ 4/6

Germany scored seven in their opener and have hit four or more goals in several of their recent matches. Even if Ivory Coast stay organised, Germany’s attacking combinations will create enough chances to break through. The 4/6 available for over 2.5 goals reflects fair value given the firepower in the Germany squad alone.

Scorer Market: Kai Havertz Anytime Scorer

Havertz leads the Germany scoring charts at this World Cup with two goals from the opening game. He occupies central positions that put him directly in the line of crosses and through balls, and his movement into the box is difficult to track for any backline. At best available price with leading operators, he represents a consistent selection in this market.

Germany vs Côte d’Ivoire Accumulator/Acca Leg: Germany Win and Over 2.5 Goals

For those building a Germany vs Côte d’Ivoire acca or bet builder, combining Germany to win with over 2.5 goals is a natural pairing. Germany’s attacking depth makes a high-scoring win more likely than a narrow one, and the combination carries better value than either selection in isolation.

Germany vs Côte d’Ivoire Odds

The current best available prices for this Group E fixture are as follows:

Germany Win: 4/7

Draw: 7/2

Ivory Coast Win: 11/2

Over 2.5 Goals: 4/6

Under 2.5 Goals: 5/4

Odds sourced from leading operators and correct at time of publication. Prices are subject to change.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

Germany vs Côte d’Ivoire is live on ITV and ITVX in the United Kingdom, with kick-off at 20:00 BST on Saturday, 20 June 2026. The match is free to air with no subscription required. UK viewers can stream via the ITVX app or website on desktop, mobile, or smart TV.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Germany vs Côte d’Ivoire at the best available price with a licensed UK operator, follow these steps:

Choose a UK Gambling Commission-licensed sportsbook offering World Cup 2026 markets. Register or log in to your account. Navigate to the Football or World Cup 2026 section. Search for Germany vs Côte d’Ivoire under Group E fixtures. Select your market (match result, goals, anytime scorer, bet builder, etc.). Enter your stake in the bet slip. Confirm the odds displayed match the best available price before submitting. Submit your bet and retain your confirmation for reference.

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