Group F, Matchday 10 | Saturday, 20 June 2026 | Kick-off: 12:00 local time (17:00 BST)

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, USA

TV/Streaming (UK): BBC / BBC iPlayer

Group F Standings: Sweden 1st (3pts) | Japan 2nd (1pt) | Netherlands 3rd (1pt) | Tunisia 4th (0pts)

What’s at Stake

Netherlands vs Sweden is a pivotal Group F encounter that could go a long way to deciding which of these sides advances from the group. Sweden lead the standings after a commanding 5-1 win over Tunisia on Matchday 1, while Netherlands drew 2-2 with Japan and cannot afford to fall further behind. A Netherlands win pulls them level with Sweden on points and opens up a straightforward route to the last 16; a Sweden victory would leave Ronald Koeman’s side needing a miracle on the final day.

Verdict

Netherlands are expected to control possession and create enough chances to edge a tight match, with the best available price of 4/6 reflecting their underlying quality advantage over a Sweden side that may have flattered against Tunisia. Back Netherlands to win and both teams to score, combining the home-win market with Sweden’s attacking threat from Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak at a price that rewards the complexity of the result.

Netherlands vs Sweden Match Preview

Netherlands enter this contest under pressure after failing to beat Japan on the opening matchday, a 2-2 draw that exposed defensive vulnerabilities Ronald Koeman will be desperate to address. Despite qualifying from UEFA with a perfect unbeaten record across eight games – winning six and drawing two, scoring 27 goals and conceding just four – the Dutch have looked less assured in the tournament itself. Virgil Van Dijk and a back line containing Micky Van De Ven and Nathan Ake must tighten up if Netherlands are to progress.

Sweden, meanwhile, arrive with wind in their sails. Graham Potter’s side put five past Tunisia without reply in any real sense, with Yasin Ayari scoring twice alongside contributions from Alexander Isak, Mattias Svanberg, and Viktor Gyokeres. That result puts Sweden in the driving seat in Group F, and a point here would leave them in strong shape heading into the final matchday. Netherlands vs Sweden is therefore asymmetric in terms of incentive: one side needs to win, the other can afford to be cautious.

The Dutch attacking weapons are considerable. Memphis Depay leads the side in terms of experience, while Cody Gakpo and Donyell Malen provide quality in wide areas. Crysencio Summerville and Van Dijk both scored against Japan, giving this squad confidence from unlikely sources. Sweden’s strength is in transition, with Gyokeres and Isak capable of punishing any Netherlands high line on the counter. This is a game that should produce goals at both ends.

Team Form

Netherlands – Last 5:

vs Japan (N) – Drew 2-2 (FIFA World Cup, June 2026)

vs Uzbekistan (N) – Won 2-1 (Friendly, June 2026)

vs Algeria (H) – Lost 0-1 (Friendly, June 2026)

vs Ecuador (H) – Drew 1-1 (Friendly, March 2026)

vs Norway (H) – Won 2-1 (Friendly, March 2026)

Netherlands have been inconsistent in warm-up football, losing to Algeria and failing to win a friendly against Ecuador, though a qualifying campaign that delivered 27 goals in eight unbeaten games speaks to their ceiling. The draw with Japan illustrated both their attacking threat and their defensive fragility at tournament level.

Sweden – Last 5:

vs Tunisia (N) – Won 5-1 (FIFA World Cup, June 2026)

vs Greece (H) – Drew 2-2 (Friendly, June 2026)

vs Norway (A) – Lost 1-3 (Friendly, June 2026)

vs Poland (H) – Won 3-2 (FIFA World Cup Qualification, March 2026)

vs Ukraine (N) – Won 3-1 (FIFA World Cup Qualification, March 2026)

Sweden’s qualifying record tells a more complicated story than that Tunisia result suggests: they won only two of eight qualifying games, losing four, including heavy defeats to Switzerland. The 5-1 scoreline on Matchday 1 may partly reflect Tunisia’s weakness rather than Sweden reaching a new level, and Potter’s side conceded twice in a friendly with Greece just days before the tournament.

Netherlands vs Sweden Head to Head

These two sides have met 25 times in all competitions, with Netherlands holding the better historical record. The last five meetings on record show a mixed picture, with both sides capable of winning this fixture. The most recent competitive encounter came in October 2017 when Netherlands won 2-0 in a FIFA World Cup qualification match. Before that, a September 2016 qualifier ended 1-1 in Stockholm.

Going further back, a 4-1 home win for Netherlands in October 2010 stands out, as does Sweden’s 3-2 win in a UEFA Euro qualifier in October 2011 – suggesting that whenever these sides meet in high-stakes qualifying football, goals follow. At major tournaments, a notable point of reference is their UEFA Euro 2004 group-stage encounter which ended 0-0, demonstrating that caution can also dominate when qualification is on the line.

On balance, the Netherlands vs Sweden head to head record leans towards the Dutch in home or neutral settings, but Sweden have shown the ability to take points from this fixture. The attacking output from both sides in recent football suggests a more open game in Houston than that 2004 stalemate.

Team News

Ronald Koeman has a largely fit Netherlands squad available for this fixture. Virgil Van Dijk leads the side as captain and will anchor the centre of defence, likely alongside Micky Van De Ven. Frenkie De Jong is expected in midfield alongside Ryan Gravenberch and Tijjani Reijnders, giving the Dutch control and athleticism through the centre. Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo are both available and likely to feature prominently in the attacking line.

Crysencio Summerville will be pushing for a continued starting role after his goal against Japan, while Wout Weghorst provides a physical option from the bench. The depth across the squad is genuine, with players such as Teun Koopmeiners and Quinten Timber offering Koeman options if he chooses to alter the shape. There are no reported suspensions heading into Matchday 2.

For Sweden, Graham Potter has a squad that appears fully fit after Matchday 1. Viktor Gyokeres started and scored against Tunisia, and there is no suggestion of any issue ahead of this match. Alexander Isak is expected to continue alongside Gyokeres in the forward line, with Anthony Elanga providing pace and width. Lucas Bergvall, the young Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, is likely to feature in central midfield. Victor Lindelof captains the side from the back alongside Isak Hien, who plays his club football at Atalanta.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van De Ven, Van Dijk (c), Ake; Reijnders, Gravenberch, De Jong; Gakpo, Depay, Malen

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Johansson; D. Svensson, Hien, Lindelof (c), Gudmundsson; Karlstrom, Svanberg; Elanga, Bergvall, Ayari; Gyokeres

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The battle between Viktor Gyokeres and the Netherlands centre-back pairing of Virgil Van Dijk and Micky Van De Ven is the duel most likely to shape this result. Gyokeres has 20 international goals in 33 caps and was a constant threat against Tunisia, combining direct running with intelligent link play. Van Dijk’s authority and Van De Ven’s pace are legitimate answers to that threat, but Netherlands conceded twice against Japan – opponents who exploited space in behind. If the Dutch commit too many players forward in search of the win their group position demands, Sweden’s front two will find room to run. Koeman’s ability to balance attacking intent with defensive structure is the key question Potter’s counter-attacking setup will try to exploit.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Netherlands to Win @ 4/6

Netherlands have the deeper squad, stronger qualifying pedigree and a point to prove after dropping two against Japan. While 4/6 is a short price, the structural advantages are clear: Koeman has superior midfield options and a forward line that registered 27 qualifying goals. Sweden’s qualifying record of two wins in eight games is a genuine concern behind the Matchday 1 gloss.

Goals Market: Both Teams to Score @ best available price

Sweden have now scored in their last two competitive fixtures and conceded in their last friendly before the tournament. Netherlands conceded twice against Japan and have a high defensive line that Gyokeres and Isak will target directly. Both teams scoring has landed in three of the last five head-to-head meetings where goals were available, and the incentives on both sides point toward an open game.

Scorer Market: Viktor Gyokeres Anytime Scorer

Gyokeres has 20 international goals in 33 caps and has already registered in this World Cup. His link-up play with Isak and the service from Elanga in behind give Sweden a genuine route to goal even if Netherlands dominate possession. He is the likeliest individual scorer in this fixture from the Sweden side and a strong option in the anytime market.

Additional Pick: Over 2.5 Goals @ 10/11

Five of the last eight head-to-head meetings between these sides have featured three or more goals when both teams were fully competitive. Netherlands drew 2-2 on Matchday 1, Sweden won 5-1, and the pre-tournament friendlies for both sides were consistently high-scoring. Over 2.5 goals at 10/11 represents fair value given the attacking quality available on both sides.

Netherlands vs Sweden Odds

The best available prices for the main match result market are set out below. Netherlands are clear favourites in the Netherlands vs Sweden betting odds, with the draw available at 3/1 and Sweden at 4/1.

Netherlands Win – 4/6

Draw – 3/1

Sweden Win – 4/1

Over 2.5 Goals – 10/11

Under 2.5 Goals – 1/1

Prices sourced from leading operators. Always check for the best available price before placing.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch Netherlands vs Sweden

Netherlands vs Sweden is live on BBC and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom, with kick-off at 17:00 BST on Saturday, 20 June 2026. The match is played at NRG Stadium in Houston, USA. BBC coverage is free-to-air and available to stream via iPlayer with no subscription required. Viewers outside the UK should check their local listings for broadcast details.

How to Bet on Netherlands vs Sweden

To place a bet on this fixture with a licensed operator, follow these steps:

Choose a licensed and regulated betting operator available in your jurisdiction. Create an account if you do not already have one, providing accurate personal details. Complete any required identity verification before depositing. Navigate to the football or World Cup 2026 section of the site or app. Search for Netherlands vs Sweden under Group F fixtures on 20 June 2026. Select your chosen market – match result, both teams to score, or anytime scorer. Enter your stake and review your bet slip before confirming. Keep a record of your bets and set a deposit limit if you have not already done so.

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