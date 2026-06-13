Iraq vs Norway | Group I, Matchday 6 | Tuesday 16 June 2026 | Kickoff: 23:00 BST | Gillette Stadium, Boston (Foxborough), USA

Stage: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I | TV/Streaming (UK): ITV / BBC

Group I also features France and Senegal. All four sides begin on zero points.

What’s at Stake

With France the overwhelming group favourites, the second qualifying spot from Group I is likely to be contested between Norway and Senegal, making this opener between Iraq and Norway a potentially decisive early statement. Norway will want maximum points from a fixture they are strongly favoured to win before facing tougher tests against France and Senegal. Iraq, returning to the World Cup for only the second time in their history, know that a result here would be seismic and could transform their group-stage prospects. The stakes could not be clearer: Norway need a win to set up their campaign; Iraq need a performance to prove they belong.

Verdict

Norway are the clear value pick at 2/9, backed by a flawless qualifying record, a world-class attacking core, and a rematch with elite competition that should expose Iraq’s modest offensive output. Norway to win and Over 3 goals is the standout combination at evens, grounded in a goal difference of +32 across their eight qualifying matches and Iraq’s limited firepower against organised defences.

Iraq vs Norway Match Preview

Iraq’s return to the World Cup after a 40-year absence is one of the tournament’s most compelling storylines, but Graham Arnold’s side arrive knowing this is their most difficult opener imaginable. Norway, powered by Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, qualified with a perfect record across eight UEFA matches, scoring 37 goals and conceding just five. Iraq, by contrast, reached the finals via a gruelling inter-confederation play-off route, their 2-1 win over Bolivia in Monterrey clinching the 48th and final World Cup berth. The gap in squad quality is significant.

Arnold has spoken openly about the lack of pressure on Iraq, framing the group as one where France and Norway carry the weight of expectation. That mindset could prove a tactical asset. Iraq are built to be compact, disciplined and dangerous on the counter, a system that has allowed them to grind results in tight Asian qualifying windows. Whether that solidity can hold against the attacking depth Norway carry is the central question for this fixture.

For Norway, the imperative is clinical efficiency. Ståle Solbakken’s side have the firepower to overwhelm Iraq, but they must guard against overconfidence in their first competitive match since completing qualification. Iraq’s ability to soak up pressure and strike through Aymen Hussein or Ali Al-Hamadi on the break means Norway cannot afford to be reckless in transition, even against a side ranked considerably below them.

Team Form

Iraq – Last 5 Results

Venezuela (N): Lost 0-2 (Friendly)

Spain (A): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

Andorra (N): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Bolivia (N): Won 2-1 (World Cup Play-Off)

Jordan (A): Won 1-0 (Qualifying)

Iraq’s recent form paints a picture of a side capable of organised resilience but limited attacking ambition. Their 1-1 draw with Spain in a friendly showed they can hold their shape against elite opposition, while the 0-2 defeat to Venezuela in their final warm-up raised questions about finishing quality. Their World Cup 2026 qualifying record of 4 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses reflects a team built on narrow margins and defensive discipline rather than goal-scoring dominance, with only 10 goals in 9 qualifying matches.

Norway – Last 5 Results

Morocco (N): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

Sweden (H): Won 3-1 (Friendly)

Switzerland (H): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Netherlands (A): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

Italy (A): Won 4-1 (World Cup Qualification)

Norway’s qualifying form was remarkable: eight wins from eight, 37 goals scored, just five conceded, including a 4-1 demolition of Italy away from home and an 11-1 thrashing of Moldova. Their pre-tournament friendlies show a slightly more cautious approach against competitive opposition, including a 0-0 draw with Switzerland and a narrow defeat to the Netherlands, but those results reflect selective tactical caution rather than any structural weakness. Their attacking quality is not in question.

Team News

Iraq manager Graham Arnold has a full squad to choose from in Boston. Veteran goalkeeper Jalal Hassan, who has been a cornerstone of Iraq’s defensive solidity, is expected to start between the posts. The squad includes a blend of players from Iraqi domestic clubs and diaspora players based in European leagues. One noteworthy figure is Marko Farji, a 22-year-old Norwegian-born winger of Iraqi descent who recently joined Venezia from Strömsgodset. His pace and directness add a different attacking dimension and could feature from the start or off the bench depending on Arnold’s approach against Norway specifically. Aymen Hussein, the talismanic centre-forward whose late winner in Monterrey clinched qualification, is expected to lead the attack despite reportedly being held for questioning on arrival in the United States, a disruption to preparation that Arnold’s camp will hope has had no lasting effect on morale.

Norway have no significant injury concerns reported ahead of Matchday 1. Erling Haaland is fit and available, as is Martin Odegaard, who captains the side. Alexander Sørloth and Jørgen Strand Larsen provide genuine competition for a starting berth alongside or behind Haaland, giving Solbakken options in terms of system shape. Sander Berge and Fredrik Aursnes are expected to provide defensive midfield cover, with Kristian Thorstvedt pushing for a place in the XI. Antonio Nusa, who attracted considerable attention during qualifying, offers pace from wide areas and is a strong contender to start on the left flank.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hassan; Doski, Sulaka, Putros, Hussein Ali; Al-Ammari, Bayesh, Iqbal; Farji, Aymen Hussein, Mohanad Ali

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Ostergard, Bjørkan; Berge, Thorstvedt, Odegaard (c); Nusa, Haaland, Sørloth

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The defining contest will be Amir Al-Ammari against Erling Haaland’s movement in behind. Al-Ammari functions as Iraq’s midfield anchor, a composed and disciplined No. 6 whose ability to screen the back four and manage tempo is critical to Arnold’s compact defensive structure. Haaland’s relentless runs in behind defensive lines are precisely the threat that system is least equipped to handle, given Iraq’s reliance on a narrow mid-block and limited defensive athleticism across the backline. Norway’s qualifying tally of 37 goals in 8 matches underlines how efficiently they have converted attacking pressure into goals, and Al-Ammari’s capacity to disrupt the supply lines into Haaland will largely determine whether Iraq can keep this competitive.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Norway to Win @ 2/9

Norway’s qualifying record of 8 wins from 8, with 37 goals scored and a goal difference of +32, represents one of the strongest routes to a World Cup in recent UEFA history. Iraq, despite their admirable resilience, have scored only 10 goals in 9 qualifying matches and are stepping up considerably in class. Norway are expected to control this match from early on, and the odds reflect that dominance accurately.

Goals Market: Over 3 Goals @ Evens

The totals line sits at 3, with over and under both available at 1/1. Norway scored three or more in five of their eight qualifying matches, including the 11-1 win over Moldova, the 5-0 defeat of Israel and the 4-1 win over Italy. Even accounting for a more measured opening to a World Cup, their attacking quality combined with Iraq’s modest defensive depth in a high-pressure environment makes the over a reasonable proposition at even money.

Scorer Market: Erling Haaland Anytime Scorer

Haaland has 55 international goals in 50 caps for Norway and was the leading scorer in European qualifying. Against an Iraq side that has not faced a striker of this calibre at World Cup level, Haaland’s movement and finishing make him the single most likely player to register on the scoresheet. His record across qualifying makes him the natural first port of call in any scorer market for this fixture.

Bet Builder: Norway Win and Over 3 Goals

Combining Norway to win with over 3 goals creates a strong-value bet builder that reflects the expected pattern of this match. Norway’s attacking firepower and Iraq’s vulnerability in transition support both legs. This serves as an effective Iraq vs Norway accumulator foundation given the odds structure on the individual markets.

Odds Across Operators

The following Iraq vs Norway betting odds are sourced from leading operators and reflect the best available prices at time of writing.

Outcome Best Price Iraq Win 15/1 Draw 13/2 Norway Win 2/9

The Iraq vs Norway odds firmly position Norway as strong favourites. Iraq at 15/1 reflects their status as rank outsiders, while the draw at 13/2 is available for those who believe Arnold’s defensive organisation could frustrate Solbakken’s side into a low-scoring stalemate. The best available price on Norway at 2/9 represents the consensus view across the market.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch Iraq vs Norway

Iraq vs Norway will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on ITV and BBC, with streaming available via ITVX and BBC iPlayer. Kickoff is at 23:00 BST on Tuesday 16 June 2026, from Gillette Stadium in Boston (Foxborough), USA. Coverage is free-to-air for UK viewers.

How to Bet on Iraq vs Norway

To place a bet on this World Cup 2026 group fixture, follow these steps with any regulated operator:

Open an account with a licensed and regulated betting operator. Complete identity verification as required by the operator. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Football or World Cup 2026 section of the site or app. Search for Iraq vs Norway under Group I fixtures or use the match date to locate it. Select your preferred market, whether match result, goals, or a player scorer market. Enter your stake and review your selections in the bet slip before confirming. Check that your bet has been confirmed before kickoff at 23:00 BST on 16 June 2026.

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