Match: Argentina vs Algeria | Date: Tuesday, 16 June 2026 | Kick-off: 20:00 local (01:00 BST, 17 June) | Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City | Stage: Group J, Matchday 1 | TV (UK): ITV / BBC

What’s At Stake

Argentina and Algeria open their Group J campaigns on Matchday 1 with three points potentially decisive in a group that also contains Austria and Jordan. A win here would give either side a commanding lead and significant breathing room heading into the final two rounds, while a defeat would immediately create pressure to recover points against tougher or comparable opponents. For Algeria, simply keeping the scoreline respectable against defending champions Argentina would represent a strong signal of intent in what is their first World Cup appearance since 2014.

Verdict

Argentina are overwhelming favourites to win this match comfortably, and the best available price of 2/5 reflects the gulf in class between the defending World Cup champions and a side making their first tournament appearance in 12 years. An Argentina win with over 2.5 goals at 10/11 is the angle worth backing, given Lionel Scaloni’s side have scored freely in recent outings and Algeria’s attacking quality is unlikely to trouble Emiliano Martinez’s goal.

Argentina vs Algeria Match Preview

Argentina arrive at the 2026 World Cup carrying the full weight of expectation that comes with defending the title. Lionel Scaloni’s side eased through pre-tournament preparations with wins over Iceland (3-0) and Honduras (2-0) in June friendlies, following a productive spring that included a 5-0 dismantling of Zambia and a 2-1 win over Mauritania. The squad is settled, experienced and built around a core that has been together since winning the Copa America in 2021 and the World Cup in Qatar.

Algeria, under Vladimir Petkovic, arrive with genuine momentum from qualifying and some impressive recent results. A 7-0 win over Guatemala and a 1-0 friendly victory against the Netherlands in June 2026 suggest this is a team growing in confidence and tactical coherence. Riyad Mahrez remains the creative focal point at 35, while Mohamed Amoura’s pace and directness in attack gives Algeria a legitimate counter-attacking weapon. The challenge is whether that can translate against the world’s best.

The game is likely to be decided in the opening exchanges. If Argentina establish early control through Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez in midfield, Algeria will need to absorb pressure and rely on the quality of Mahrez and Amoura on the break. Should Petkovic’s side concede early, the game could become a very long evening indeed.

Team Form

Argentina last five:

Iceland (N): Won 3-0 (Friendly)

Honduras (N): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

Zambia (H): Won 5-0 (Friendly)

Mauritania (H): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

Angola (A): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

Argentina have won all five of their most recent fixtures without conceding more than one goal in any game. The calibre of opposition in those friendlies is modest, but the consistency of clean sheets and goal volume suggests a well-organised unit operating with confidence ahead of the tournament.

Algeria last five:

Bolivia (N): Won 4-0 (Friendly)

Netherlands (A): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Uruguay (N): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Guatemala (N): Won 7-0 (Friendly)

Nigeria (N): Lost 0-2 (Africa Cup of Nations)

Algeria’s recent form is encouraging, particularly the 1-0 win in the Netherlands and the 4-0 demolition of Bolivia. The 0-0 draw with Uruguay demonstrates defensive organisation is improving under Petkovic. The loss to Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations is the one caveat, though that result came in January and the squad has evolved since.

Argentina vs Algeria Head to Head

Argentina and Algeria have met just once in recorded history, a friendly in June 2007 when Argentina won 4-3. That single meeting offers limited tactical insight, but the scoreline does hint at an open, high-scoring affair when the two sides share a pitch. With only one previous encounter available, trends are not meaningful, but the historical result does nothing to dampen expectations of Argentina dominance in Kansas City.

Team News

Argentina head into this fixture with a full-strength squad available. Lionel Messi, at 38 and likely playing in his final World Cup, remains the central figure in Scaloni’s plans. Lautaro Martinez leads the line in fine form having scored nine goals in recent Argentina outings, while Julian Alvarez provides a dynamic alternative or supporting option across the front. The midfield trio of Mac Allister, Fernandez and Rodrigo De Paul is fully fit and battle-tested.

At the back, Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi form the first-choice central defensive partnership, with Emiliano Martinez in goal. Nahuel Molina and Nicolas Tagliafico are the expected full-backs. Lisandro Martinez provides cover at centre-back. Argentina enter this game without notable injury concerns based on the information available.

For Algeria, Petkovic has a broadly healthy squad at his disposal. Riyad Mahrez leads the attack and remains captain. Amoura is fit and in good scoring form after two goals in the qualifying clincher. Rayan Ait-Nouri of Manchester City gives pace and quality at left-back, while Ramy Bensebaini of Borussia Dortmund anchors the defensive left side. Aissa Mandi, with 117 caps, provides experience and leadership across the backline. Ibrahim Maza, 20, of Bayer Leverkusen is one of the exciting younger midfield options Petkovic can call upon.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez; Messi (c), L. Martinez, Alvarez

Predicted XI based on available squad information. Squads to be confirmed by team management.

Predicted XI (4-3-3): L. Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Tougai, Ait-Nouri; Boudaoui, Bentaleb, Maza; Mahrez (c), Amoura, Gouiri

Predicted XI based on available squad information. Squads to be confirmed by team management.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central battle is between Argentina’s right-sided combination of Messi and Nahuel Molina and Algeria’s left flank of Rayan Ait-Nouri. Ait-Nouri is one of the most capable attacking full-backs in the squad at club level with Manchester City, but tracking Messi’s movement while also maintaining attacking intent is an enormous ask. Scaloni’s system frequently uses Molina’s overlapping runs to stretch the left channel, forcing the opposition full-back into defensive decisions. Algeria’s Hicham Boudaoui or Ibrahim Maza will need to provide midfield cover in that zone to prevent Argentina’s right side from becoming the game’s dominant corridor, as it has been in multiple matches under Scaloni.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Argentina to Win @ 2/5

Argentina are the defending world champions with a settled, experienced squad, a manager who has overseen multiple title-winning campaigns, and five consecutive wins heading into this fixture. Algeria, for all their improvement, are making their first World Cup appearance in 12 years against one of the most complete international squads on the planet. At 2/5 the price reflects the reality accurately, and Argentina winning here is the most straightforward outcome in Group J.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals @ 10/11

Argentina have scored freely across their recent fixtures, including 3-0, 5-0 and 2-0 wins leading into this tournament. Algeria also contributed to a 4-3 scoreline in the only previous meeting between these sides. With Argentina expected to control possession and press for goals from the off, a match with at least three goals scored is a well-supported outcome. At 10/11 this is close to evens and represents solid value.

Scorer Market: Lautaro Martinez to Score Anytime

Lautaro Martinez has been Argentina’s most prolific scorer in recent outings, registering nine goals across their last batch of fixtures. As the first-choice striker leading the line against an Algeria defence that has conceded four goals in qualifying and faced questions about its depth, Martinez is well-positioned to get on the scoresheet at Arrowhead Stadium. His penalty-box instinct and pressing make him a consistent scoring threat regardless of Messi’s influence on any given night.

Optional: Argentina to Win and Both Teams Not to Score

Algeria have kept clean sheets in their last two competitive-style outings, but they face a substantially higher level of opposition here. Argentina, meanwhile, are carrying a strong defensive record, having kept clean sheets in four of their last five matches. A controlled Argentina win with Algeria failing to score reflects the likely pattern of this game.

Odds Across Operators

The best available prices for this fixture are listed below. All odds are subject to change and were correct at time of publication.

Argentina Win — 2/5 (best price)

Draw — 4/1 (best price)

Algeria Win — 9/1 (best price)

Over 2.5 Goals — 10/11 (best price)

Under 2.5 Goals — 1/1 (best price)

How to Watch + How to Bet

How to Watch

Argentina vs Algeria is available to watch free-to-air in the UK on ITV and BBC, with live streaming available via ITVX. Kick-off is at 01:00 BST on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, with the match taking place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

How to Bet

Placing a bet on Argentina vs Algeria is straightforward with any leading UK licensed operator. Follow these steps to get your wager on.

Visit a licensed UK betting operator and log in to your account, or register if you do not already have one. Navigate to the football section, then select World Cup 2026 or international football. Search for Argentina vs Algeria in the Group J fixtures listed under Matchday 1. Select your chosen market, such as match result, over 2.5 goals, or anytime scorer. Enter your stake in the bet slip and review the potential return before confirming. Use a bet builder or accumulator tool to combine this selection with other World Cup 2026 fixtures if desired. Check the best available price across operators before confirming, as prices can differ between sites. Confirm your bet and keep a record of your selections and stake for reference.

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