France vs Senegal | Group I, Matchday 6 | Tuesday 16 June 2026, 20:00 BST

Venue: MetLife Stadium, New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford), USA

TV/Streaming (UK): ITV, BBC

Group I: France, Norway, Iraq, Senegal

What’s at Stake

This is a Group I opener for both nations, meaning every point matters from the off. France, as one of the tournament favourites at 9/2 to lift the trophy, will want to set the tone early and make qualification from a group that also contains Norway and Iraq as comfortable as possible. Senegal, at 100/1 to win the World Cup, know that a result against Les Bleus would transform their own group-stage prospects and give the rest of the group genuine pause. A France win keeps them firmly on course for the knockout rounds; a Senegal upset would be one of the stories of the tournament.

Verdict

France are expected to win this Group I opener at MetLife Stadium, with Kylian Mbappe’s firepower and a defensively organised backline making them substantial favourites at 1/2. The goals market looks more open than the match result, and Over 2.5 Goals at 1/1 is a compelling price given France’s attacking depth and Senegal’s tendency to commit forward in search of a historic result.

France vs Senegal Match Preview

France open their World Cup 2026 campaign carrying the weight of back-to-back final appearances and the expectation of a nation that has come agonisingly close to back-to-back titles. Didier Deschamps, in what is widely understood to be his final tournament in charge, has a squad that blends proven winners with a new generation, and the 16 June fixture against Senegal is not expected to be routine despite France’s status as heavy favourites.

Senegal arrive as unbeaten CAF qualifiers, a side built on European club experience and anchored by some of Africa’s most decorated players. Their best World Cup result remains the quarter-final run of 2002, memorably launched with a victory over the then-holders France. That historical reference is not lost on either camp, and Senegal will draw motivation from it even if the football reality in 2026 looks considerably more one-sided on paper.

The match hinges on whether Senegal can frustrate France in the opening exchanges and keep Mbappe and company at bay long enough to threaten on the counter. France have the quality to win comfortably; Senegal have the nous and the collective spirit to make it uncomfortable. This France vs Senegal World Cup 2026 prediction leans firmly towards the European side, but the margin and the goals market carry genuine intrigue.

Team Form

France last five:

Northern Ireland (H): Won 3-1 (Friendly)

Ivory Coast (H): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

Colombia (N): Won 3-1 (Friendly)

Brazil (N): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

Azerbaijan (A): Won 3-1 (World Cup Qualifying)

France’s form is broadly positive, with wins over Brazil and Colombia in March 2026 demonstrating they can perform against credible opposition. The 2-1 friendly defeat to Ivory Coast on 4 June is a minor blemish but not a cause for alarm; Deschamps regularly rotates in non-competitive matches, and his settled World Cup core is largely intact. Their qualifying record of five wins and one draw from six games, scoring 16 goals and conceding only four, underlines the quality of the group Deschamps has assembled.

Senegal last five:

Saudi Arabia (N): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

United States (A): Lost 2-3 (Friendly)

Gambia (H): Won 3-1 (Friendly)

Peru (N): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

Morocco (A): Lost 0-3 (African Cup of Nations)

Senegal’s recent results present a mixed picture. The 3-2 defeat to World Cup co-hosts the United States is a concern given it came in a warm-up environment, while the goalless draw with Saudi Arabia suggests the attack can be contained by organised sides. Their CAF qualifying campaign was dominant, going five wins and one draw from six games with 16 goals scored and only two conceded, which illustrates a gulf between their African group opponents and the step up to a World Cup group containing France.

France vs Senegal Head to Head

The France vs Senegal head-to-head record is historically limited but carries enormous symbolic weight. The two sides have met twice in recorded international competition, and on both occasions it is Senegal who have come out on top. Most famously, on 31 May 2002, Senegal defeated France 1-0 in the opening game of the World Cup in South Korea and Japan, one of the most celebrated upsets in the tournament’s history. The earlier meeting, in the 1963 African Friendship Games, also ended in a Senegal victory, 2-0. France have yet to defeat Senegal in a competitive fixture, a statistical quirk that will not be lost on J. Koto’s players as they prepare for this Group I clash.

Team News

France have a strong, largely available squad for the tournament opener. The central defensive partnership of William Saliba and Ibrahima Konaté, both regulars for elite Premier League clubs, is expected to anchor the backline, with Mike Maignan as first-choice goalkeeper. Kylian Mbappe leads the attack, and Deschamps has an array of options in midfield including Aurelien Tchouameni, N’Golo Kante and the emerging Warren Zaire-Emery. Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola offer versatility in wide positions.

Senegal are captained by Kalidou Koulibaly, who brings more than 100 caps and leadership experience to the defence. Sadio Mane remains the focal point of the attack despite being 34, with Nicolas Jackson providing a younger, dynamic central option. Pape Matar Sarr and Idrissa Gueye are expected to form the engine of the midfield, while Ismaila Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye add attacking width. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, also 34, is likely to start in goal. There are natural questions around the physical load on several of Senegal’s senior players given their age profile, but the squad has sufficient depth to manage across multiple group games.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Konaté, Theo Hernandez; Tchouameni, Kante, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Thuram, Mbappe (c)

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly (c), Niakhate, Jakobs; Gueye, Pape Matar Sarr, Lamine Camara; Ismaila Sarr, Jackson, Mane

Predicted lineups based on available squad information. Starting XIs to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central contest of this fixture is Senegal’s midfield block, anchored by Idrissa Gueye and Pape Matar Sarr, attempting to screen France’s transition game. France’s attacking output through qualifying was prolific, scoring 16 goals in six games with Mbappe contributing eight in the recent scoring charts, and Deschamps’ side thrive when opponents are drawn open by their wide forwards before Mbappe exploits the space centrally. Senegal’s response will depend on how disciplined Gueye and Sarr are in restricting the angles through the middle. If Senegal’s defensive block holds its shape and forces France wide, they are capable of limiting chances; if Mbappe and Dembele find corridors behind the full-backs, France should win with room to spare.

Best Bets

Main Pick: France to Win @ 1/2

France are substantial favourites and the price reflects their quality advantage. Deschamps’ side won five of six qualifiers, beat Brazil and Colombia in friendly preparation, and carry Mbappe in the form of his life. Senegal have never beaten France in a World Cup fixture before the famous 2002 result and will face a more complete French side here. The odds are short but the selection is well-supported by the evidence.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals @ 1/1

This is the standout value in the France vs Senegal betting odds. France scored in every qualifying game and averaged nearly three goals per match across six fixtures. Senegal, for all their defensive organisation, lost 3-2 to the USA in their most recent warm-up and conceded three against Morocco at AFCON. An open Group I opener where Senegal need points is likely to produce a multi-goal game.

Scorer Market: Kylian Mbappe Anytime Scorer

Mbappe leads France’s recent scoring charts and is the first-choice penalty taker. He registered four penalties and eight goals in the period covered by recent scoring data, and faces a Senegal backline that, while experienced, has Koulibaly at 34 and will be dealing with Mbappe’s pace repeatedly. At the best available price with leading operators, this is a sensible addition to any France vs Senegal bet builder or accumulator.

France vs Senegal Acca Leg: France Win and Over 2.5 Goals

For those building a France vs Senegal accumulator, combining a France win with over 2.5 goals in the same game enhances the return while remaining grounded in the statistical picture. France’s attacking depth and Senegal’s stated need for a positive result makes a high-scoring French win the most likely single outcome in this fixture.

Odds Across Operators

The best available France vs Senegal odds from leading operators are shown below. France are clear favourites; the draw and Senegal outright both carry considerable appeal as alternatives for those seeking bigger prices in the France vs Senegal betting tips market.

Outcome Best Price France Win 1/2 Draw 7/2 Senegal Win 13/2

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

France vs Senegal on 16 June 2026 is available to watch free-to-air in the United Kingdom on ITV and BBC, with streaming via ITVX and BBC iPlayer. Kick-off is at 20:00 BST. Viewers in Ireland can watch on RTE or Virgin Media.

How to Bet

New to betting on World Cup 2026 fixtures? Here is how to get started with leading operators offering the best available prices on France vs Senegal.

Choose a licensed and regulated operator available in your country. Register for an account using accurate personal details. Complete any identity verification steps required by the operator. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the World Cup 2026 section and locate France vs Senegal. Select your preferred market, whether that is match result, goals, or a bet builder combining multiple selections. Enter your stake and review your potential returns before confirming. Bet responsibly and within your personal limits.

Responsible Gambling

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