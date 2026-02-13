Arkadisz Milik last featured for Juventus more than 500 days ago, and the Poland international remains sidelined through injury. He sustained a serious long-term problem in the summer of 2024, after which the Bianconeri worked extensively to restore him to full fitness. Despite those efforts, his return has proven more complicated than initially expected.

He briefly reappeared on the bench towards the end of last year, suggesting progress in his recovery. However, the striker subsequently suffered another setback and has not been seen near the squad for several months. His prolonged absence has inevitably raised concerns within the club regarding his future contribution.

Contract Situation Under Review

Milik’s contract was adjusted to expire in the summer of 2027, a decision that now places Juventus in a challenging position. The club faces the prospect of retaining him for at least one more season, a scenario it is reportedly keen to avoid. There is a growing sense internally that the time has come to bring the relationship to a close, given the extraordinary length of his injury layoff.

While Milik is understood to be determined to return and demonstrate that he can still perform at the highest level, the club’s priorities appear to be shifting. Juventus have already begun focusing on alternative attacking options as part of their forward planning.

Arek Milik (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Possible Termination or Loan

According to Calciomercato, the men in black and white are now considering terminating his contract. The report claims they will attempt to negotiate a severance package with the former Napoli player. Should those discussions fail to produce an agreement, an alternative solution could involve sending him out on loan.

As reported by the same source, Juventus are keen to move forward decisively and complete their transition in the attacking department. With Milik’s fitness situation still uncertain, the coming weeks may prove decisive in determining whether his future lies away from Turin.