Juventus suffered their first loss of 2026 after failing to find the back of the net against their hosts Cagliari, who won the contest thanks to a single shot on target.

The Isolani adopted a low block and managed to absorb the visitors’ pressure before stunning them with a superb volley from Luca Mazzitelli that was worth three valuable points.

Here are our player ratings from Juventus, who return from Sardinia empty-handed after suffering a 0-1 defeat to Cagliari.

Juventus XI (4-2-3-1)

Mattia Perin – 5.5

Although the goal wasn’t necessarily his fault, as he didn’t have a good vision of the ball, this was Cagliari’s only shot on target.

Pierre Kalulu – 5.5

The Frenchman was slow to react to Mazzitelli’s movement on the goal. Didn’t provide much in the attacking phase.

Gleison Bremer – 6

The Brazilian looked comfortable at the back, keeping Semih Kilicsoy at bay, but he could have done more on the opposite end of the pitch when getting on the end of promising crosses.

Lloyd Kelly – 6

A composed defensive display from the Englishman, who kept things tidy at the back.

Andrea Cambiaso – 6

A mixed bag from the full-back, who made some important interventions at the back, but was also wasteful in possession at times.

Manuel Locatelli – 6

The Juventus captain ensured his team dominated possession, but couldn’t quite add the desired creative edge.

Teun Koopmeiners – 6

The Dutchman ran more than any other player on the pitch, but like Locatelli, didn’t provide the quality touch when in possession.

Weston McKennie – 5.5

This was the American’s blandest display in recent memory. Perhaps he could do with some rest, although the packed schedule won’t allow it.

Fabio Miretti – 6

It wasn’t a bad display from the young midfielder, who tested Elia Caprile on a few occasions, but it was still a slight step back compared to his previous outings.

Kenan Yildiz – 7

The Turkish star had a relatively quiet first half, considering his standards, but was almost unplayable after the break, dribbling past his markers almost at will. He only lacked the final touch, and perhaps some quality from those around him.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

Jonathan David – 5

The Canadian’s two-match scoring run came to an end after failing to cause harm for Cagliari inside the box. He was at times bullied off the ball by the nasty Yerry Mina.

Substitutes

Edon Zhegrova – 5.5

The Kosovar found little success with his crosses and dribbles.

Lois Openda – 5

The Belgian was hardly given a sniff at the ball. His size hindered him against Mina and Sebastiano Luperto.

Khephren Thuram – N/A

Francisco Conceicao – N/A

Vasilije Adzic – N/A