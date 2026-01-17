Cagliari secured a narrow victory over Juventus with a single goal when both sides met this evening, in a result that the visitors may come to regret. Given that Cagliari had failed to win any of their previous three matches, this was widely seen as a fixture that Juventus were expected to win.

Juventus arrived in strong form and began the match with confidence, reflecting the momentum they have built over recent weeks. Despite being linked with several new players, the Old Lady already possesses sufficient quality and initially looked the more accomplished side. Their early control suggested they were well placed to take charge of the contest.

Juventus struggle to break resistance

As the game developed, it became clear that Cagliari would not be easy to break down. Juventus soon realised they would need to raise their level significantly to find a breakthrough. The home side remained compact and disciplined, forcing Juventus into difficult areas and limiting clear chances.

Aside from a penalty appeal that was reviewed but not awarded by VAR, Juventus struggled to create meaningful opportunities in the first half. There was a sense that they needed greater sharpness after the break, but the pattern of the game continued to frustrate them.

Decisive moment and late pressure

Just after the hour mark, Cagliari delivered the decisive moment. Luca Mazzitelli found the net to give the hosts the lead, stunning Juventus and shifting the momentum of the match. The goal demanded an immediate response from the Bianconeri, who pushed forward in search of an equaliser.

Juventus increased the pressure and committed more players forward, but Cagliari defended resolutely. The hosts put everything on the line to protect their slender advantage, surviving wave after wave of attacks. Time began to run out for Juventus, and frustration grew as chances failed to materialise.

The closest Juventus came to rescuing a point arrived late in the game, when Kenan Yildiz struck the post. It proved to be their final meaningful opportunity. With no equaliser forthcoming, the match concluded with a defeat for the Old Lady, a result that may weigh heavily as their season progresses.