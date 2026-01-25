Juventus enjoyed a magical night at the Allianz Stadium, as they put three past Antonio Conte’s Napoli, who were completely shut down.

The Bianconeri opened the scoring through Jonathan David in the first half, before adding two goals in the final 15 minutes courtesy of Kenan Yildiz and Filip Kostic.

Here are our player ratings for Juventus, who ended their five-match winless streak against Napoli by beating the reigning Italian champions 3-0.

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1)

Michele Di Gregorio – 6

The Italian custodian probably didn’t imagine he would collect his clean sheet against the Partnepei this easily. He only had one, rather comfortable, shot to stop all game.

Pierre Kalulu – 6.5

A confident display at the back from the Franchman who hasn’t missed a minute this season. Eljif Elmas never stood a chance against him.

Gleison Bremer – 6.5

The Brazilian took a big risk when he wrapped his arms around Rasmus Hojlund, but it was a superb outing otherwise.

Lloyd Kelly – 7

Another fabulous performance from the Englishman, who has become essential for this Juventus side. Made some crucial interventions at the back.

Weston McKennie – 6.5

The ultra-versatile midfielder was literally everywhere on the pitch. His touch abandoned him at times, but he can be forgiven, considering the ground he covered.

Manuel Locatelli – 8

A midfield masterclass from the Juventus captain, who was well and truly perfect. Produced an outrageous assist for David’s opener with a deft flick, and completely imposed his will in the middle of the park. Never gave Scott McTominay any room to manoeuvre.

Khephren Thuram – 7.5

A wonderful performance from the Frenchman in front of his father, Lilian, and brother, Marcus. Stopped McTominay in his tracks on some occasions, and drove the ball forward with vicious runs. He almost scored the opener, but his top-notch curler crashed against the post.

Andrea Cambiaso – 5.5

The wing-back seems to be stuck in second gear these days, as he was once again the weakest link in the team. Offered little in the offensive phase and left some spaces behind him.

Francisco Conceicao – 6

The Portuguese winger isn’t in his optimal physical condition just yet. He was unlucky to see his effort denied by a last-gasp goal-line clearance from Alessandro Buongiorno, but he was partially at fault for delaying the execution.

Kenan Yildiz – 8

Another brilliant display from Juve’s most celebrated star. He could have had two assists in the first half had Thuram and Conceicao scored their chances. But in the end, he got on the scoresheet with a clinical touch.

Jonathan David – 7

The Canadian did well to anticipate Locatelli’s pass, hold off Leonardo Spinazzola, and slot the ball past Alex Meret. This is the type of goal that made him so revered in Ligue 1.

Jonathan David, Kenan Yildiz and Weston McKennie (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Substitutes

Filip Kostic – 6.5

The Serbian is seldom deployed on the right wing, but his inverted role put him in an inviting shooting position, and he made the most out of it.

Juan Cabal – 6

A solid if not spectacular cameo from the Colombian, who kept Napoli’s right flank under control.

Fabio Miretti – 6.5

The Italian midfielder produced the assist for Yildiz with his first touch of the game after picking up Juan Jesus’ ill-advised square ball.

Teun Koopmeiners – N/A

Federico Gatti – N/A