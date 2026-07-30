Roberto Mancini has been appointed Italy manager for a second time, confirmed on July 29, with Claudio Ranieri taking the role of technical director alongside him.

The appointment ends a turbulent summer for the FIGC. Gennaro Gattuso left the head coach position in April after the Azzurri failed to qualify for a third successive World Cup. Andrea Pirlo had been widely expected to succeed him but withdrew from consideration following controversy over ties to a Russian betting company. FIGC technical director Paolo Maldini also resigned in the days preceding the announcement.

Manager Gennaro Gattuso reacting during a match.

Mancini Addresses His Departure and What Comes Next

Speaking at the unveiling press conference, FIGC president Giovanni Malagò opened proceedings by acknowledging the scale of the task, noting that it has been 20 years since Italy played a knockout match at a World Cup and that both he and Mancini feel the weight of that responsibility keenly.

Mancini addressed his exit from the Azzurri bench three years ago directly. He said: “I’ll tell you something about what happened three years ago. Back then, I felt a lack of communication between myself and President Gravina.” He then described the national team shirt as everything to him, like the woman in your life that you lose, before reiterating his regret and his determination to make amends: “Something was done that shouldn’t have been done. I’m sorry, but now, thanks to this fate and thanks to President Malago, I have the chance to make amends. I will do my best for the national team and try to bring it back to where it deserves to be.”

After leaving Italy, Mancini coached Saudi Arabia and Al-Sadd in Qatar before taking up the Azzurri role once more. The same manager who delivered Euro 2020 glory and oversaw a world-record 37-game unbeaten run now faces the challenge of rebuilding a squad that has failed to qualify for a third successive World Cup.

Roberto Mancini celebrates with the Euro 2020 trophy.

Mancini’s Vision for the Azzurri

Mancini was clear about his intentions for the team, stating his aim to field a side capable of replicating the performances seen at Euro 2020. He expressed confidence in the players available, including younger talent coming through, and pledged to build a proactive side that gives players the confidence to perform. His determination is to tap back into the national pride seen at Wembley, and whether that translates into results will define the success of this second stint in charge.