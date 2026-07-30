FIFA have opened formal disciplinary proceedings against Argentina and three named individuals following the chaos that followed the 2026 World Cup final, appointing a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to investigate both the post-match brawl with Spain and a politically charged banner displayed after the semi-final, according to Sports Mole.

Argentina lost the final 1-0 to Spain on July 19, and ugly scenes erupted at the final whistle involving several Argentina players. Boca Juniors midfielder Leandro Paredes – who was sent off amid the disorder – has been charged with three counts of assault under Article 14 of FIFA’s disciplinary code. Defender Nahuel Molina, who appeared to throw a punch at a celebrating Spain player, faces two counts of assault and one count of unsporting behaviour. Lionel Scaloni’s assistant coach Roberto Ayala has been charged with one count of assault.

Leandro Paredes represents Argentina during preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Thiago Almada is also cited for unsporting behaviour alongside Spain midfielder Gavi, making this a cross-border disciplinary case with consequences on both sides of the final.

AFA Face Wider Institutional Charges

The Argentine Football Association itself is under investigation on multiple fronts. FIFA’s proceedings cover discriminatory chants and gestures, late kick-offs, failure to comply with match and security protocols, inappropriate messages by both the team and spectators, and the throwing of objects by supporters across several matches during the tournament.

The most politically sensitive element concerns the banner unfurled by members of the Argentina squad following their semi-final win over England, which read ‘Las Malvinas son Argentinas’ – a direct territorial claim over the Falkland Islands, a British overseas territory. FIFA’s rules prohibit the use of sporting events for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature, and the AFA has been formally charged on that basis.

Argentina national team players display a banner claiming sovereignty over the Falkland Islands.

The Disciplinary Committee will now review submissions from the AFA and the named individuals before issuing decisions; potential sanctions range from multi-match bans for the players and Ayala to fines and stadium-related restrictions for the federation, with no formal deadline yet announced for the conclusion of the process.