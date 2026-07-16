Argentina came from behind to beat England 2-1 in the 2026 World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, with Lionel Messi assisting both goals in a devastating late turnaround that ends the Three Lions’ tournament, as reported by Sports Mole.

Anthony Gordon had given England the lead early in the second period, converting a Morgan Rogers cross to send the Three Lions ahead with over 30 minutes to play. Argentina levelled through a long-range rocket from Enzo Fernandez in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martinez headed a Messi cross into the net in the 92nd minute to complete the comeback.

Tuchel’s Substitutions Under the Microscope

The manner of the defeat will haunt Thomas Tuchel. After Gordon’s goal, England sat deeper and deeper, with Tuchel introducing Ezri Konsa, Dan Burn and Nico O’Reilly – defensive options that stripped the side of any counterattacking outlet. Argentina’s changes had the opposite effect, increasing their territorial dominance as Alexis Mac Allister struck the post twice before Martinez’s winner.

The stat line tells the full story of the second half: Argentina finished with 64% possession, 15 shots to England’s five, and six corners to one. Tuchel’s in-game decisions, as Sports Mole noted, will face the same level of scrutiny that followed Gareth Southgate’s tournament exits.

Messi’s Historic Numbers

Messi was named man of the match after a performance that further cemented his status as the greatest creative force in World Cup knockout history. According to OptaJoe, his two assists today take his total World Cup assist tally to 12, with 10 of those coming in knockout rounds – no other player on record (from 1966) has more than eight in total at the finals.

Those assists were part of a broader Argentine pattern: Argentina’s run to the semi-final was built on an extraordinary long-range threat, with five goals from outside the box across the tournament – the joint-most by any side in a single World Cup edition on record, per OptaJoe.

England’s consolation, if any, is a record for Harry Kane, whose 121st cap made him England’s record outfield appearance maker, moving him ahead of Wayne Rooney’s 120. Only goalkeeper Peter Shilton, with 125, has played more times for the Three Lions.

Argentina vs Spain in the Final

Argentina march on to face Spain on Sunday in a final that is itself a historical first: per OptaJoe, it will be the first World Cup final between the reigning UEFA European champions and the reigning CONMEBOL Copa América champions. Spain came through the other semi-final to set up what promises to be a defining contest between two contrasting styles.

England, meanwhile, face France in Saturday’s third-place playoff. As many had feared heading into this fixture, Argentina’s experience in knockout football proved the decisive factor – and the wait goes on for England. with three semi-final defeats now on the record since that solitary triumph.