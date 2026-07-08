Quarter-Final | Saturday, 11 July 2026 | 20:00 local (01:00 BST 12 July) | Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Stage: World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final | TV (UK): BBC iPlayer / ITVX

What’s at Stake

A place in the World Cup 2026 semi-final is the prize at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night. Argentina, the reigning world champions, are bidding to reach the last four and strengthen their grip on the trophy they won in Qatar. Switzerland, having already beaten Colombia on penalties in the round of 32, are chasing their deepest run at a World Cup since the quarter-finals of 1954.

Verdict

Argentina are expected to advance, with Lionel Messi already on eight goals in this tournament and the Swiss defence unlikely to contain him for 90 minutes. At 4/5, backing Argentina to win this World Cup 2026 quarter-final represents a fair price for the best team left in the draw.

Argentina vs Switzerland Match Preview

Argentina arrive at this World Cup 2026 quarter-final in formidable attacking shape. Lionel Messi has been the dominant player of the tournament, scoring eight goals in five matches including a hat-trick in the group-stage opener at Arrowhead Stadium. Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez provide depth in attack, giving Scaloni multiple routes to goal.

Switzerland have been quietly effective throughout the group stage, winning four and drawing two of their qualifying matches and topping Group B with seven points from three games. Their 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina was their most convincing performance, with Johan Manzambi, Ruben Vargas and Granit Xhaka all scoring. However, eliminating Colombia required a penalty shootout, suggesting their limitations against elite opposition.

The World Cup 2026 bracket now sets up a genuine David and Goliath encounter. Switzerland’s disciplined structure and Yakin’s tactical pragmatism could frustrate Argentina in the opening stages, but the sheer attacking quality at Scaloni’s disposal makes it difficult to see the Swiss holding out across 90 minutes.

Team Form

Argentina – Last 5 World Cup 2026 Matches

Algeria (H): Won 3-0

Austria (H): Won 2-0

Jordan (A): Won 3-1

Cape Verde (H): Drew 1-1

Egypt (H): Won 3-2

Argentina have won four of their five matches at this World Cup, scoring 12 goals in the process. The 1-1 draw with Cape Verde and the narrow 3-2 win over Egypt show vulnerability at the back, but Messi’s eight goals and the supporting contributions of Martinez, Alvarez and Thiago Almada mean Argentina’s attack has been the tournament’s most potent.

Switzerland – Last 5 World Cup 2026 Matches

Qatar (A): Drew 1-1

Bosnia and Herzegovina (H): Won 4-1

Canada (H): Won 2-1

Algeria (H): Won 2-0

Colombia (H): Drew 0-0 (won on pens)

Switzerland have been solid rather than spectacular. The 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina is the standout result, but the goalless draw with Colombia and the 1-1 opener against Qatar illustrate that Yakin’s side can struggle to impose themselves on equally organised opponents. Breel Embolo leads the line with two tournament goals, while Manzambi’s three goals from midfield have been a real asset.

Argentina vs Switzerland Head-to-Head

These sides have met seven times, with Argentina winning five, drawing two and losing none. The most relevant meeting is the 2014 World Cup round of 16, when Argentina edged Switzerland 1-0 in a tight encounter in Sao Paulo. In a 2012 friendly, Argentina won 3-1 in Berne. A 2007 friendly ended 1-1, as did a 1990 friendly in Berne. Argentina’s most commanding win in this series was a 5-0 home victory in 1980, and they also won 2-0 in the 1966 World Cup group stage.

The head-to-head record could scarcely be more one-sided. Argentina have never lost to Switzerland across seven meetings and have kept the Swiss scoreless in four of those contests. That historical edge supports the match-winner odds currently available.

Team News

Argentina’s squad is fully assembled at Arrowhead Stadium for what is Lionel Messi’s likely penultimate knockout fixture at a World Cup. Scaloni has no shortage of options across all positions. The defence is anchored by Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi, with Nahuel Molina and Nicolas Tagliafico covering the flanks. Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez and Rodrigo De Paul form a deep and experienced midfield unit.

Switzerland are managed by Murat Yakin and carry an experienced spine into this tie. Granit Xhaka, with 146 caps, captains the side and remains the organisational heartbeat of the midfield alongside Remo Freuler and Denis Zakaria. Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi are expected to anchor the back four, tasked with the considerable challenge of containing Messi and the Argentine forwards. No significant injury absences have been reported for either side.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Almada, L. Martinez (c), Messi

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Zakaria; Ndoye, Xhaka (c), Vargas; Embolo

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central duel is between Granit Xhaka’s organisational midfield and Argentina’s creative engine of Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister. Xhaka, with 146 caps and 17 international goals, brings leadership and discipline, but the Argentine pair pressed hard and created consistently throughout the group stage. Switzerland’s best hope is using their two holding midfielders to compress space in front of Akanji and Elvedi, limiting the lines between the lines that Messi and Almada exploit. If Fernandez and Mac Allister win the midfield battle, Argentina’s front three will have the service they need.

Best Bets

Argentina to Win @ 4/5

Argentina have scored in every match at this World Cup and Messi is in the form of the tournament with eight goals. Switzerland needed a penalty shootout to beat Colombia and have not faced attacking quality of this level. Argentina have never lost to Switzerland across seven meetings, and Scaloni’s side are expected to advance to the semi-finals.

Over 2 Goals @ 4/6

The totals line sits at 2 and the over carries strong appeal. Argentina have averaged over two goals per game at this World Cup and Switzerland conceded four against Bosnia. Three of Argentina’s last five matches at this tournament have produced three or more goals. The over looks the natural play in a fixture where the Swiss will be forced to open up if they fall behind.

Lionel Messi Anytime Scorer

Messi has eight goals in five World Cup 2026 matches, including a hat-trick and a brace at this very stadium. He has scored in four of Argentina’s five games and faces a Switzerland side that has conceded seven goals at this tournament. He represents the standout World Cup 2026 quarter-final pick in the scorer markets.

Argentina to Win and Over 2 Goals

A clean combination bet given Argentina’s form and Switzerland’s defensive frailties against stronger opposition. Four of Argentina’s five matches have produced three or more goals and the Swiss will need to attack if they fall behind, leaving space for the champions to exploit on the break.

Odds Across Operators

The best available prices for the World Cup 2026 quarter-final Argentina vs Switzerland winner market are listed below, sourced from leading operators.

Outcome Best Price Argentina 4/5 Draw 5/2 Switzerland 5/1

Over/Under 2 Goals: Over 4/6 | Under 5/4. Argentina are priced at 4/1 to win the World Cup outright, while Switzerland are available at 30/1 with leading operators.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

The World Cup 2026 quarter-final between Argentina and Switzerland kicks off at 20:00 local time (01:00 BST on Sunday 12 July) at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City. UK viewers can watch live on BBC iPlayer or ITVX, both of which are free to access with a TV licence.

How to Bet

To place a wager on the World Cup 2026 quarter-final Argentina vs Switzerland, follow these steps with any licensed UK operator:

Register or log in to your licensed UK betting account. Navigate to the Football or World Cup 2026 section. Search for Argentina vs Switzerland, 11 July 2026. Select your preferred market (match winner, goals, scorer). Enter your stake in the bet slip. Check the odds are correct before confirming. Submit your bet and retain your confirmation number. Gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose.

Responsible Gambling

Betting should be enjoyed as entertainment, not as a source of income. If you are concerned about your gambling or someone else’s, free and confidential help is available. Contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 (free, 24/7) or visit Gamblers Anonymous. Use deposit limits, time-out tools and self-exclusion options available through your operator. Never chase losses.