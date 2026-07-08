Match: Norway vs England

Date: Saturday, 11 July 2026

Kick-off: 17:00 local (22:00 BST)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, USA

Round: World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final

TV/Streaming (UK): BBC iPlayer / ITVX

What’s at Stake

Norway and England meet in Miami on Saturday with a World Cup 2026 semi-final place the prize. Norway are contesting their first-ever World Cup quarter-final, having made the tournament for the first time since 1998, while England arrive as the fourth-best priced team in the outright market and the side with the greater knockout-stage pedigree. Only one of these squads moves forward; for Norway, the occasion is unprecedented; for England, another semi-final is the minimum ambition.

Verdict

England are the value pick at 10/11 to progress from this World Cup 2026 quarter-final, given their superior knockout experience and a forward line that has delivered consistently throughout the tournament. Erling Haaland’s seven goals make Norway a genuine threat, but England’s defensive record in qualifying and Harry Kane’s six goals in this tournament justify backing Thomas Tuchel’s side to advance.

Norway vs England Match Preview

Norway’s presence at this stage is the story of the tournament so far. Ståle Solbakken’s side qualified with a perfect eight-from-eight record, scoring 37 goals in the process, and have since beaten Iraq, Senegal, Ivory Coast, and Brazil at the World Cup itself. The only stumble came against France in the group stage, a 4-1 defeat that showed Norway can be undone when a high-quality opponent presses them early and high. England will have noted that result carefully.

Thomas Tuchel’s England have been efficient rather than spectacular. Four wins from five World Cup matches, with the 0-0 draw against Ghana the only blemish, tells a story of a side that does not lose but has yet to truly impose itself. The wins over Croatia (4-2), Panama (2-0), DR Congo (2-1), and Mexico (3-2) cover a wide range of opponents, which speaks to adaptability even if none of those results demanded England’s very best. A quarter-final is where Tuchel will expect his squad’s ceiling to be raised.

The game hinges on whether Norway can protect Haaland well enough to give him opportunities on the counter, or whether England’s midfield and defensive shape can isolate him. Haaland has scored seven goals in this tournament and is the central pillar of everything Norway do offensively. If England neutralise him, Norway’s route to a semi-final narrows significantly. The World Cup 2026 bracket sets a demanding task for the Norwegians here.

Team Form

Norway – Last 5 (all World Cup 2026)

Iraq (A): Won 4-1

Senegal (H): Won 3-2

France (H): Lost 1-4

Ivory Coast (A): Won 2-1

Brazil (A): Won 2-1

Norway’s recent run is genuinely impressive. Beating Brazil in the round of 16 confirmed this is no soft story; Solbakken’s team can compete with elite opposition. The France defeat, however, is the caveat. A high-press, technically superior European side exposed Norway’s vulnerability when their defensive block was bypassed through the lines. England possess similar tools.

England – Last 5 (all World Cup 2026)

Croatia (H): Won 4-2

Ghana (H): Drew 0-0

Panama (A): Won 2-0

DR Congo (H): Won 2-1

Mexico (A): Won 3-2

England have been steady if not dominant. The Mexico win in the round of 16 was hard-fought at 3-2, suggesting the backline is not impenetrable, but eight clean sheets in qualifying with 22 goals scored and none conceded demonstrates this squad’s defensive foundation. Four wins in five at the tournament is the form of a team that knows how to navigate knockout football.

Norway vs England Head-to-Head

These two sides have met eight times in the available record, and England hold the stronger historical standing. England won 4-0 in a 1980 World Cup qualifier, Norway responded with a 2-1 win in 1981 and a famous 2-0 result in a 1993 qualifier, and the pair drew 1-1 in the 1992 qualifier between those fixtures. More recent meetings – a 0-0 friendly in 1995, a 0-0 in 1994, and England wins in 2012 and 2014 friendlies – suggest the competitive edge has faded somewhat. The 2026 quarter-final is comfortably the most significant fixture in the history of this rivalry.

Norway’s competitive wins came in qualifying contexts decades ago, not in tournament knockout football. England’s recent head-to-head edge in friendlies, combined with their deeper World Cup experience, reinforces why they enter as favourites. That 1993 qualifier, memorable as it was, belongs to a different era of Norwegian football entirely.

Team News

Norway go into this fixture with Erling Haaland the undisputed focal point of their attack. The Manchester City striker has scored seven goals in five World Cup matches and is in the form of his international career. Martin Ødegaard, the captain and the creative engine in midfield, is expected to continue directing play from the centre. Alexander Sørloth provides a credible alternative striking option, while Antonio Nusa and Thelo Aasgaard add dynamism from wider positions. No significant injury absences have been reported in the Norway camp ahead of the Miami quarter-final.

England’s fitness picture is similarly positive. Harry Kane leads the line having scored six goals in the tournament, and Jude Bellingham’s four goals from midfield have made him Tuchel’s most dynamic attacking outlet. Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford offer width and pace in behind, while Declan Rice anchors the midfield. Jordan Pickford continues in goal with 83 caps’ worth of experience behind him. Jordan Henderson’s 90-cap experience in midfield gives Tuchel a composed option should he require greater control.

There are no confirmed suspensions for either side going into the quarter-final. Both squads appear to have come through the last-16 ties without significant injury setbacks, though the physical demands of back-to-back knockout matches in summer heat will be a factor in Miami.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nyland; Holmgren Pedersen, Ajer, Østigård, Bjørkan; Thorstvedt, Berge (c via Ødegaard), Ødegaard (c); Nusa, Haaland, Sørloth

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford; James, Stones, Guehi, Livramento; Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Eze, Rashford; Kane (c)

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central confrontation that shapes this World Cup 2026 quarter-final is Declan Rice versus Martin Ødegaard. Rice, with 72 caps and six international goals, has been the engine of England’s midfield control throughout the tournament, breaking up opposition play and driving transitions. Ødegaard, Norway’s captain and creator, operates in the same central areas and must find pockets of space to connect Haaland with service. If Rice can limit Ødegaard’s time on the ball and deny him the half-turns that generate Norway’s best attacks, England’s defensive shape should hold firm. Norway’s 1-4 loss to France showed what happens when their midfield is bypassed – and England have the personnel to repeat that approach.

Best Bets

Best Bet – England to Win @ 10/11

England’s World Cup 2026 quarter-final record, knockout experience, and the depth of their forward line all point in one direction. Tuchel’s side have won four of five tournament matches and kept clean sheets in qualifying with a 22-0 goals record across eight games. Norway are a genuine threat with Haaland in this form, but England have the experience in high-pressure matches that this Norway squad, in their first-ever quarter-final, simply cannot match.

Goals Market – Under 2.5 Goals @ 6/5

The Under 2.5 line at 6/5 offers real interest in a match where both sides have shown the ability to keep things tight when needed. England’s qualifying campaign ended with a perfect defensive record, and Norway’s route to the quarter-final has included several tight finishes including wins by a single goal over Ivory Coast and Brazil. Knockout football at this stage often brings caution, and this quarter-final could easily be decided by a single goal.

Scorer Market – Harry Kane to Score Anytime

Kane has scored six goals in five World Cup 2026 matches and is England’s all-time leading scorer. Against a Norway side that has conceded in four of their five tournament games, Kane’s movement and finishing make him a strong candidate to add to his tally here. His record in major tournaments is well established, and the quarter-final stage has historically brought out his best for club and country.

Optional Pick – Norway to Score @ Even Money (approx.)

Norway have scored in every World Cup 2026 match, including against Brazil and France, two of the tournament’s elite sides. With Haaland operating at this level, a complete England shut-out would require a near-perfect defensive performance. Backing Norway to find the net at least once reflects the real attacking threat Haaland and Sørloth carry, even in a game England are expected to win overall.

Odds Across Operators

The World Cup 2026 quarter-final Norway vs England odds from leading operators are shown below, with England heading the market.

Norway Win – 10/3

Draw – 11/4

England Win – 10/11

England are the clear favourites at 10/11, while Norway’s best available price of 10/3 reflects the respect the market has for Haaland and Solbakken’s side. The draw at 11/4 accounts for the possibility of a tight contest going to extra time. Always check the best available price with leading operators before placing, as prices may shift before kick-off.

How to Watch + How to Bet

How to Watch

Norway vs England on 11 July 2026 is available to watch free-to-air in the UK on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Kick-off is at 22:00 BST. Coverage will be available via both platforms’ apps and websites, as well as on linear television where applicable. Viewers outside the UK should check their local listings, with broadcast rights held by ITV and BBC across the UK market.

How to Bet

If you are looking to place a bet on the World Cup 2026 quarter-final between Norway and England, follow these steps:

Choose a licensed and regulated betting operator available in your jurisdiction. Register for an account or log in if you already have one. Navigate to the football or World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Search for Norway vs England (11 July 2026, quarter-final). Select your preferred market – match result, goals, or scorer. Enter your stake and review the potential returns before confirming. Check for any available promotions or enhanced odds offers on this fixture. Confirm your bet and keep a record of your selection and stake.

Responsible Gambling

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