Uzbekistan vs Colombia | Group K, Matchday 7 | Wednesday, 17 June 2026 | Kick-off 20:00 local (02:00 BST Thursday) | Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Stage: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K | Where to watch Uzbekistan vs Colombia: BBC / iPlayer (UK)

What’s At Stake

Group K is one of the tournament’s most intriguing pools, pairing Portugal and Colombia as the established heavyweights against DR Congo and debutants Uzbekistan. With two teams advancing, Colombia need points early to stay out of danger in a group that could punish complacency, while Uzbekistan’s first ever World Cup game makes this a landmark occasion the Central Asian nation has been building toward for decades. A positive result for Uzbekistan would be seismic; a routine Colombia win would set the tone for their knockout push.

Verdict

Colombia are strong favourites at 2/5 against a Uzbekistan side making their World Cup debut with limited experience at this level, and Nestor Lorenzo’s side carry genuine attacking quality through Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez and a front line capable of unlocking any defence. A Colombia win with goals at both ends looks the sharpest read, combining the away side’s attacking potency with Uzbekistan’s ability to threaten on the counter at 9/1 for the home side to spring a shock.

Uzbekistan vs Colombia Match Preview

Uzbekistan step onto the World Cup stage for the first time in their history, arriving at Estadio Azteca on the back of a creditable AFC qualifying campaign and under the guidance of manager Fabio Cannavaro. The White Wolves qualified automatically through the AFC pathway, and while their route to Mexico City deserves credit, they now face a Colombia side ranked among South America’s most in-form nations heading into the tournament.

Colombia, under Nestor Lorenzo, arrive buoyed by a run that has transformed the side since their absence from Qatar 2022. Their Copa America 2024 runners-up finish against Argentina underlined how far this group has come, and the squad’s attacking depth, built around Luis Diaz of Bayern Munich and creative fulcrum James Rodriguez, gives them a clear edge in individual quality. The challenge for Lorenzo is translating pre-tournament momentum into World Cup points from the first whistle.

The game is likely to be decided in wide areas. Diaz’s directness and pace against an inexperienced Uzbekistan back line that has rarely faced this level of opponent represents the clearest route to goals. Uzbekistan, for their part, will look to stay compact and hit on the break through captain Eldor Shomurodov, whose experience in European football makes him a constant threat if space opens up on the transition.

Team Form

Uzbekistan – Last 5

Netherlands (N): Lost 1-2

Canada (A): Lost 0-2

Venezuela (H): Drew 0-0

Gabon (H): Won 3-1

China PR (N): Drew 2-2

Uzbekistan’s recent form paints a picture of a side still finding their footing against higher-quality opponents. The defeats to the Netherlands and Canada in their final pre-tournament friendlies are not alarming in themselves, but they do suggest the step up to World Cup group stage level will be significant. Their best moments came against lower-ranked opposition, with the 3-1 win over Gabon a highlight, while the draw with Venezuela in a competitive FIFA Series fixture showed defensive resilience that will be required here.

Colombia – Last 5

Jordan (N): Won 2-0

Costa Rica (H): Won 3-1

France (N): Lost 1-3

Croatia (N): Lost 1-2

Australia (N): Won 3-0

Colombia’s form reads as a side that handles lesser opposition comfortably but can be undone by top-tier pressure, as shown in the defeats to France and Croatia. Those results, however, came against genuinely strong European squads in March and must be weighed against the emphatic wins over Costa Rica and Jordan in their immediate World Cup warm-up matches. Crucially, their qualifying record included a 6-3 win in Venezuela and a 1-1 draw away to Argentina, confirming the quality is there when the stakes are high.

Uzbekistan vs Colombia Head to Head

Uzbekistan and Colombia have never previously met in a competitive or friendly fixture. This Group K clash will be the first encounter between the two nations, meaning no head-to-head data exists to draw patterns from. Colombia’s broader pedigree across six World Cup appearances and their 2014 quarter-final run, compared to Uzbekistan’s debut status, provides the only historical context available.

Team News

Uzbekistan head into their first World Cup with a settled squad built around captain Eldor Shomurodov, who leads the line with 92 caps and 44 international goals to his name. Abdukodir Khusanov of Manchester City is a key figure in defence, while Abbosbek Fayzullaev provides creativity and an eye for goal from midfield, having been among the most productive players in Uzbekistan’s qualifying campaign. No significant injury disruption has been publicly reported ahead of this fixture.

Colombia’s squad is largely intact and in good health. Nestor Lorenzo has a wealth of options across the pitch, with David Ospina and Camilo Vargas competing for the goalkeeping spot, and Davinson Sanchez partnering Jhon Lucumi at centre-back likely. Jefferson Lerma at Crystal Palace provides the midfield anchor, and James Rodriguez, now at Minnesota United FC, retains his role as the creative hub and set-piece specialist. Luis Diaz, who has moved to Bayern Munich, is expected to start on the left.

Among Colombia’s recent scorers, Diaz leads the way with seven goals in qualifying, followed by Jhon Cordoba with four and Luis Suarez of Sporting CP with four. James Rodriguez has added three, including two from the penalty spot, confirming the range of goal threats Lorenzo can call upon.

Predicted Lineups

Uzbekistan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yusupov; Khusanov, Ashurmatov, Nasrullaev, Umar Eshmurodov; Fayzullaev, Hamrobekov, Masharipov; Urunov, Shomurodov (c), Shomurodov

Uzbekistan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yusupov; Khusanov, Ashurmatov, Nasrullaev, Eshmurodov; Hamrobekov, Khamdamov; Fayzullaev, Masharipov, Urunov; Shomurodov (c)

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Colombia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ospina; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Lerma, Rios, Rodriguez (c); Jhon Arias, Cordoba, Diaz

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central battle is Luis Diaz against Abdukodir Khusanov at right-back. Diaz, operating from the left for Colombia, will carry the primary creative and goal-scoring threat in this fixture, and Khusanov, despite his credentials at Manchester City, has not faced an opponent of this calibre at international level. Colombia’s 4-3-3 is built to get Diaz in one-on-one situations with width provided by the full-back on his side, and if Uzbekistan’s defensive shape is broken down, Diaz’s directness could prove the difference. Uzbekistan conceded two in each of their recent defeats to the Netherlands and Canada, suggesting they can be breached by quality wide play.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Colombia to Win @ 2/5

Colombia’s overall quality, depth, and recent form against lower-ranked opposition make them clear favourites in this Uzbekistan vs Colombia prediction. Uzbekistan are making their World Cup debut and their two pre-tournament defeats to the Netherlands and Canada suggest the step up will be demanding. Lorenzo’s side have scored three or more in three of their last five matches and carry enough firepower to control this fixture from early on.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals @ 1/1

Uzbekistan scored three times in their 3-1 win over Gabon and drew 2-2 with China PR, while Colombia averaged over three goals in their most recent home wins. Both sides have shown attacking intent, and a wide gap in quality often produces early goals as the stronger team finds space. The 1/1 available on over 2.5 goals represents fair value in what looks likely to be an open game.

Scorer Market: Luis Diaz to Score Anytime

Diaz is Colombia’s most dangerous attacker and leads their recent scoring charts with seven goals in the qualifying period. He is expected to operate against Uzbekistan’s right flank in a matchup that favours his directness and pace. At a major tournament with this level of motivation, backing Diaz to find the net anytime is one of the clearest individual bets in this game.

Bet Builder: Colombia Win and Both Teams to Score

Uzbekistan have shown they can threaten on the counter, and their squad includes Shomurodov as a consistent goal threat with 44 international goals to his name. Colombia are likely to win, but Uzbekistan scoring a consolation is a realistic outcome given their attacking instincts and the space Colombia’s attacking full-backs may leave. Combining a Colombia win with both teams to score offers a more generous return than the outright market.

Uzbekistan vs Colombia Odds

The best available prices across leading operators for this Group K opener are as follows:

Uzbekistan Win – 9/1

Draw – 4/1

Colombia Win – 2/5

Over 2.5 Goals – 1/1

Under 2.5 Goals – 10/11

Colombia are clear favourites at the best available price of 2/5 with leading operators. Uzbekistan’s best price of 9/1 reflects their debut status and the quality gap, while the draw is available at 4/1 for those who believe the Central Asian side can frustrate.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

Uzbekistan vs Colombia kicks off at 20:00 local time in Mexico City on 17 June 2026, which equates to 02:00 BST in the early hours of Thursday 18 June. The match is broadcast free-to-air in the UK on BBC / iPlayer. Viewers in Ireland can follow via RTE or Virgin Media, while the game is also available across a range of international broadcasters including Globo and SporTV in Brazil, TyC Sports in Argentina, and Fox and Telemundo in the USA.

How to Bet

To place a bet on this fixture, follow these steps with any leading operator:

Create or log in to your account with a regulated betting operator. Navigate to the World Cup 2026 section or search for “Uzbekistan vs Colombia”. Review the match odds: Colombia Win (2/5), Draw (4/1), Uzbekistan Win (9/1). Check the goals markets for Over/Under 2.5 at 1/1 and 10/11 respectively. Consider a bet builder combining Colombia to win with both teams to score for an enhanced return. Use the anytime scorer market to back Luis Diaz as Colombia’s primary attacking threat. Set your stake responsibly and check for any enhanced odds or welcome offers available at sign-up. Confirm your bet slip before submission and retain your reference number.

Responsible Gambling

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