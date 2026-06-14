Ghana vs Panama | Group L, FIFA World Cup 2026 | Wednesday 17 June 2026

Kick-off: 19:00 local (23:00 BST) | Venue: BMO Field, Toronto, Canada

TV/Streaming (UK): ITV / BBC

Group L: Croatia | England | Ghana | Panama

What’s At Stake

Ghana and Panama both open Group L knowing this fixture could prove decisive in the fight to avoid bottom place. With England and Croatia widely expected to contest the top two positions, the loser of this match faces a steep climb to reach the knockout rounds. A win here would represent a genuine platform for either side to spring a surprise in the group, while a defeat likely leaves the losing team reliant on results elsewhere across the final two matchdays.

Verdict

Ghana are marginal favourites to take three points against Panama in a tight, low-scoring Group L opener at BMO Field on 17 June. Ghana to win at 6/5 with leading operators represents fair value for a side with stronger individual quality across the pitch, even accounting for their inconsistent friendly form.

Ghana vs Panama Match Preview

Ghana’s World Cup 2026 campaign begins with a match they will feel they ought to win, yet one that carries genuine risk. Carlos Queiroz, appointed only months before the tournament, has had limited time to impose his preferred defensive structure and transition-based approach on a squad containing real attacking talent. Mohammed Kudus, who joined Tottenham Hotspur for a reported fee of around £55m ahead of this season, is the focal point of everything Ghana try to do going forward, and the World Cup serves as a major platform to confirm that status at the highest level.

Panama, under Thomas Christiansen, arrive as a more settled unit despite their relative inexperience on the global stage. Christiansen has coached Panama since 2020 and has built a team identity rooted in defensive shape and set-piece organisation, with the 2023 Gold Cup final, 2024 Copa America quarter-finals and 2025 CONCACAF Nations League final demonstrating consistent improvement in regional competition. Their CONCACAF qualifying campaign was unbeaten, and they conceded just four goals across eight matches.

The tension in this fixture sits between Ghana’s superior individual quality in advanced areas and Panama’s ability to frustrate more technically gifted opposition through structure. Queiroz’s side looked disjointed against higher-level opposition in recent friendlies, and Panama will look to exploit any lack of cohesion in the early stages of the game.

Team Form

Ghana – Last 5 Matches

Wales (A): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

Mexico (A): Lost 0-2 (Friendly)

Germany (A): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

Austria (A): Lost 1-5 (Friendly)

South Korea (A): Lost 0-1 (Friendly)

Ghana’s pre-tournament friendly record makes for uncomfortable reading. Four defeats and a draw from their last five, including a 1-5 loss to Austria, reflect poor defensive organisation and a side still adjusting to Queiroz’s methods. All five matches were played away from home, which provides some context, but the margin of the Austria defeat in particular points to vulnerability at the back that Panama will study closely.

Panama – Last 5 Matches

Bosnia And Herzegovina (N): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

Dominican Republic (H): Won 4-2 (Friendly)

Brazil (A): Lost 2-6 (Friendly)

South Africa (A): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

South Africa (A): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

Panama’s last five is more balanced, featuring two wins, two draws and one defeat. The 6-2 loss to Brazil looks alarming on paper but carries less weight given the opposition quality. Wins over Dominican Republic and South Africa indicate they can perform competently against sides at a similar level, and a draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina suggests reasonable preparation heading into the tournament.

Ghana vs Panama Head-To-Head

Ghana and Panama have never previously met in international football. There is no head-to-head record to draw on ahead of this World Cup 2026 encounter, making the Group L match in Toronto a genuine first-ever meeting between these two nations. Both sides will be operating without the psychological advantage that a prior head-to-head record can provide.

Team News

Ghana manager Carlos Queiroz has a largely fit squad to select from, though questions remain over the cohesion of the group given the short preparation window. Thomas Partey, who moved to Villarreal, is a key figure in midfield when fit. Jordan Ayew, Ghana’s most experienced forward with 120 caps and 34 goals, provides leadership across the attacking line. Iñaki Williams has been a notable presence in Ghana’s attacking set-up and is expected to feature prominently if fully fit.

Antoine Semenyo, now at Manchester City, adds an energetic option from midfield areas, while wingers Ernest Nuamah and Abdul Fatawu bring pace and direct running. Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi is expected to start between the posts with 29 caps to his name.

Panama head coach Thomas Christiansen has few reported selection concerns, though Adalberto Carrasquilla, the 2024 CONCACAF Player of the Year and the creative engine of Panama’s midfield, has had some fitness questions surrounding him ahead of the tournament. If available, his ability to control possession and transition will be central to Panama’s chances of containing Ghana. Ismael Diaz is Panama’s primary goal threat, having scored eight goals recently including penalties, while veteran forward José Fajardo offers another attacking option. Anibal Godoy remains a stabilising influence in midfield at 36.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ati-Zigi; Seidu, Opoku, Mumin, Mensah; Partey, Owusu, Semenyo; Fatawu, J. Ayew (c), I. Williams

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Mosquera; Escobar, E. Davis, Murillo; Harvey, Godoy, Carrasquilla, Córdoba; Diaz, Y. Barcenas; Fajardo

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The contest between Thomas Partey and Adalberto Carrasquilla in the middle of the pitch is likely to shape the entire match. Partey, with 57 caps and 15 international goals, brings top European experience as Ghana’s structural anchor, tasked with protecting the back line and recycling possession. Carrasquilla, Panama’s creative fulcrum and CONCACAF’s standout midfielder in recent cycles, will look to operate between Ghana’s lines and drive Christiansen’s side forward. If Partey can dominate the central battle and limit Carrasquilla’s time on the ball, Ghana’s transition game through Kudus and Williams becomes far more potent. If Panama’s engine room functions effectively, their compact defensive shape could frustrate Ghana for long periods.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Ghana To Win @ 6/5

Ghana carry measurably stronger individual quality across the forward and midfield lines than Panama. Despite patchy friendly form, Queiroz’s side are operating at a World Cup group stage where motivation and structure are likely to sharpen. Panama’s best finish at a World Cup is the group stage in 2018, and their squad contains numerous players based outside Europe’s top leagues. Ghana’s attacking depth, with options like Kudus, Williams, Semenyo and Nuamah, gives them the firepower to find a winning goal.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ 5/4

Both sides showed defensive competence in qualifying. Ghana conceded just one goal across six CAF qualifying matches while Panama conceded four in eight CONCACAF qualifiers. Neither side has demonstrated free-scoring form in recent friendlies against quality opposition. Panama’s defensive identity under Christiansen is built around limiting space and staying compact, and a tight, cagey affair looks the most probable outcome. Under 2.5 goals at 5/4 reflects the available pricing on the totals market.

Scorer Market: Ismael Diaz To Score Anytime

Panama’s most prolific recent attacker, Diaz has scored eight goals recently for his national team, making him the most likely Panama player to threaten. If Panama do find a way into the game, Diaz’s movement and finishing will be central to it. Ghana’s defensive disorganisation in recent friendlies – notably the 1-5 defeat to Austria – suggests there may be openings for a forward of his calibre to exploit.

Bet Builder Option: Ghana Win + Under 3.5 Goals

Combining a Ghana victory with a controlled, lower-scoring match captures the most likely scenario given both sides’ defensive tendencies. Panama’s compact structure will likely limit the margin of victory, while Ghana have enough quality to edge the result without turning this into an open game.

Odds Across Operators

The best available prices for Ghana vs Panama from leading operators are shown below, based on current market data.

Ghana Win: 6/5

Draw: 5/2

Panama Win: 11/4

Over 2 Goals: 4/6

Under 2 Goals: 5/4

How To Watch And How To Bet

How To Watch

Ghana vs Panama kicks off at 19:00 local time (23:00 BST) on Wednesday 17 June 2026 at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada. UK viewers can watch the match live on ITV or BBC, with streaming available via the relevant broadcaster’s free digital platform.

How To Bet

To place a bet on Ghana vs Panama ahead of the World Cup 2026 kick-off, follow these steps with any licensed operator:

Register or log in to your chosen licensed betting operator. Complete any required identity verification before depositing. Navigate to the Football or World Cup 2026 section. Search for Ghana vs Panama under Group L fixtures. Select your preferred market – match result, goals, or bet builder. Enter your stake and review the potential returns before confirming. Check whether any pre-match promotions apply to World Cup Group Stage fixtures. Set a deposit limit if you have not already done so before placing your first bet.

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