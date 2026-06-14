Portugal vs DR Congo | Group K | Wednesday 17 June 2026 | Kick-off: 18:00 BST | NRG Stadium, Houston, USA

TV/Streaming (UK): ITV / BBC

Group K Standings (pre-match): Colombia, DR Congo, Portugal, Uzbekistan – all teams level on 0 points, 0 games played

What’s at Stake

Portugal and DR Congo both open their World Cup 2026 campaigns in Group K, where the top two sides from the four-team group advance to the knockout rounds. Roberto Martínez’s side are among the tournament favourites and will expect to collect maximum points here, while DR Congo, making only their second-ever World Cup appearance, know that a positive result against one of Europe’s strongest sides would effectively secure their passage to the last 16 and cap a historic return to the tournament stage after a 52-year absence.

Verdict

Portugal are heavily fancied to win this opener at 3/10, and the weight of evidence supports backing them to score at least three times against a side making its second-ever World Cup appearance. At 4/6, Over 2.5 goals also represents a credible angle given Portugal’s attacking output – they scored 20 goals in six qualifying matches – and DR Congo’s tendency to concede at key moments, making the goals market a sensible complement to the match result.

Portugal vs DR Congo Match Preview

Portugal arrive in Houston in solid shape, having gone unbeaten in their final two pre-tournament friendlies with wins over Chile (2-1) and Nigeria (2-1). Martínez has built a side that presses high and attacks in numbers, relying on the interplay between a world-class midfield trio and a front line capable of hurting any opponent. Their qualifying campaign produced 20 goals in six games, and that offensive fluency looks set to continue at NRG Stadium.

DR Congo’s story is one of resilience and organisation. Sébastien Desabre has shaped a side built on defensive discipline – a compact mid-block, a high-quality spine from European leagues, and the ability to grind out narrow victories. They beat Cameroon 1-0, edged Nigeria on penalties in the CAF play-off, and defeated Jamaica 1-0 to secure their spot. None of that prepares them for the level of quality Portugal carry across every line of the pitch, but their defensive structure means this is unlikely to be a rout.

Where the game is won or lost will come down to Portugal’s ability to break down a well-drilled defensive unit and DR Congo’s capacity to convert the rare counter-attacking opportunities that come their way. Yoane Wissa, Cédric Bakambu and the wide forwards represent genuine pace in transition, and Portugal’s attacking full-backs will need to be disciplined in their defensive responsibilities.

Team Form

Portugal – last 5 results:

Nigeria (H): Won 2-1

Chile (H): Won 2-1

United States (A): Won 2-0

Mexico (A): Drew 0-0

Armenia (H): Won 9-1

Portugal’s pre-tournament friendlies show a team that has conceded in back-to-back games against Chile and Nigeria, which is a mild concern given their attacking output, but their qualifying form – capped by that 9-1 demolition of Armenia – illustrates a side with genuine firepower. The 0-0 draw with Mexico in March remains the only blank in recent memory.

DR Congo – last 5 results:

Chile (N): Lost 1-2

Denmark (N): Drew 0-0

Jamaica (N): Won 1-0

Bermuda (N): Won 2-0

Algeria (N): Lost 0-1

DR Congo’s recent warm-up results are mixed. The 0-0 draw with Denmark and tight defeat against Chile show Desabre’s side can be competitive, but an inability to impose themselves on stronger opposition and a pattern of single-goal margins throughout their qualifying run raises genuine questions about their attacking threat at this level.

Team News

Portugal are expected to have a fully fit squad available for this opener. Cristiano Ronaldo, at 41 and making his sixth World Cup, continues as the focal point of Martínez’s attack, supported by Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leão. João Cancelo and Nuno Mendes should start as the attack-minded full-backs central to Martínez’s system, while Rúben Dias anchors the central defence alongside a partner from a well-stocked group of centre-backs including Gonçalo Inácio and Renato Veiga.

DR Congo come in under a cloud regarding their managerial situation – no confirmed head coach is currently listed – but Sébastien Desabre has overseen their preparation throughout qualifying and is associated with the current tactical setup. Chancel Mbemba captains the defensive line, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka brings Premier League-level experience at right-back. Axel Tuanzebe, whose header sealed qualification against Jamaica, is expected to partner Mbemba at centre-back. Yoane Wissa (Newcastle United) and Gaël Kakuta offer the most creative threat further forward.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; João Cancelo, Rúben Dias (c), Gonçalo Inácio, Nuno Mendes; Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes; Pedro Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leão

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lionel Mpasi; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba (c), Arthur Masuaku; Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe; Gaël Kakuta, Théo Bongonda, Meschak Elia; Yoane Wissa

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The duel that is likely to shape Portugal vs DR Congo is the contest between Portugal’s wide attackers – particularly Rafael Leão and Pedro Neto pressing forward from the flanks – and DR Congo’s defensive full-back pairing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Arthur Masuaku. Wan-Bissaka is one of the best individual defenders in the Premier League, but Leão’s combination of pace and directness at Milan makes him one of Europe’s most difficult one-on-one forwards to contain. Martínez’s 4-3-3 shape is designed to isolate those wide duels by overloading centrally with Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, forcing DR Congo to stay compact and leaving space in behind on the counter. How Desabre manages that width will define how many goals are scored.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Portugal to Win @ 3/10

Portugal’s quality across every line of the pitch is too great for DR Congo to overcome. Twenty qualifying goals, a mobile front three, and one of the deepest creative midfields in world football make a home win the highest-probability outcome. The price reflects that dominance accurately.

Goals Pick: Over 2.5 Goals @ 4/6

Portugal scored in every qualifying game and averaged more than three goals per game across their six qualifiers. DR Congo’s recent warm-ups – the defeat to Chile, a 1-0 win over Jamaica – suggest limited defensive resilience against opponents who press with intensity. At evens-minus, the Over 2.5 line looks well-priced given Portugal’s attacking output.

Scorer Pick: Cristiano Ronaldo to Score Anytime

Ronaldo remains Portugal’s primary goal threat at this World Cup and has scored 13 goals across recent competitive and friendly fixtures. He is the natural focal point for a side that creates chances at volume. Check leading operators for the best available price on him to score at any point against DR Congo.

Optional Pick: Portugal to Win and Over 2.5 Goals

Combining the match result with the goals line reflects the most likely game state – a controlled Portugal win that involves multiple goals against a side with limited resources to defend deep for ninety minutes. This combination bet offers a meaningful improvement on the match-result price alone.

Odds Across Operators

Current best available prices for Portugal vs DR Congo from leading operators at time of writing:

Outcome Best Price Portugal Win 3/10 Draw 9/2 DR Congo Win 11/1 Over 2.5 Goals 4/6 Under 2.5 Goals 6/5

Prices correct at time of publication. Always check the latest odds with leading operators before placing.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

Portugal vs DR Congo kicks off at 18:00 BST on Wednesday 17 June 2026 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The match is available to watch in the UK on ITV and BBC, with streaming available via ITVX and BBC iPlayer. Coverage is expected to begin approximately 30 minutes before kick-off.

How to Bet

Follow these steps to place your bets on Portugal vs DR Congo safely and efficiently:

Compare prices across leading UK operators to find the best available price for your chosen market. Check for early price guarantees or best-odds-guaranteed offers on the match result. Verify that your preferred selections are settled on 90 minutes only, particularly for result markets. Consider each-way or combination options for goals and scorer markets where the terms are favourable. Set a budget before you bet and stick to it regardless of how the match develops. Use the bet builder tools available at most major operators to combine markets within the same fixture. Check the operator’s cashout availability if you want the option to settle your bet early. Keep a record of your bets placed, your stakes, and your returns to monitor your activity over time.

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