Damien Comolli’s departure from Juventus has reopened the question of Dusan Vlahovic’s future at the club, with Fabrizio Romano stating directly that a renewal – previously considered dead – cannot be ruled out under the new leadership structure. The Serbian’s contract expires in June 2026, and with Giovanni Carnevali now stepping in as CEO, the dynamic that produced a formal negotiation collapse has materially shifted.

The urgency is real. Vlahovic would be free to sign a pre-contract with a foreign club from January, meaning the Bianconeri have a narrow window to either reach an agreement or sell before losing him on a zero fee.

The contract impasse Comolli left behind

The breakdown under Comolli was specific and documented. Juventus’s final offer sat at €6m net plus bonuses, without heavy commission payments, while Vlahovic’s camp held firm at around €8m net plus sizeable signing-on fees and commissions – a gap the club refused to close. That is against a current salary of roughly €12m net per season, a figure Juve have been trying to reduce for budgetary and tax reasons for over a year.

Giorgio Chiellini’s public comment that “at these figures, Vlahovic will not remain in Italy” effectively served as the official closing statement on those talks, while Comolli had already told Sky Sport Italia that the player “can leave if a suitable offer comes in.” For further background on the salary structure blocking a Vlahovic renewal, the core obstacle has not changed – only the people managing it have.

Romano: Carnevali’s arrival reopens the file

According to Fabrizio Romano, with Comolli gone it cannot be ruled out that Juventus revisit contract talks with Vlahovic’s camp. The logic is straightforward: Comolli was the architect of the take-it-or-leave-it position, and his exit removes the institutional rigidity that made compromise structurally impossible.

As the debate around Vlahovic accepting a wage reduction has shown, opinion inside the Italian football world is divided on whether he should bend toward Juventus’s wage cap or test the free-agent market. Luciano Spalletti remains the clearest advocate for keeping him, with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting the coach as an active “interested party” in pushing for a revival now the boardroom picture has changed.

Alternatives being tracked as Juve weigh options

Juventus are not waiting passively. The club have been tracking centre-forward alternatives including Randal Kolo Muani, alongside Alexander Sørloth and Jean-Philippe Mateta, signalling that a non-renewal scenario remains fully operational planning rather than a fallback.

Gazzetta reports that Carnevali is expected to hold direct talks with Vlahovic’s representatives by the end of June, with Spalletti’s input considered decisive. The coming weeks will determine whether the governance change translates into a genuine offer – or simply a final confirmation that the gap cannot be bridged.