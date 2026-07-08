Quarter-Final: Spain vs Belgium

Date: Friday, 10 July 2026

Kick-off: 12:00 local (19:00 BST)

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (Inglewood), USA

Round: World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final

TV/Streaming (UK): BBC iPlayer / ITVX

What’s at Stake

A place in the World Cup 2026 semi-finals is on the line as Spain and Belgium meet at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Spain, the 2010 world champions, are bidding to reach the last four for the first time since lifting the trophy in South Africa. Belgium, third-place finishers in 2018, are chasing what would be their best result since that remarkable run in Russia, and arrive in this quarter-final on the back of a 4-1 demolition of the United States in the round of sixteen.

Verdict

Spain are the well-justified favourites at 8/13, having won all four of their knockout and group matches that ended in a result, with a settled system under Luis de la Fuente that has conceded just twice in five World Cup fixtures. At 5/1, Belgium represent long odds for a side that hammered the tournament hosts in the last round, but Spain’s control in midfield and their superior tournament consistency make a home win the most credible outcome here.

Spain vs Belgium Match Preview

Spain arrive at this World Cup 2026 quarter-final in the kind of form that makes them formidable to dismantle. Luis de la Fuente’s side have won four of their five matches at the tournament, scoring nine goals and conceding just two. Their only blemish was a goalless draw with Cape Verde in the group stage, and since then they have beaten Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Austria and Portugal without shipping a single goal in those four contests.

Belgium’s route to this stage has been far less serene. They drew three of their five matches and needed a resounding 4-1 win over the United States to confirm their quarter-final spot. Yet that performance against the hosts showed a side capable of real attacking threat when the pieces click. Romelu Lukaku leads their scoring charts at this tournament with three goals, while Charles De Ketelaere, Leandro Trossard and Youri Tielemans have all contributed on the scoresheet.

The World Cup 2026 bracket sets up a fascinating contrast in styles. Spain’s possession-based game, built around a midfield trio of extraordinary quality, will be tested by Belgium’s directness and the ever-present menace of Kevin De Bruyne pulling strings from deep. How Belgium handle Spain’s press in the early exchanges could define the entire tie.

Team Form

Spain – Last Five World Cup 2026 Matches

– Cape Verde (H): Drew 0-0

– Saudi Arabia (H): Won 4-0

– Uruguay (A): Won 1-0

– Austria (H): Won 3-0

– Portugal (A): Won 1-0

Spain’s results paint the picture of a side that has found their rhythm emphatically after the Cape Verde stutter. The wins over Austria and Saudi Arabia showed a ruthless streak in front of goal, and the 1-0 victory over Portugal in the round of sixteen demonstrated they can win tight knockout matches without drama. Mikel Oyarzabal has been the standout with four goals at the tournament, making him one of the most clinical strikers left in the competition.

Belgium – Last Five World Cup 2026 Matches

– Egypt (H): Drew 1-1

– Iran (H): Drew 0-0

– New Zealand (A): Won 5-1

– Senegal (H): Drew 2-2

– United States (A): Won 4-1

Belgium’s group stage was unconvincing, but the victory over the United States changed the narrative considerably. A 4-1 scoreline against the co-hosts, playing away from home effectively, signalled that this Belgian generation still possesses the tools to upset favoured opponents. Their inconsistency across the group phase, however, means the World Cup 2026 knockout stage demands a level of performance they have not consistently produced.

Spain vs Belgium Head-to-Head

These sides have met 22 times in total, and the historical record overwhelmingly favours Spain. In World Cup qualifying encounters across several campaigns, Spain beat Belgium 5-0 at home in 2009, won 2-1 in Belgium in 2008, and claimed 2-0 victories in both 2005 and 2004. The most recent competitive meeting on record came in a friendly in September 2016, when Spain won 2-0 in Belgium.

The most notable World Cup clash between the two sides came in 1990, when Spain edged past Belgium 2-1 in the group stage. That match underlines Spain’s historical advantage in competitive football against their Belgian counterparts. Spain have not lost to Belgium in any of the encounters carried in their head-to-head record, a run that adds historical weight to the 8/13 price on offer for a Spanish victory here.

Team News

Spain’s squad for this tournament is one of the deepest in the competition, with significant representation from Barcelona, Arsenal and Athletic Bilbao. Rodri anchors the midfield from his Manchester City base and is central to Luis de la Fuente’s system, sitting deep to allow Pedri and Mikel Merino to operate with greater freedom in advanced positions. Lamine Yamal, at 18, has already scored once at this tournament and continues to provide width and directness from the right flank.

Mikel Oyarzabal leads Spain’s attacking line and his four goals at this World Cup make him the team’s standout performer in front of goal. Nico Williams offers pace and creativity on the opposite flank, and the partnership between Yamal and Williams gives Spain a width and unpredictability that has troubled every defensive shape they have faced. There are no significant injury concerns flagged for the Spanish camp ahead of this quarter-final.

Belgium name Thibaut Courtois in goal, the Real Madrid stopper bringing world-class quality to the last line of defence. Kevin De Bruyne continues to operate as the creative fulcrum, and at 35 he remains capable of match-defining moments despite the broader questions about how this Belgian generation has evolved. Jérémy Doku’s pace from the flank is Belgium’s primary route to disrupting Spain’s defensive shape, while Lukaku’s movement and physicality give them a genuine aerial and hold-up threat in the final third.

Predicted Lineups

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri, Mikel Merino; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Nico Williams

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Belgium Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Timothy Castagne, Zeno Debast, Arthur Theate, Maxim De Cuyper; Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana, Kevin De Bruyne; Jérémy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Leandro Trossard

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central battle that is likely to shape this World Cup 2026 quarter-final is the contest between Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne in the middle of the pitch. Rodri’s role as Spain’s defensive anchor, shielding the back four and dictating tempo from deep, is the platform from which everything else flows. De Bruyne, operating in a more advanced midfield role for Belgium, must find ways to receive the ball in between Spain’s lines and create moments of disorder. Spain have conceded just twice in five tournament matches, a record that reflects Rodri’s ability to compress space and cut off supply lines. If Belgium can move the ball quickly through midfield before Spain’s press engages, De Bruyne and Doku on the flank represent their most credible avenue to goal.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Spain to Win @ 8/13

Spain have not conceded in four consecutive World Cup matches and their midfield control has been the defining feature of this tournament run. Belgium showed their best form against the United States, but Spain’s structural solidity and the form of Oyarzabal make a Spanish victory the most evidence-backed outcome at this stage of the World Cup 2026 bracket.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ 1/1

Five of Spain’s last five World Cup matches at this tournament have produced two goals or fewer. Their defensive shape under Luis de la Fuente is disciplined and compact, and while Belgium scored freely against New Zealand and the United States, those opponents are a significant step below a Spanish side conceding less than once per game on average here.

Scorer Market: Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Scorer

Oyarzabal has scored four goals in four World Cup 2026 matches and is clearly the focal point of Spain’s attacking play. His movement in the penalty area and his ability to arrive late into goal-scoring positions make him the standout pick among the available scorers in this fixture. Check leading operators for the best available price on the Real Sociedad striker continuing his run.

Optional Pick: Spain to Win to Nil

Spain have kept clean sheets in their last four World Cup fixtures. Belgium will create moments given De Bruyne’s quality and Doku’s pace, but the Spanish defensive record at this tournament is a compelling data point for a clean sheet in Los Angeles. The best available price on this market is worth checking across leading operators given the statistical foundation behind it.

Odds Across Operators

The following prices reflect the best available from leading operators for the Spain vs Belgium World Cup 2026 quarter-final.

Spain Win: 8/13

Draw: 3/1

Belgium Win: 5/1

Over 2.5 Goals: 5/6

Under 2.5 Goals: 1/1

How to Watch + How to Bet

How to Watch

The Spain vs Belgium World Cup 2026 quarter-final kicks off at 12:00 local time (19:00 BST) on Friday, 10 July 2026, and is available to watch free-to-air in the UK on both BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Coverage is expected to begin well before kick-off on both platforms, with pre-match analysis and team news from Los Angeles.

How to Bet

To place a bet on this World Cup 2026 quarter-final, follow these steps with your chosen operator:

Create an account with a licensed UK operator or log in to your existing account. Navigate to the football section and select FIFA World Cup 2026. Find the Spain vs Belgium quarter-final under the knockout stage fixtures. Select your preferred market, such as match result, goals or first scorer. Enter your stake in the bet slip and review the potential return before confirming. Check the best available price across operators before placing, as prices can vary. Consider using any existing free bet or enhanced odds offers, subject to terms and conditions. Only bet what you can afford to lose, and set a deposit limit if needed before placing any wager.

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