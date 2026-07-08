Match: France vs Morocco | Round: Quarter-final | Date: Thursday, 9 July 2026 | Kick-off: 20:00 BST | Venue: Gillette Stadium, Boston (Foxborough), USA | TV/Streaming: BBC iPlayer / ITVX

What’s At Stake

France and Morocco meet again at the World Cup, four years after their 2022 semi-final showdown in Qatar, with a place in the last four of the 2026 World Cup on the line. For France, victory would maintain their status as the tournament’s outstanding side and keep alive a genuine shot at a third World Cup title. For Morocco, eliminating the reigning runners-up on American soil would surpass even their 2022 heroics and send a second African nation into the semi-finals for the first time.

Verdict

France are the standout pick to progress, with Kylian Mbappe’s seven goals in this tournament underlining a clinical edge Morocco will struggle to contain. A France win at 8/13 offers limited appeal in isolation, but backing the game to go under 2.5 goals at 10/11 reflects a Morocco side that has conceded just once across their five qualifying matches and showed defensive discipline in drawing with both Brazil and the Netherlands at this tournament.

France vs Morocco Match Preview

France arrive at Gillette Stadium having won all five of their World Cup 2026 matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding just two. Didier Deschamps’ side dispatched Senegal, Iraq, Norway, Sweden and Paraguay in succession, building momentum game by game with Mbappe operating at the peak of his powers. At 7/4 to lift the trophy outright, France enter this quarter-final as the tournament’s benchmark team.

Morocco’s route here has been less emphatic but no less impressive strategically. Walid Regragui’s side drew with Brazil and the Netherlands before beating Scotland and Haiti in the group stage, then produced a commanding 3-0 win over Canada in the round of 16. That blend of resilience against elite opposition and clinical finishing when space opens up is exactly the tactical profile that troubled France’s opponents throughout 2022, and Regragui will back his side to repeat the formula.

The key question is whether Morocco can replicate the defensive organisation that carried them to the 2022 semi-final, when they held Portugal, Spain and Belgium without conceding from open play. France’s forward line, with Mbappe supported by Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Michael Olise, is a more varied and unpredictable attacking threat than anything Morocco have faced so far. The World Cup 2026 knockout stage has already produced surprises, but France are the side that looks hardest to stop.

Team Form

France – last five World Cup 2026 matches:

Paraguay (A): Won 1-0

Sweden (H): Won 3-0

Norway (A): Won 4-1

Iraq (H): Won 3-0

Senegal (H): Won 3-1

France have won every match at this tournament, conceding only five goals in the process. Their highest-quality scalp remains Norway, beaten 4-1 in a performance that showcased France’s full attacking range. The 1-0 win over Paraguay, while narrow, demonstrated Deschamps’ ability to grind out results when the occasion demands a more conservative approach.

Morocco – last five World Cup 2026 matches:

Canada (A): Won 3-0

Netherlands (A): Drew 1-1

Haiti (H): Won 4-2

Scotland (A): Won 1-0

Brazil (A): Drew 1-1

Morocco’s draws with Brazil and the Netherlands are the most telling results. Holding two heavyweight sides to 1-1 scorelines underlines the defensive structure Regragui has built, and the 3-0 win over Canada in the last 16 showed Morocco are capable of more than containment when the opposition gives them room to counter.

France vs Morocco Head-To-Head

These sides have met six times in total, with France winning three, drawing two and losing none. The most significant meeting is the most recent: France beat Morocco 2-0 in the 2022 World Cup semi-final at Al Bayt Stadium, ending the Atlas Lions’ historic run. Prior to that, the sides drew 2-2 in a friendly in November 2007. France’s overall head-to-head record in competitive fixtures is unblemished, and Morocco have never beaten France across all six encounters.

The 2022 semi-final remains the defining reference point for this fixture. Morocco had eliminated Spain and Portugal on that run before France proved a step too far. The 2026 quarter-final represents Morocco’s clearest opportunity yet for revenge, and the motivation within Regragui’s squad will not be in short supply heading into this rematch.

Team News

France have no significant injury concerns confirmed ahead of the quarter-final. The squad retains its full complement of attacking options, with Mbappe fit and in outstanding form having scored seven goals at this tournament. Deschamps has rotated selectively through the group stage, suggesting the core XI remains fresh for the knockout rounds. N’Golo Kante continues to provide experience in midfield, while William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano have formed a composed central defensive partnership throughout.

Morocco’s squad has also remained largely intact through five matches. Yassine Bounou has been the first-choice goalkeeper and their defensive shape, built around Nayef Aguerd and Achraf Hakimi’s aggressive right-back contributions, has been central to Regragui’s system. Sofyan Amrabat provides the midfield anchor, a role he filled with distinction in 2022. The absence of former long-term captain Romain Saiss, who retired from international duty in early 2026, removes a veteran voice but Morocco’s squad depth in defence has developed considerably since Qatar.

Ismael Saibari has been Morocco’s most effective attacking presence at this tournament with three goals, while Azzedine Ounahi and Soufiane Rahimi have added two apiece. Brahim Diaz, Morocco’s joint top scorer in recent fixtures with six goals, is the player most likely to unlock France’s defensive structure if given space to operate in the pockets between the lines.

Predicted Lineups

France Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Kante, Rabiot; Dembele (c), Mbappe, Barcola

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Morocco Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Riad, Mazraoui; Amrabat, Ounahi, Saibari; Diaz, El Kaabi, Rahimi

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The contest between Kylian Mbappe and Morocco’s central defensive block is the axis around which this match will turn. Mbappe has scored seven goals in this tournament, operating centrally with licence to drift wide and exploit the channels. Nayef Aguerd and Chadi Riad will carry the primary responsibility for containing him, but Mbappe’s movement creates problems for the entire backline rather than just his direct marker. Morocco’s best defensive performances at this tournament came when their midfield, led by Sofyan Amrabat, sat deep and denied space in behind. Whether Amrabat can replicate that discipline against France’s varied forward rotation will be decisive.

Best Bets

Main Pick: France to Win @ 8/13

France have won every match at this World Cup and carry a clear structural advantage over Morocco. Five wins from five, 14 goals scored, and Mbappe in the form of his career make Deschamps’ side the most complete team remaining in the tournament. Morocco are a well-organised opponent, but France’s forward depth at this level is difficult to contain across 90 minutes.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ 10/11

Morocco conceded just one goal across five qualifying matches and have kept their defensive shape against Brazil and the Netherlands at this tournament. France’s 1-0 win over Paraguay showed they are capable of winning close contests. Of the last four meetings between these sides in all competitions, two have finished 2-0 and two have ended as 2-2 draws, suggesting low-to-moderate scoring is the most likely outcome. Under 2.5 goals at even money represents the strongest value in this fixture.

Scorer Market: Kylian Mbappe Anytime Scorer

Mbappe has scored seven goals in five World Cup 2026 matches, averaging better than a goal per game at this tournament. He has scored in each of France’s last three knockout fixtures and is the clear focal point of Deschamps’ attack. Morocco will devote significant defensive resources to stopping him, but no side at this tournament has managed to do so yet.

Best Bet Summary:

France to Win @ 8/13

Under 2.5 Goals @ 10/11

Kylian Mbappe Anytime Scorer – check best available price with leading operators

Odds Across Operators

The best available prices for the France vs Morocco quarter-final are shown below, correct at time of publication.

France Win – 8/13

Draw – 3/1

Morocco Win – 11/2

Over 2.5 Goals – 1/1

Under 2.5 Goals – 10/11

Odds sourced from leading operators and subject to change. Always check the best available price before placing a bet.

How To Watch + How To Bet

How To Watch

France vs Morocco kicks off at 20:00 BST on Thursday, 9 July 2026, and is broadcast free-to-air in the United Kingdom on both BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Coverage will be available on connected TVs, mobile devices, tablets and desktop browsers via both streaming services, with no subscription required for UK viewers.

How To Bet

To place a bet on the World Cup 2026 quarter-final between France and Morocco, follow these steps:

Choose a licensed and regulated operator that covers international football markets. Register for an account or log in if you are an existing customer. Navigate to the football or international section and search for the France vs Morocco quarter-final. Review the available markets including match result, goals totals and anytime scorer. Select your preferred bet and add it to your betslip. Enter your stake and review the potential return before confirming. Consider using any applicable promotions, such as enhanced odds or free bet offers, where available. Place your bet and keep track of the match via BBC iPlayer or ITVX.

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