Norway vs Senegal — Monday, 22 June 2026 | 20:00 local (01:00 BST, 23 June) | MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey | FIFA World Cup 2026, Group I, Matchday 2

Group I Standings (after Matchday 1):

1. Norway — P1 W1 D0 L0 GD+3 Pts 3

2. France — P1 W1 D0 L0 GD+2 Pts 3

3. Senegal — P1 W0 D0 L1 GD-2 Pts 0

4. Iraq — P1 W0 D0 L1 GD-3 Pts 0

Where to Watch: ITV / ITVX (UK)

What’s at Stake

Norway sit top of Group I after a commanding 4-1 win over Iraq on Matchday 1, and a second win here would effectively book their passage to the knockout rounds with a game to spare. Senegal, by contrast, suffered a 3-1 defeat to France and face potential early elimination if they cannot find a result at MetLife Stadium. For Senegal, this is close to a must-win; for Norway, it is a chance to seal progression and manage the squad ahead of the final group match.

Verdict

Norway’s superior tournament position, attacking form, and the relentless threat of Erling Haaland make them the clear pick to win this match. At 11/8 with leading operators, the Norway win looks the standout selection given a Senegal side that has conceded three times in its only competitive outing at this tournament.

Norway vs Senegal Match Preview

Norway have waited a long time for a moment like this. After missing out on five consecutive World Cups, Ståle Solbakken’s side qualified through UEFA with a perfect eight-from-eight record, scoring 37 goals and conceding just five in the process. Their opening 4-1 demolition of Iraq underlined that this is not a Norway side here to make up the numbers — Haaland scored twice, and the attacking depth is real.

Senegal carry the weight of expectation that comes with being Africa’s most decorated side at this level, boasting a quarter-final finish in 2002 and a Round of 16 appearance in 2022. Manager J. Koto’s squad retains the core of those tournament sides, with Sadio Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly still involved. But a 3-1 opening defeat to France revealed vulnerability at the back and limited the Lions’ ability to impose themselves in transition.

The key contest is straightforward: can Senegal’s defence contain Haaland and Martin Odegaard’s creative supply, or will Norway’s relentless forward press be too much for a side already short on confidence? Norway vs Senegal betting odds reflect the Scandinavians as clear favourites, and the form data supports that market position.

Team Form

Norway — Last Five Results

– Iraq (N): Won 4-1 (World Cup, June 2026)

– Morocco (N): Drew 1-1 (Friendly, June 2026)

– Sweden (H): Won 3-1 (Friendly, June 2026)

– Switzerland (H): Drew 0-0 (Friendly, March 2026)

– Netherlands (A): Lost 1-2 (Friendly, March 2026)

Norway’s competitive form is emphatic. The 4-1 opener against Iraq gave Solbakken’s men the perfect platform, and their pre-tournament run included a 3-1 win over neighbours Sweden. The narrow friendly defeat to a strong Netherlands side was the only blemish across five matches, and it came away from home against a side ranked well above them at the time.

Senegal — Last Five Results

– France (A): Lost 1-3 (World Cup, June 2026)

– Saudi Arabia (N): Drew 0-0 (Friendly, June 2026)

– United States (A): Lost 2-3 (Friendly, May 2026)

– Gambia (H): Won 3-1 (Friendly, March 2026)

– Peru (N): Won 2-0 (Friendly, March 2026)

Senegal’s pre-tournament build-up was mixed at best. The goalless draw with Saudi Arabia ahead of the tournament offered little reassurance, and the 3-2 defeat in the United States suggested defensive frailty at pace. The opening World Cup loss to France compounded those concerns — the Lions scored but couldn’t keep a clean sheet against top-level opposition.

Norway vs Senegal Head to Head

These two nations have met just once in recorded history. Senegal won a friendly encounter 2-1 in March 2006. With only a single meeting on file, there is no meaningful head-to-head pattern to draw on for the Norway vs Senegal prediction. This is, in many senses, a first true competitive meeting between these sides at a major tournament.

Team News

Norway head into this fixture with minimal reported disruption. Erling Haaland returned from the opener looking sharp, having scored twice against Iraq, and no injury concerns have been flagged for the Manchester City striker. Captain Martin Odegaard provided creativity from midfield in Matchday 1 and is expected to reprise that role. The squad depth across midfield — with Sander Berge, Kristian Thorstvedt, and the creative options of Oscar Bobb and Andreas Schjelderup available — gives Solbakken genuine rotation options without weakening the starting XI.

For Senegal, the picture is more uncertain following the France defeat. Manager J. Koto is likely to assess whether tactical changes are needed in defence after conceding three, with Moussa Niakhate and Kalidou Koulibaly forming a central partnership that was exposed at times. Sadio Mane, with 127 caps for his country and 55 international goals, remains the attacking focal point regardless of selection elsewhere. Nicolas Jackson — now at Bayern Munich — and Iliman Ndiaye of Everton will be expected to provide support in the final third if Senegal are to reverse their fortunes.

Norway vs Senegal Predicted Lineups

Norway Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nyland; Holmgren Pedersen, Ajer, Ostigard, Bjorkan; Thorstvedt, Berge, Odegaard (c); Nusa, Haaland, Sorloth

Senegal Predicted XI (4-3-3): E. Mendy; Jakobs, Koulibaly (c), Niakhate, Mamadou Sarr; Pape Matar Sarr, Gueye, Lamine Camara; I. Sarr, Mane, N. Jackson

Predicted lineups — squads to be confirmed ahead of kick-off.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central duel of this match pits Haaland’s relentless movement and aerial dominance against Koulibaly’s veteran leadership in the Senegal backline. Haaland has scored two goals in one World Cup appearance at this tournament and has averaged over four goals per recent competitive fixture for Norway. At 34, Koulibaly remains composed in possession but has shown reduced pace in transition — and Haaland’s diagonal runs behind the high line are precisely the kind of threat that exploits such a profile. If Odegaard can play incisive passes from deep, Senegal’s defensive unit will be tested repeatedly in behind, which is where this game is most likely to be decided.

Best Bets for Norway vs Senegal

Norway to Win @ 11/8

Norway head into this as the best-supported side across the Norway vs Senegal betting odds, and the tournament context makes this an appealing price. They have won their only World Cup 2026 fixture by three goals, carry a perfect qualifying record, and face a Senegal side that conceded three times in its opening game. The value is clear at 11/8 with leading operators.

Over 2.5 Goals @ 1/1

Both teams have shown attacking intent across recent fixtures, with Norway scoring four against Iraq and Senegal finding the net in their opening defeat to France. Given Senegal’s defensive vulnerability and Norway’s goal threat through Haaland and a supporting cast that includes Sorloth and Nusa, goals look likely. Evens for over 2.5 is a workable return given the evidence.

Erling Haaland to Score Anytime

Haaland has scored twice in Norway’s opening World Cup fixture and carries the most clinical goal threat in this group. Against a Senegal defence that was cut apart by France, backing the Manchester City striker to find the net again represents one of the more grounded Norway vs Senegal picks available.

Norway to Win and Over 2.5 Goals (Bet Builder)

Combining a Norway win with over 2.5 goals in the match captures both the likely outcome and the expected high-scoring pattern. This Norway vs Senegal bet builder angle reflects the one-sided competitive context and Senegal’s need to push forward if they are to stay in the tournament — which creates space for Norway to exploit on the counter.

Norway vs Senegal Betting Odds

Prices from leading operators at time of writing. Shop around for the best available price on each selection before placing.

Norway Win — 11/8

Draw — 5/2

Senegal Win — 9/4

Over 2.5 Goals — 1/1

Under 2.5 Goals — 5/6

How to Watch and How to Bet on Norway vs Senegal

How to Watch

Norway vs Senegal is live in the UK on ITV and ITVX, with kick-off at 01:00 BST on Tuesday, 23 June 2026. ITVX streaming is free to access for UK viewers with an account. The match takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, one of the largest venues in North America and the scheduled host of the 2026 World Cup final.

How to Bet

If you are looking to place a bet on Norway vs Senegal, here is a straightforward process to follow with any licensed UK operator:

Find a licensed UK betting operator and log in or create an account. Complete any required identity verification before depositing. Navigate to the World Cup 2026 section or search for Norway vs Senegal. Browse the available markets: match result, goals, scorers, and accumulators. Select your preferred selections for Norway vs Senegal accumulator or single bets. Enter your stake in the bet slip and review the potential return. Confirm the bet only when you are satisfied with the terms and potential return. Track the match live via ITV / ITVX and manage any in-play options through your operator’s live betting section.

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