Jordan vs Algeria | Group J, Matchday 2 | Monday 22 June 2026, 20:00 local (03:00 BST 23 June) | Levi’s Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area | Watch live on ITV / ITVX

Group J Standings (after Matchday 1):

1. Argentina — 3pts (GD +3)

2. Austria — 3pts (GD +2)

3. Jordan — 0pts (GD -2)

4. Algeria — 0pts (GD -3)

What’s at Stake

Both sides enter Matchday 2 with nothing on the board after opening defeats, meaning this match in California is effectively a must-win. Algeria lost 3-0 to Argentina on Matchday 1 and sit fourth on goal difference; Jordan were beaten 3-1 by Austria. A defeat for either team will leave them needing a favour from other results to harbour any realistic hope of reaching the round of 16, making this a high-pressure encounter far earlier than either camp would have planned for.

Verdict

Algeria carry more quality in the final third and, while their 3-0 loss to Argentina flattered the South Americans, Vladimir Petkovic’s side showed enough in pre-tournament friendlies to suggest they will respond against a Jordan team that shipped three goals on their World Cup debut. Algeria to win at 4/7 with leading operators is a short price, but the away side’s attacking depth and Jordan’s defensive frailties make it the most defensible position in this fixture.

Jordan vs Algeria Match Preview

Jordan arrive at Levi’s Stadium carrying the weight of history and very little margin for error. This is the first World Cup appearance in the nation’s football history, and the 3-1 opening defeat to Austria, despite a goal back from Ali Olwan, illustrated the gap between ambition and tournament reality. Manager Jamal Sellami will be asking his players to recover composure quickly, but they face an Algeria side that will be considerably more motivated than the one that struggled to threaten Argentina.

Algeria, under Vladimir Petkovic, qualified automatically through CAF with a dominant record of five wins and one draw across six matches, scoring 16 and conceding only four. That form confirms the talent is present, even if the 3-0 defeat to Argentina suggested Petkovic’s side are still finding their best shape under tournament conditions. Riyad Mahrez, the 35-year-old captain with 114 caps and 38 international goals, remains the creative focal point, and the squad carries genuine European-club quality across multiple positions.

The Jordan vs Algeria prediction hinges largely on whether Algeria can convert their clear technical advantage into goals against an organised but limited Jordanian defensive block. Jordan did not keep a clean sheet in any of their last five matches heading into the tournament, while Algeria’s firepower, Mohamed Amoura and Mahrez in particular, has delivered consistently across different levels of opposition.

Team Form

Jordan — last five results:

– Austria (A): Lost 1-3 (World Cup, June 2026)

– Colombia (N): Lost 0-2 (Friendly, June 2026)

– Switzerland (A): Lost 1-4 (Friendly, May 2026)

– Nigeria (N): Drew 2-2 (Friendly, March 2026)

– Costa Rica (N): Drew 2-2 (Friendly, March 2026)

Jordan’s last five results make uncomfortable reading for neutrals and backers alike. The debutants were beaten by Switzerland and Colombia in warm-up friendlies before conceding three times to Austria on their opening World Cup outing. The draws with Nigeria and Costa Rica suggest they are capable of competing, but they have not won a match since their AFC playoff run, and their defensive record against higher-ranked opposition is a consistent concern heading into this encounter.

Algeria — last five results:

– Argentina (A): Lost 0-3 (World Cup, June 2026)

– Bolivia (N): Won 4-0 (Friendly, June 2026)

– Netherlands (A): Won 1-0 (Friendly, June 2026)

– Uruguay (N): Drew 0-0 (Friendly, March 2026)

– Guatemala (N): Won 7-0 (Friendly, March 2026)

Algeria’s pre-tournament form was genuinely encouraging: a 1-0 win in the Netherlands, a 4-0 dismissal of Bolivia, and a 7-0 statement against Guatemala pointed to a side building momentum under Petkovic. The Argentina defeat was expected given the quality of the opposition, and Algeria’s backline was exposed by world-class movement, something Jordan cannot replicate. The attacking numbers, particularly Amoura’s eight recent international goals, suggest Algeria are well-equipped for a match of this nature.

Jordan vs Algeria Head to Head

There is almost no meaningful head-to-head history between these two nations. The sides have met just twice: a 1-1 friendly draw in May 2004 and a 6-0 victory for Algeria in the 1974 Kuneitra Cup. Neither result offers any reliable read on what to expect in 2026 World Cup group play. This fixture is best treated as a fresh contest, shaped by current form and squad quality rather than historical precedent, and Jordan vs Algeria betting tips should reflect that lack of historical data.

Team News

Jordan head coach Jamal Sellami will assess his squad after the Austria defeat. Ali Olwan scored Jordan’s only goal in that match and leads the line as the team’s most dangerous attacker, with 29 international goals in 66 caps. Musa Al-Taamari, who plays his club football with Rennes, is the creative outlet and brings French football experience to an otherwise domestically based group. Ihsan Haddad, the experienced defender with 92 caps, is expected to anchor the defensive line after returning from an injury layoff, providing senior leadership at the back.

Algeria have no reported significant absences heading into Matchday 2. Mahrez will captain the side and will be looking to impose himself on a less physically demanding opponent than Argentina. Ibrahim Maza, the 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, offers dynamism from midfield and has scored twice in recent international matches. Aissa Mandi, Algeria’s most-capped outfield defender with 117 caps, anchors the defensive structure, while Rayan Ait-Nouri of Manchester City provides attacking thrust from left back.

Amine Gouiri and Mohamed Amoura offer Petkovic genuine options in attack, with Amoura having scored 19 goals in 45 caps. The Algeria head coach is expected to rotate selectively after the Argentina fixture, but the quality of the squad means any changes should not significantly weaken the starting eleven.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (Jordan, 4-3-3): Abulaila; Nasib, Haddad (c), Al-Rosan, Al-Arab; Jamous, Sadeh, Al-Rawabdeh; Al-Taamari, Olwan, Al-Mardi

Predicted XI (Algeria, 4-3-3): Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Tougai, Ait-Nouri; Maza, Zerrouki, Chaabi; Mahrez (c), Amoura, Gouiri

Predicted XIs based on available squad information. Confirmed lineups will be released ahead of kick-off.

Key Tactical Matchup

The decisive battle is likely to be Algeria’s front three against Jordan’s central defensive pairing of Ihsan Haddad and Saed Al-Rosan. Haddad’s 92 caps provide experience, but Jordan conceded three goals to Austria and four to Switzerland in their recent matches, suggesting the defensive block is vulnerable when pressed with pace and movement. Mohamed Amoura, who has scored 19 goals in 45 international appearances, operates between the lines and is at his most dangerous when he can receive in behind a high defensive line. If Algeria’s midfield can win the second ball and transition quickly, Jordan’s back four will face sustained pressure that their pre-tournament form suggests they will struggle to contain for 90 minutes.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Algeria to Win @ 4/7

Algeria carry considerably more squad depth and European-club quality than Jordan at this level. Jordan’s last five matches have produced three defeats and two draws, with four or more goals conceded in two of those fixtures. Algeria qualified through CAF with five wins in six and a goal difference of +12. At 4/7, the away win is a short price, but the relative quality gap supports it as the most evidence-backed selection available in Jordan vs Algeria betting odds.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals @ 1/1

The over 2.5 goals line is available at evens, and the evidence supports it. Jordan conceded three or more goals in three of their last five matches, while Algeria scored four against Bolivia and seven against Guatemala in their final pre-tournament friendlies. Both sides need goals for different reasons: Jordan require a win to stay alive in the group, and Algeria’s attacking talent makes them likely to press for an early lead and build on it.

Scorer Market: Mohamed Amoura to Score Anytime

Amoura has scored 19 goals in 45 international appearances and has been Algeria’s most prolific attacker in recent months. He scored eight international goals in Algeria’s recent run and converts from inside the box with efficiency. Jordan’s central defensive pairing faces a genuine challenge to contain him, and his combination play with Mahrez and Gouiri creates consistent scoring chances.

Fourth Selection: Algeria to Win and Over 2.5 Goals

Combining the Algeria win with the over 2.5 goals line, given Jordan’s defensive record and Algeria’s attacking output, represents a reasonable accumulator addition for those building a Jordan vs Algeria bet builder or acca selection. The conditions for both outcomes arriving together appear more likely than not, based on the form lines of both squads.

Jordan vs Algeria Odds

The best available prices across leading operators for Jordan vs Algeria are as follows:

Jordan Win — 5/1

Draw — 10/3

Algeria Win — 4/7

Over 2.5 Goals — 1/1

Under 2.5 Goals — 10/11

Prices sourced from leading operators and subject to change. Always check the best available price before placing.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

Jordan vs Algeria kicks off at 20:00 local time (03:00 BST on Tuesday 23 June) at Levi’s Stadium in the San Francisco Bay Area. UK viewers can watch the match live and free on ITV and stream it via ITVX. The match is also available in Ireland on RTE and Virgin Media, in France on TF1 and beIN Sports, in Germany on ARD, ZDF and MagentaTV, and in the Netherlands on NOS.

How to Bet

New to betting on the World Cup? Here is a straightforward guide to placing your selections on this match:

Choose a licensed and regulated operator available in your territory. Register for an account, providing the required identification documents. Navigate to the football or World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Search for Jordan vs Algeria or browse Group J fixtures. Select your market, whether that is the match result, goals, or a scorer market. Enter your stake in the bet slip and review the potential return before confirming. Use a bet builder or same-game multi option if you want to combine selections from the same fixture. Keep records of your bets and only stake amounts you are comfortable losing.

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