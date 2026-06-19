Match: Argentina vs Austria | Date: Sunday, 22 June 2026 | Kick-off: 17:00 BST | Venue: AT&T Stadium, Dallas (Arlington), USA | Stage: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group J, Matchday 2 | TV: ITV / BBC

What’s at Stake

Both Argentina and Austria head into Matchday 2 of Group J with three points from their opening fixtures, which makes this a pivotal collision. Argentina, who beat Algeria 3-0, and Austria, who defeated Jordan 3-1, are separated only by goal difference at the top of the group. A win here moves the victor close to securing a last-16 berth, while the loser faces a must-win finale against the remaining group opponents. A draw keeps both sides in contention but tightens the arithmetic considerably heading into Matchday 3.

Verdict

Argentina are expected to win this Group J fixture comfortably, with Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez already among the goals at this tournament and Austria facing a significant step up in class from Jordan. Argentina to win and over 2.5 goals represents solid value at the available prices, underpinned by Argentina’s 3-0 Group J opener and Austria’s willingness to attack.

Argentina vs Austria Match Preview

Argentina arrive in Dallas as reigning world champions and strong favourites, with Lionel Scaloni’s side having opened their World Cup defence with a 3-0 win over Algeria on Matchday 1. The defending champions carry a settled look built around an exceptional forward line, and Austria’s defence will face a test unlike anything it encountered in European qualifying. The narrative around Argentina is inseparable from Messi, who delivered a hat-trick in the Algeria match and remains the driving force of a side capable of winning this tournament outright.

Austria, meanwhile, are back at the World Cup for the first time since 1998, ending a 28-year absence after winning their UEFA qualifying group. Manager S. Helm has built a side with genuine physicality and a reliable goalscorer in Marko Arnautovic, who scored against Jordan, but stepping up from qualifying opponents and a mid-table Jordan side to face Argentina is a fundamentally different proposition. Austria cannot simply sit deep and absorb: they need a result here to protect their own qualification ambitions, which means they will likely have to take some risk.

The game will probably be decided by whether Austria can keep Argentina’s forward line quiet in the first half-hour. If Messi and Lautaro Martinez get early opportunities, the game risks becoming one-sided quickly. Argentina will look to use wide areas and play through a high defensive line, while Austria’s pressing approach under Helm could create isolated moments of danger on the counter. The fundamental quality gap, though, is difficult to disguise.

Team Form

Argentina – Last 5 Results

Algeria (H): Won 3-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Iceland (N): Won 3-0 (Friendly)

Honduras (N): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

Zambia (H): Won 5-0 (Friendly)

Mauritania (H): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

Argentina’s run of results reflects a side in excellent rhythm. Their competitive opener against Algeria was convincing, and the pre-tournament friendlies showed variety in the goalscoring across the squad. The only caveat to the friendly run is the standard of opposition, but the manner of the Algeria win – three goals, clean sheet – suggests Scaloni’s side have hit their tournament stride early.

Austria – Last 5 Results

Jordan (H): Won 3-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Tunisia (H): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

South Korea (H): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Ghana (H): Won 5-1 (Friendly)

Bosnia And Herzegovina (H): Drew 1-1 (World Cup Qualifying)

Austria arrive on the back of four consecutive wins, including a purposeful 3-1 opening-match victory over Jordan that showed genuine attacking intent. However, Jordan represented significantly weaker opposition than the reigning world champions, and Austria’s qualifying record – which included a damaging home draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina – shows they are not without vulnerability. The step up in class here is considerable.

Argentina vs Austria Head to Head

Argentina and Austria have met just twice in recorded history, both friendlies and both on Austrian soil. The most recent was a 1-1 draw in May 1990, while the earlier encounter in May 1980 finished 5-1 to Argentina. The head-to-head record carries limited predictive weight given the vintage of both matches, but Argentina’s dominance in the earlier fixture is in keeping with the broader quality differential between these sides. Crucially, this is the first time Argentina and Austria have ever met at a World Cup finals, adding genuine novelty to the Argentina vs Austria head to head picture.

Team News

Argentina enter this match with their strongest available squad, headlined by Lionel Messi, who opened the tournament with a hat-trick against Algeria and looks to be in formidable condition. Lautaro Martinez, with 37 international goals, leads the attacking line alongside Julian Alvarez, who offers tireless pressing and goals from deeper positions. The midfield core of Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez and Rodrigo De Paul provides the engine room, while Emiliano Martinez in goal was the hero of the 2022 World Cup final and remains a commanding last line of defence.

Argentina’s defensive options are experienced. Nicolas Otamendi continues to anchor the backline, while Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez provide further quality in central defence. Scaloni has a deep and reliable squad, and there are no indications of any significant injuries or suspensions that would disrupt his starting eleven for this match.

Austria’s key attacking reference point remains Marko Arnautovic, who scored from the penalty spot against Jordan and brings his extensive international experience to this World Cup campaign. Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer are central to Austria’s midfield output, with Sabitzer’s 26 international goals making him a persistent threat from distance. David Alaba, with 113 caps and 15 goals, remains Austria’s most recognisable name and will be influential in the defensive phase. Manager S. Helm has no reported injuries from the Jordan match and is expected to field a similar starting lineup.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): E. Martinez; Montiel, Romero, L. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, E. Fernandez; Messi (c), L. Martinez, J. Alvarez

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pentz; Posch, Danso, Alaba (c), Mwene; Laimer, Seiwald; Wimmer, Sabitzer, Schmid; Arnautovic

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The contest between Argentina’s attacking trio and Austria’s defensive structure is the defining theme. Messi, who has scored three goals at this World Cup and 116 in total for Argentina across 198 caps, creates constant positional problems for opposing back fours through his movement off the ball and his link-up with Lautaro Martinez, who has 37 international goals. Austria’s best protection will come from the midfield pressing of Konrad Laimer and Nicolas Seiwald, who must limit the supply into Messi’s feet and force Argentina to play longer, less incisive balls. If Laimer and Seiwald are bypassed regularly, the defensive four – including Kevin Danso and David Alaba – will be under sustained pressure from one of the tournament’s most potent attacks.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Argentina to Win @ 8/13

Argentina are rightly heavy favourites and are expected to win this Group J fixture. Their World Cup opener produced a 3-0 clean-sheet win against a side considerably stronger than Algeria on paper, and Austria’s defence faces a jump in quality it has not encountered at this tournament yet. At 8/13, the price reflects the reality of the match-up.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals @ 1/1

Argentina have scored 12 goals across their last five matches, including three in their World Cup opener. Austria scored three against Jordan and will be required to push forward for a result here, which should open space on the counter for Argentina. The over 2.5 line at evens carries genuine appeal.

Scorer Market: Lautaro Martinez to Score Anytime

Lautaro Martinez has 37 international goals in 76 caps and leads Argentina’s attack as the primary centre-forward. He is the focal point for Scaloni’s forward line whenever Messi operates from a deeper creative position. With Austria’s defence facing sustained pressure, Martinez is well-placed to add to his international tally.

Argentina vs Austria Best Bets Summary

Argentina to Win @ 8/13

Over 2.5 Goals @ 1/1

Lautaro Martinez Anytime Scorer – available at leading operators

Odds Across Operators

The Argentina vs Austria betting odds reflect a clear favourite. Argentina are priced at 8/13 to win, the draw is available at 3/1, and Austria can be backed at 11/2 with leading operators.

Outcome | Best Price

Argentina Win | 8/13

Draw | 3/1

Austria Win | 11/2

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch Argentina vs Austria

Argentina vs Austria kicks off at 17:00 BST on Sunday, 22 June 2026, live from AT&T Stadium in Dallas (Arlington), USA. UK viewers can watch the match free-to-air on BBC or ITV, with streaming available via BBC iPlayer. Coverage is expected to include pre-match build-up, live commentary, and post-match analysis.

How to Bet on Argentina vs Austria

Follow these steps to place a bet on the Argentina vs Austria match through any leading licensed operator:

Visit a licensed and regulated sportsbook available in your jurisdiction. Register or log in to your existing account. Navigate to the Football or Soccer section and find the FIFA World Cup 2026 market. Search for Group J – Argentina vs Austria, 22 June 2026. Select your preferred market: match result, goals, scorer, or a bet builder combining multiple selections. Enter your stake and review the potential returns before confirming. Consider the Argentina vs Austria accumulator options by combining this match with other Group J fixtures for a combined return. Confirm your bet slip and keep a record of your wagers.

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