Juventus have reopened negotiations with PSG over Randal Kolo Muani as newly-appointed CEO Giovanni Carnevali identifies the Frenchman as the priority solution to replace Dusan Vlahovic, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Di Marzio reported on Thursday that Carnevali is working to establish the full cost of bringing Kolo Muani back to Turin on a permanent basis, running the numbers across the transfer fee, wages, and agents’ fees before committing to a formal proposal.

Vlahovic Exit Creates Urgent Gap Up Front

Vlahovic’s contract expires on June 30, 2026, and with no renewal in sight, he is set to walk away on a free transfer. That departure leaves Carnevali staring at a striking unit of Jonathan David, Lois Openda, and Arkadiusz Milik – a trio that managed a combined seven Serie A goals in 2025-26, with David accounting for six of them and Openda contributing just one.

Kolo Muani’s loan return last season makes the contrast stark. He scored eight goals in his first 16 Serie A appearances for the Bianconeri – a goal every other game – and delivered 10 goal contributions across all competitions in 19 outings, enough to convince the club he had adapted quickly to both the league and the environment at Continassa.

Financial Structure and PSG’s Position

Italian reports have previously indicated Juventus favour a loan-plus-obligation formula: a one-year loan with a compulsory purchase clause triggering in 2026, with the total package in the €50–55m range – roughly €10m as a loan fee and €40–45m to buy. PSG, who signed Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt for around €75m in 2023 and have him contracted until 2028-29, have generally pushed for a straight sale or an unconditional obligation rather than a simple option.

Chelsea and other Premier League clubs have registered interest at various points, meaning PSG hold leverage if those parties re-enter the conversation. Juventus are expected to table another formal proposal once PSG clarify their preferred structure and whether Kolo Muani features in their own plans for next season.