England vs Croatia | World Cup 2026 Group L, Matchday 7 | Wednesday 17 June 2026 | Kick-off: 21:00 BST | AT&T Stadium, Dallas (Arlington), USA | TV: ITV1 / ITVX

What’s At Stake

England and Croatia meet in Group L at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, a group that also contains Ghana and Panama. Both sides will regard this as the key fixture in their section; a win here could effectively seal passage to the knockout rounds, while defeat leaves the loser under pressure heading into their remaining group games. Given England’s qualification pedigree and Croatia’s recent World Cup semi-final and final appearances, this opening clash between the two European heavyweights shapes the trajectory of the entire group.

Verdict

England are the correct favourites at 4/5 here, entering on the back of a perfect qualifying campaign with 22 goals scored and none conceded across eight matches, and their superior squad depth should tell against an ageing Croatia midfield. An England win to nil at the best available price has genuine appeal given Thomas Tuchel’s side have demonstrated they can keep clean sheets against varying levels of opposition.

England vs Croatia Match Preview

England arrive at this fixture in strong shape under Thomas Tuchel, who has revitalised the squad since taking charge at the start of 2025. Their World Cup qualifying record was outstanding: eight wins from eight, 22 goals scored, and a perfect defensive slate across the campaign. The tone was set by ruthless away performances, including a 5-0 win in Belgrade against Serbia and a 5-0 win in Riga against Latvia, results that marked England out as one of UEFA’s dominant qualifying forces. Harry Kane leads the attack as captain, supported by Jude Bellingham’s creativity from midfield and Bukayo Saka’s threat from the right flank.

Croatia present a different kind of challenge to anything England faced in qualifying. Zlatko Dalic’s side are organised, technically assured and carry major tournament experience that most Group L opponents cannot match. Luka Modric, heading into his fifth World Cup at the age of 40, remains the creative heartbeat, while Mateo Kovacic provides press resistance and ball-carrying from midfield. Croatia qualified unbeaten from UEFA Group L with seven wins and a draw, scoring 26 and conceding just four, but their pre-tournament friendlies revealed they can be exposed by direct, high-quality opposition.

The key battleground will be in midfield. England’s Declan Rice will look to dominate the physical contest against an older Croatian central core, while Bellingham’s ability to arrive late and exploit the spaces Croatia leave behind their midfield line could be decisive. Croatia’s strength lies in controlling tempo; if they succeed in slowing England down, the game becomes more complicated for Tuchel’s side.

Team Form

England’s last five matches:

– Costa Rica (N): Won 3-0 (Friendly)

– New Zealand (N): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

– Japan (H): Lost 0-1 (Friendly)

– Uruguay (H): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

– Albania (A): Won 2-0 (World Cup Qualification)

England’s form is broadly positive, capped by a comfortable 3-0 friendly win over Costa Rica on 10 June, but the 1-0 home defeat to Japan in March is a note of caution. That result showed Tuchel’s side can be frustrated when opponents press high and deny them rhythm; it remains the only blemish on an otherwise controlled run under the new manager.

Croatia’s last five matches:

– Slovenia (H): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

– Belgium (H): Lost 0-2 (Friendly)

– Brazil (N): Lost 1-3 (Friendly)

– Colombia (N): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

– Montenegro (A): Won 3-2 (World Cup Qualification)

Croatia’s recent form is mixed in quality. Their final pre-tournament win over Slovenia on 7 June provides some momentum, but a 2-0 home defeat to Belgium and a 3-1 reverse against Brazil in friendly action suggest Dalic’s side can be overrun by quick, physically powerful opponents. They remain hard to beat in competitive matches, as the 3-2 away win in Montenegro demonstrated, but their defensive fragility in friendlies against elite opposition is a concern.

England vs Croatia Head to Head

These two sides have met eight times on record, with England holding the stronger recent record. The most significant meeting came at the 2018 World Cup in Moscow, where Croatia beat England 2-1 after extra time in the semi-final, a defeat that remains one of the defining moments of the modern England era. That result is balanced by England’s 1-0 victory over Croatia at Euro 2020 (played in 2021), a controlled performance at Wembley that helped set England on the path to the final.

Earlier meetings have been characterised by high drama. England thrashed Croatia 5-1 at Wembley in September 2009 in World Cup qualifying, having lost 3-2 at the same ground two years earlier in Euro qualification. The head-to-head record across all competitions gives England a narrow overall edge, and the more recent competitive meetings suggest England have grown more capable of handling Croatia’s technical strengths.

The 2018 Nations League encounters also show Croatia’s resilience: a 0-0 draw in Rijeka was followed by a 2-1 England win at Wembley, confirming that while England can beat Croatia, the Croatians are rarely straightforward opponents. On the bigger stage, that 2018 World Cup semi-final still looms large in the shared history between these sides.

Team News

England head into the fixture with a settled squad and no significant injury concerns reported in the build-up. Tuchel has a full complement of attacking options available, with Kane, Bellingham, Saka and Declan Rice all expected to start. The main selection debates centre on defensive positions, particularly at centre-back, where John Stones and Marc Guehi are likely starters but competition for left-back and the wider defensive berths provides Tuchel with selection headaches rather than enforced changes.

Croatia have a notable concern surrounding Luka Modric, who suffered a cheekbone fracture in the lead-up to the tournament but has been confirmed in the squad and is expected to start. His availability is significant given the extent to which Croatia’s entire attacking structure runs through him. The rest of the squad appears largely fit, with Dominik Livakovic holding his place as first-choice goalkeeper after his heroics at the 2022 World Cup.

Josko Gvardiol is confirmed and likely to operate in his usual left-sided defensive role, while Andrej Kramaric and Ivan Perisic are expected to lead the attacking line for Dalic. Croatia’s squad depth in attack has questions, particularly if Kramaric is not at his sharpest, and the reliance on a 34-year-old and a 37-year-old in the forward positions underlines the age-related risk in their squad profile.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford; James, Stones, Guehi, Livramento; Rice, Mainoo; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane (c)

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Livakovic; Stanisic, Caleta-Car, Gvardiol, Erlić; Kovacic, Modric (c), Mario Pasalic; Vlasic, Kramaric, Perisic

Predicted XIs – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The contest between Declan Rice and Croatia’s aging midfield axis of Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic is where this game is likely to be decided. Rice, at 27 and at the peak of his powers after a dominant season at Arsenal, has both the physicality and the footballing intelligence to disrupt the tempo-based game Croatia rely on. Modric, at 40, and Kovacic, at 32, remain technically superior to most opponents but are increasingly vulnerable to high-energy pressing and direct runs from deeper positions. England’s qualifying record, eight wins and 22 goals scored without conceding, was built on exactly this kind of midfield dominance, and replicating that control against more gifted opponents would likely see them claim a comfortable victory in Dallas.

Best Bets

Main Pick: England to Win @ 4/5

England’s perfect qualifying record, allied to superior squad depth and a settled managerial structure under Tuchel, makes them the clear pick in this fixture. Croatia’s pre-tournament friendly defeats to Belgium and Brazil highlighted their defensive fragility against high-quality opposition, and England have the personnel to expose that. The 4/5 on an England win represents a fair reflection of the gap between these sides in 2026.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ 4/5

England conceded zero goals across all eight World Cup qualifying matches, and Croatia have historically been a low-scoring side in high-stakes fixtures against top European opposition. Their 0-2 home loss to Belgium and a 0-0 qualifying draw with Czech Republic both point to a side that can be defensively organised when the occasion demands. Under 2.5 goals at 4/5 carries solid appeal in what could be a tightly contested opening group encounter.

Scorer Market: Harry Kane to Score Anytime

Kane has scored 79 international goals in 113 caps for England and remains the focal point of Tuchel’s attacking structure. He registered 14 goals during the recent qualifying and form period and enters this tournament in the form of his career according to his own assessment. No price is confirmed here, but Kane’s record and role make him the standout anytime scorer option against a Croatia defence that has shown vulnerabilities against mobile and experienced strikers.

Optional Bet: England to Win to Nil

England kept a clean sheet in six of their eight qualifying matches and their defensive organisation under Tuchel has been a consistent theme. Croatia’s attacking line is ageing, and aside from Kramaric and Perisic, there is limited goal-threat depth in the squad. England to win to nil is an option worth considering at the best available price for punters looking to build a more specific bet around England’s defensive solidity.

Odds Across Operators

The best available prices for England vs Croatia at World Cup 2026 are sourced from leading operators.

England Win – 4/5

Draw – 11/4

Croatia Win – 9/2

Over 2.5 Goals – 6/5

Under 2.5 Goals – 4/5

England are clear favourites with the best available price of 4/5, reflecting their superior qualifying record and squad quality. Croatia at 9/2 represents the longer-shot option but carries interest given their capacity to frustrate top opponents in competitive fixtures. The draw at 11/4 is a credible outcome if Croatia succeed in controlling tempo through Modric and Kovacic.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

England vs Croatia kicks off at 21:00 BST on Wednesday 17 June 2026 and is broadcast free-to-air in the United Kingdom on ITV1, with live streaming available via ITVX. The match is played at AT&T Stadium in Dallas (Arlington), USA.

How to Bet

To get the best value on this fixture, follow these steps before placing any wager.

Compare odds across multiple leading operators to identify the best available price on your chosen market. Check each operator’s current promotions, including enhanced odds offers on World Cup fixtures. Identify your primary market, such as match result, goals or scorer, before adding optional markets. For an accumulator or acca, combine England vs Croatia with other World Cup group matches on the same day for improved returns. Consider a bet builder to combine match result, goals market and a scorer selection within the same match. Review team news and confirmed lineups in the hours before kick-off, as late changes can significantly affect bet builder and scorer markets. Set a staking limit before placing any bet and never exceed it regardless of confidence level. Use a verified, licensed operator only. If you are based in the UK, ensure the site holds a Gambling Commission licence.

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