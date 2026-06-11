Qatar enter the 2026 World Cup as one of the longest-priced sides in the entire field, available at 1500/1 to lift the trophy and ranked 38th of 48 nations in the outright market. These are not odds that invite serious investment on a tournament win, but for a side that crashed out of their own 2022 edition without a single victory, simply making it to a second consecutive World Cup via standard AFC qualification represents genuine progress.

Julen Lopetegui has taken charge of a squad built around a proven Asian Cup-winning core, with Akram Afif and Almoez Ali capable of producing moments of quality. The group draw, however, places Qatar alongside Switzerland, Canada, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, meaning even a round-of-32 appearance would require a significant improvement on their 2022 showing. Qatar World Cup betting interest is best served by targeted markets rather than the outright.

Best Pick — Stage of Elimination: Group Stage

Confidence — 2/5

Best Odds — 69/1 (Group B Winner)

Reason — Qatar’s recent form is too inconsistent to trust them to progress from a competitive Group B, but value may exist in correctly calling their exact exit point.

Qatar’s World Cup History

Qatar’s World Cup record is brief and, so far, unsuccessful. Their sole previous appearance came as hosts of the 2022 tournament, where they became the first host nation to be eliminated after just two group-stage matches, losing to Ecuador and Senegal while drawing with the Netherlands, scoring once and conceding seven.

Prior to 2022, Qatar failed to qualify for every World Cup they entered — missing out in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018. Their 2026 participation, secured through the AFC intercontinental playoff route, is therefore only their second-ever World Cup and their first achieved through standard qualifying competition.

In contrast to their World Cup record, Qatar have been the dominant force in Asian football in recent years, winning back-to-back AFC Asian Cup titles in 2019 and 2023. The challenge for Lopetegui’s side in 2026 is converting that regional pedigree into something credible on the global stage.

Year Stage Reached Manager Top Scorer 2022 Group Stage Felix Sanchez Mohammed Muntari 2018 Did Not Qualify — — 2014 Did Not Qualify — — 2010 Did Not Qualify — — 2006 Did Not Qualify — —

Current Qatar Squad and Manager Analysis

Lopetegui’s Likely Qatar Shape

Julen Lopetegui was appointed Qatar head coach in 2025, succeeding Luis Garcia ahead of the decisive phase of AFC qualifying. He favours a structured 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1, prioritising controlled possession and short passing from the back — a style that suits Qatar’s technically capable midfield but has at times left them exposed to direct, high-tempo opponents.

The key tactical question is whether Lopetegui can shore up a defence that has leaked goals regularly against physical sides. Qatar’s mid-block pressing approach struggles with pace in behind, as losses to Uzbekistan (3-0 away) and Russia (4-1 at home) in 2025 illustrated. Switzerland and Canada, both in Group B, will probe those exact areas.

Key Players to Watch

Akram Afif (FW, Al-Sadd, 125 caps, 39 goals) is Qatar’s primary creative threat, operating from the left half-space. His ability to carry the ball and draw fouls — he scored a hat-trick of penalties in the 2023 Asian Cup final — makes him the team’s most dangerous attacker and the player most likely to generate decisive moments in North America.

Almoez Ali (FW, Al-Duhail, 115 caps, 55 goals) leads the line and is Qatar’s most reliable penalty-box finisher. He scored 5 qualifying goals and is the team’s top scorer in the current cycle. At 29, this is likely his best chance of making an impact at World Cup level.

Hassan Al-Haydos (FW, Al-Sadd, 186 caps, 41 goals) is the long-serving captain and right-sided playmaker, contributing set-piece delivery and game management from a deeper attacking position. At 35, he is one of the senior leaders in Lopetegui’s dressing room. Boualem Khoukhi (DF, Al-Sadd, 116 caps) anchors the back line and contributes an aerial threat at both ends, while Karim Boudiaf (MF, Al-Duhail, 118 caps) screens the defence and provides physical balance in the double pivot.

Injury and Selection Watch

No major injury concerns have been confirmed ahead of the tournament. The squad is largely settled, with Lopetegui expected to rely on the experienced core that navigated qualifying. The primary selection debate centres on how much game time veterans such as Al-Haydos and Abdulaziz Hatem (MF, Al-Rayyan, 117 caps) can sustain across a condensed group schedule given their age.

Homam Ahmed (DF, Cultural Leonesa, 68 caps) provides left-back dynamism and brings experience of the 2022 World Cup cycle, while younger players such as Jassem Gaber (DF, 32 caps, 24 years old) and Al-Hashmi Al-Hussain (DF, 8 caps, 22 years old) are pushing for more regular involvement. The balance between experience and freshness will be one of Lopetegui’s more delicate calls.

Qatar’s Route to the Final

Qatar face Switzerland on Matchday 3 in San Francisco Bay Area (Santa Clara) on 13 June, then travel to Vancouver to face Canada on 18 June, and close the group against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Seattle on 24 June. On paper, this is a competitive but not impossible group — though Qatar’s recent results give little grounds for optimism about progression.

Switzerland are a well-organised, European-quality side. Canada arrive as co-hosts with genuine momentum. Bosnia and Herzegovina represent the most achievable three points, but even that fixture is not straightforward. A place in the round of 32 as one of the best third-placed sides would require Qatar to produce performances considerably better than their 2025 form suggests they are currently capable of.

If Qatar were somehow to advance, a last-32 tie against a group winner from an adjacent group would likely follow — at which point the odds of further progress shorten dramatically. The realistic ceiling for this squad, given their form, is an early group-stage exit. For bettors, that makes the stage-of-elimination market — specifically group stage exit — the most logically grounded position to take. It offers better value than a flat outright at 1500/1 while reflecting the most probable outcome.

Qatar World Cup Betting Markets Explained

The outright winner market is not where Qatar World Cup betting value lies, but several alternative markets are worth understanding before placing any wager.

Outright Winner — 1500/1. Qatar are priced 38th of 48 teams. Only realistic as a negligible-stake novelty bet given their record and form. — 1500/1. Qatar are priced 38th of 48 teams. Only realistic as a negligible-stake novelty bet given their record and form. Group B Winner — 69/1. Switzerland and Canada are both better fancied. Qatar winning the group would require consecutive performances above their demonstrated level. To Reach the Round of 32 — Available at most leading operators. A third-place finish in Group B could still earn progression in the expanded 48-team format; worth monitoring as the group unfolds. Stage of Elimination — Group stage exit is the most probable outcome given recent results and the difficulty of the draw. Pricing on this market varies; compare across operators before placing. Top Qatar Goalscorer — Almoez Ali is available at 599/1 for the tournament Golden Boot. As Qatar’s leading scorer in qualifying with 5 goals, he is the clear first pick within the squad, though competition-wide he is a long-range option only. To Reach the Semi-Finals / Final — Implied probability is extremely low given their current price and group difficulty. Not a market that merits serious consideration for Qatar.

Best Qatar World Cup Bets

Main Pick: Stage of Elimination — Group Stage (best available price)

Qatar’s last five competitive results include defeats to Uzbekistan, Palestine, and Tunisia, and a draw with Syria. They have won just one competitive fixture since October 2025. Against Switzerland and Canada in particular, the gap in quality and organisation is likely to prove decisive. Backing Qatar to exit at the group stage reflects the weight of evidence from their form and the draw they have been handed.

Lower-Risk Pick: Almoez Ali — Top Qatar Goalscorer (internal market)

With 55 international goals in 115 caps and 5 qualifying goals in the current cycle, Ali is Qatar’s most reliable finisher and is comfortably the most productive attacking player in the squad. If Qatar manage any goals in Group B, he is the most likely source. As an internal market proposition — who scores most for Qatar rather than who wins the Golden Boot — he is the logical pick within the squad.

Best Qatar World Cup Odds by Sportsbook

The odds below reflect the best available prices across leading operators at the time of writing. Qatar World Cup 2026 odds will move as the tournament progresses and results come in.

Market Best Price Outright Winner 1500/1 Group B Winner 69/1 Top Qatar Goalscorer (Almoez Ali) 599/1

Odds are subject to change, and some markets may not be available at every operator.

How to Watch and Bet on the 2026 World Cup

All Qatar matches at the 2026 World Cup will be broadcast free-to-air in the UK on ITV and BBC, with streaming available via ITVX and BBC iPlayer. The group fixtures — Switzerland (13 June), Canada (18 June), and Bosnia and Herzegovina (24 June) — are all scheduled for afternoon or early-evening kick-offs in UK time, making them straightforward to follow live.

On the betting side, World Cup outright and group-winner markets are available now with all major operators. Prices on stage-of-elimination markets are typically posted before the tournament begins but adjust quickly once results are known. If you intend to back Qatar to exit at the group stage, placing before the first match on 13 June locks in the current pricing before any early results from Group B shift the market.

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