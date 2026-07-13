Fixture: England vs Argentina | Round: Semi-final | Date: Wednesday, 15 July 2026 | Kick-off: 15:00 ET (20:00 BST) | Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA | TV (UK): BBC iPlayer / ITVX

What’s At Stake

A place in the World Cup 2026 final is on the line when England face Argentina in Atlanta. Both sides have navigated the knockout bracket to reach the last four, and whoever prevails here earns a shot at the title. For England, it is a chance to reach a first World Cup final since 1966; for Argentina, the reigning champions, it is an opportunity to defend their crown and complete back-to-back titles.

Verdict

England are slight underdogs at 8/5 against the reigning World Cup champions, but Thomas Tuchel’s side have the firepower and defensive resilience to take this to the wire. Argentina to win and both teams to score, at best available prices, reflects the attacking quality on both sides and the historical tendency of this fixture to produce drama.

England vs Argentina Match Preview

England’s route to the World Cup 2026 semi-final has been built on the goals of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, who have each scored six times in this tournament. Thomas Tuchel’s side showed they can grind out results when needed, coming from behind to beat Mexico 3-2 in the quarter-final, and they carry a squad with genuine depth across all positions. The question is whether they can handle the pressure of facing a team of Argentina’s calibre at this stage.

Argentina, managed by Lionel Scaloni, arrive with Lionel Messi having scored eight goals in the tournament. The reigning champions are not travelling especially well by their own standards, having drawn their most recent match 1-1 with Switzerland, and their overall form in this World Cup has shown occasional vulnerability against organised sides. England will see in that a genuine opportunity.

The World Cup 2026 knockout stage has already produced its share of surprises, and this semi-final carries the added weight of a fixture that has rarely been short of incident. Thomas Tuchel’s tactical flexibility will be tested against a Scaloni side that knows how to manage tournament football. Both teams have shown they can score in high-pressure knockout matches, which shapes much of the betting argument.

Team Form

England — last five matches (all FIFA World Cup):

vs Norway (A): Drew 1-1

vs Mexico (A): Won 3-2

vs DR Congo (H): Won 2-1

vs Panama (A): Won 2-0

vs Ghana (H): Drew 0-0

England have won three of their last five World Cup matches but have shown a tendency to make things difficult for themselves, conceding in back-to-back knockout games. The 3-2 win over Mexico demonstrated character, and the earlier 2-0 clean sheet against Panama showed defensive discipline, but Norway pushed them right to the limit in the quarter-final.

Argentina — last five matches (all FIFA World Cup):

vs Switzerland (H): Drew 1-1

vs Egypt (H): Won 3-2

vs Cape Verde (H): Drew 1-1

vs Jordan (A): Won 3-1

vs Austria (H): Won 2-0

Argentina’s form carries a recurring pattern: they win when they need to, but they are not steamrollering opponents. Two draws in their last five, including one against Cape Verde, and a 3-2 win over Egypt in which they conceded twice, suggests a side that can be troubled. Messi’s eight goals carry enormous individual weight, and the team’s results lean heavily on his contributions.

England vs Argentina Head-to-Head

England and Argentina have met fifteen times in total, with the most significant clashes coming at World Cups. The fixture carries one of the sport’s most loaded historical narratives, shaped above all by the 1986 quarter-final in Mexico City, where Argentina won 2-1 thanks to Diego Maradona’s two goals, including the infamous “Hand of God” effort and his individually celebrated second. The nations met again at the 1998 World Cup, drawing 2-2 in a match remembered for David Beckham’s red card and England’s subsequent penalty exit.

England did win the most recent competitive World Cup meeting between the sides, a 1-0 victory in the 2002 group stage courtesy of a Kane predecessor’s penalty, but that was the last time these two met on the biggest stage. In friendly fixtures, the results have been mixed, with England winning 3-2 in 2005 and the sides drawing 0-0 in 2000. History offers no clear advantage to either team, which the market reflects in relatively tight odds.

Of the eight head-to-head meetings in the records, three ended level and the balance of wins sits narrow enough that form and current squad quality carry more weight than historical record heading into this World Cup 2026 semi-final.

Team News

England’s squad is confirmed for this tournament, with Thomas Tuchel able to call upon a settled group built around Kane, Bellingham, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka. No new injury concerns have emerged from the Norway quarter-final, and the core players who have driven the scoring throughout this tournament are expected to be available. Marcus Rashford, who has contributed one goal from a wide position, provides an attacking option off the bench or from the start.

Argentina’s confirmed squad includes Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez and Alexis Mac Allister. Emiliano Martinez is expected in goal, with the experienced defensive unit of Nicolas Otamendi and Cristian Romero likely to start. The 1-1 draw with Switzerland in the quarter-final did not produce any obvious injury concern, and Scaloni has a full complement of senior players available heading into the Atlanta semi-final.

Both squads are at full strength for this fixture, which means the selection decisions come down to tactical preference rather than enforced changes. Tuchel may look at the balance between pressing energy in midfield and Kane’s hold-up play, while Scaloni will consider how much he asks Messi to track back given the 39-year-old’s workload through the tournament.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (England, 4-3-3): Pickford; James, Stones, Guehi, Livramento; Rice, Mainoo, Bellingham; Saka, Kane (c), Rashford

Predicted XI (Argentina, 4-3-3): E. Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez; Almada, L. Martinez, Messi (c)

Predicted XIs based on available squad information. Confirmed starting lineups subject to pre-match announcement.

Key Tactical Matchup

The battle between Declan Rice and Argentina’s midfield trio of Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez shapes how much space Messi receives in dangerous areas. Rice has been England’s most important defensive midfielder throughout this World Cup, and his ability to read transition and win the ball high up the pitch will determine whether Messi is receiving it in tight spaces or with room to operate. Mac Allister, who scored once in this tournament and covers ground at considerable intensity, is the player most capable of bypassing Rice’s positioning and driving into the channels that allow Argentina to build quickly. If England can force Argentina to play through rather than around the midfield block, they significantly limit the frequency with which Messi touches the ball in the final third.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Argentina to win @ 9/4

Argentina are the reigning champions and Messi’s eight goals in this tournament make them a formidable proposition in knockout football. England’s defensive record shows they have conceded in their last three matches, and against a forward line of Messi’s quality, that vulnerability matters. The 9/4 available on an Argentina win reflects genuine value given their pedigree at this stage.

Goals Market: Both Teams to Score @ best available price

Four of England’s last five World Cup matches have involved goals at both ends, and three of Argentina’s last five have done the same. Both sides carry forwards who score consistently at this tournament, and the head-to-head record includes frequent two-way scoring. Both teams to score is strongly supported by the evidence in this World Cup 2026 knockout stage fixture.

Scorer Market: Lionel Messi to score anytime

Messi has eight goals in five tournament matches, averaging more than one per game. At 39 he is playing what is likely his final World Cup, and his motivation in this semi-final setting is evident from his performances throughout. Anytime scorer odds on Messi represent a market where his current form justifies the selection regardless of price.

Goals Line: Over 2 goals @ 4/5

The totals line is set at 2.0, with over available at 4/5. England have scored in every match they have won in this tournament, and Argentina are averaging more than two goals per game. Combined with both teams’ tendency to concede, a match finishing with three or more goals is a well-supported outcome and forms part of any reasoned approach to the World Cup 2026 semi-final best bets.

Odds Across Operators

The following odds reflect the best available prices across leading operators for the World Cup 2026 semi-final between England and Argentina.

England (Home Win) — 8/5

Draw — 2/1

Argentina (Away Win) — 9/4

Odds sourced from leading operators and subject to change. Check the best available price at time of placing.

How to Watch + How to Bet

How to Watch

The World Cup 2026 semi-final between England and Argentina kicks off at 20:00 BST on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. UK viewers can watch live and free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Both platforms offer on-demand coverage and pre-match build-up.

How to Bet

To place a bet on the World Cup 2026 semi-final England vs Argentina picks outlined above, follow these steps:

Log in or register with a licensed UK betting operator. Navigate to the Football or World Cup 2026 section. Find the England vs Argentina semi-final market. Select your preferred market: match result, both teams to score, or goalscorer. Enter your stake in the bet slip. Check the odds displayed match the best available price at the time of placing. Review your selection and confirm the bet. Set a deposit limit before placing if you have not done so already.

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