Belgium vs Iran | Group G, Matchday 11 | Sunday 21 June 2026

Kick-off: 12:00 local (19:00 BST) | Venue: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (Inglewood), USA

TV/Streaming (UK): ITV / ITVX

Group G Standings: Iran 1pt (1st, GD 0) | New Zealand 1pt (2nd, GD 0) | Belgium 1pt (3rd, GD 0) | Egypt 1pt (4th, GD 0)

What’s at Stake

After a tightly contested opening round that left all four Group G sides level on one point, this second matchday fixture is effectively a must-win for both Belgium and Iran. A Belgium victory would put R. Garcia’s side in prime position to secure qualification ahead of their final group game, while Iran, who have never progressed beyond the group stage in six previous World Cup appearances, know that a draw or better would keep their historic knockout ambitions alive. With goal difference currently separating nothing, every goal counts.

Verdict

Belgium are expected to have too much quality for Iran at SoFi Stadium, with Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku capable of unlocking a defence that conceded twice against New Zealand. A Belgium win to nil at the best available price offers genuine value given their defensive solidity and Iran’s reliance on set-piece moments rather than open-play creativity.

Belgium vs Iran Match Preview

Belgium enter this fixture carrying the weight of expectation that has followed them to multiple World Cups. Under manager Rudi Garcia, the side drew 1-1 with Egypt in their opener, a result that was not catastrophic but underlined that this Belgian generation cannot afford complacency. With De Bruyne pulling strings from midfield and Lukaku leading the line, Belgium possess the attacking firepower to punish Iran’s limited European exposure, particularly through wide areas where Jeremy Doku’s pace should cause real problems.

Iran, managed by Amir Ghalenoei, arrive at this fixture under extraordinary logistical pressure. U.S. authorities require the squad to enter the country the day before each match and depart again the same evening, leaving almost no time for preparation or recovery between fixtures. That disruption is a genuine handicap against a side of Belgium’s calibre. Nevertheless, Iran showed character in drawing 2-2 with New Zealand, with Mehdi Taremi providing the experienced focal point up front that Ghalenoei’s setup depends upon.

The tactical shape of this game is likely to favour Belgium’s possession-based approach. Iran will look to sit deep, remain compact and hit on the counter through Taremi and Mehdi Ghayedi, but against a Belgium side with Thibaut Courtois in goal and an experienced defensive core, breaking through on the counter will be a tall order. The key question is whether Belgium can convert their expected dominance into goals efficiently enough to avoid a nervy finish.

Team Form

Belgium – Last 5:

Egypt (H): Drew 1-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Tunisia (H): Won 5-0 (Friendly)

Croatia (A): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

Mexico (N): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

United States (A): Won 5-2 (Friendly)

Belgium’s form across their last five outings makes for encouraging reading in attack, with pre-tournament friendlies yielding a 5-0 win over Tunisia and a 5-2 victory against the United States. The 1-1 draw with Egypt in the World Cup opener tempers enthusiasm slightly, though it came against a well-organised African side in a high-pressure opener. Garcia’s team have the firepower; the question is whether they can be more clinical in a second group fixture that carries significantly more weight.

Iran – Last 5:

New Zealand (H): Drew 2-2 (FIFA World Cup)

Mali (N): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

Gambia (N): Won 3-1 (Friendly)

Costa Rica (N): Won 5-0 (Friendly)

Nigeria (N): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

Iran’s recent record looks reasonable on paper, with wins over Mali, Gambia and Costa Rica before the tournament, but the quality of opposition in those friendlies is modest. The 2-2 draw with New Zealand showed that Ghalenoei’s side can score but also concede, and a pre-tournament loss to Nigeria highlighted vulnerabilities against physically imposing opposition. Facing Belgium’s pace and technical quality is a significant step up.

Team News

Belgium’s squad for this tournament retains its experienced backbone. Thibaut Courtois starts in goal, while the midfield continues to be built around Kevin De Bruyne and captain Youri Tielemans. Romelu Lukaku, Belgium’s all-time leading scorer with 90 international goals in 126 caps, leads the attack, supported by the pace of Jeremy Doku. Leandro Trossard and Charles De Ketelaere provide further attacking depth should Garcia wish to rotate from the opening draw against Egypt.

In defence, Zeno Debast and Arthur Theate provide a relatively young centre-back pairing, though both have gained valuable Champions League and club football experience. Maxim De Cuyper, who has contributed four goals in 19 caps, offers an attacking outlet from left-back. Belgium are expected to be close to full strength for this game, with no significant injury concerns reported ahead of kick-off.

Iran’s squad, meanwhile, is drawn predominantly from domestic clubs, with Persepolis and Tractor each providing four players and Esteghlal contributing three. Captain Mehdi Taremi, with 60 goals in 105 caps, remains the focal point of Iran’s attack and is expected to start alongside Ghayedi and Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh in the forward line. Veteran defender Ehsan Hajsafi, Iran’s most-capped player with 146 appearances, anchors the defensive structure despite approaching the end of his international career. Saeid Ezatolahi screens the defence in midfield and will be crucial in disrupting Belgium’s rhythm.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Castagne, Debast, Theate, De Cuyper; Onana, Tielemans (c), De Bruyne; Doku, Lukaku, Trossard

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-5-1): Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Kanaanizadegan, Hajsafi (c), Mohammadi; Jahanbakhsh, Ezatolahi, Torabi, Ghoddos, Mohebi; Taremi

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central duel that is likely to shape this game is Kevin De Bruyne operating between the lines against Saeid Ezatolahi’s attempts to screen Iran’s back four. De Bruyne, with 37 international goals in 119 caps, has the vision and delivery to unlock deep defences with a single pass, and Belgium’s recent scoring form, including nine goals attributed to De Bruyne across recent matches, underlines his threat. Ezatolahi’s role will be to press high and limit De Bruyne’s time on the ball, but if Belgium’s full-backs advance and stretch Iran’s shape, De Bruyne will find pockets of space that Iran’s domestically based defensive unit will struggle to deal with consistently across 90 minutes.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Belgium Win @ 4/9

Belgium are heavily favoured for good reason. Their squad depth, the presence of De Bruyne and Lukaku, and the logistical difficulties Iran face all point towards a home-side victory. Iran drew with New Zealand rather than winning, which limits the psychological uplift from their opener, while Belgium need three points to put themselves firmly in control of Group G qualification. At 4/9, the price is short but reflects a match Belgium are expected to win.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ 1/1

Despite Belgium’s attacking quality, Iran are likely to set up in a deep block designed to frustrate and limit space. Belgium’s 1-1 draw with Egypt in their opener showed that goals are not always forthcoming even against beatable opposition. The Under 2.5 goals line at evens carries genuine appeal, with Iran’s defensive organisation capable of keeping the score tight even if they ultimately succumb to a narrow Belgian victory.

Scorer Market: Romelu Lukaku Anytime Scorer

Lukaku has four goals across his last five appearances for Belgium and, as the focal point of their attacking line, he will be the first port of call for chances inside the area. Iran conceded twice against New Zealand and will face a sustained aerial and physical threat from Lukaku throughout. Check the best available price with leading operators ahead of kick-off.

Bet Builder: Belgium Win and Under 3.5 Goals

A narrow Belgium win, potentially 1-0 or 2-0, fits the expected match pattern: Belgium controlling possession, Iran sitting deep, and the scoreline reflecting dominance without being a rout. Combining a Belgium victory with under 3.5 total goals combines the main match winner market with a goals constraint that reflects how this game is likely to unfold, and the combined price should offer better value than either leg alone.

Belgium vs Iran Betting Odds

The best available Belgium vs Iran betting odds across leading operators are as follows:

Belgium Win – 4/9

Draw – 4/1

Iran Win – 8/1

Over 2.5 Goals – 10/11

Under 2.5 Goals – 1/1

Belgium are clear favourites at 4/9, with the draw a distant 4/1 and an Iran victory rated a long-shot at 8/1. The totals market is evenly balanced around the 2.5 line, reflecting uncertainty about whether Belgium can break Iran down freely or whether Iran’s defensive structure will keep the game tight.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch Belgium vs Iran

Belgium vs Iran kicks off at 19:00 BST on Sunday 21 June 2026 and is broadcast live in the UK on ITV and ITVX. The match is free to air and available to stream via the ITVX platform for viewers across the United Kingdom.

How to Bet on Belgium vs Iran

To place a bet on Belgium vs Iran ahead of the 19:00 BST kick-off, follow these steps:

Navigate to your chosen licensed betting operator’s website or app. Log in to your account or register if you do not already have one. Use the search function or browse to the FIFA World Cup 2026 section. Locate the Belgium vs Iran fixture under Group G, Matchday 2. Select your preferred market, such as match result, goals, or bet builder. Enter your stake in the bet slip. Review your selection, confirm the odds displayed, and submit your bet. Check your account for confirmation of the placed bet ahead of kick-off.

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