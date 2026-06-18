Match: Uruguay vs Cape Verde

Date: Sunday, 21 June 2026

Kick-off: 18:00 local (22:00 BST)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, USA

Stage: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H, Matchday 2

TV/Streaming (UK): ITV / BBC

What’s at Stake

After Matchday 1 left all four Group H sides level on one point, this second fixture carries real weight for both teams. Uruguay drew 1-1 with Saudi Arabia, while Cape Verde held reigning European champions Spain to a goalless draw in one of the most remarkable results of the opening round. A win here effectively opens up a path to the knockout stage; a second draw leaves both sides needing a result on Matchday 3. For Uruguay, the expectation is three points against a World Cup debutant. For Cape Verde, a point would be a historic achievement and keep their qualification hopes very much alive heading into their meeting with Spain.

Verdict

Uruguay are expected to claim victory here, with the quality gap between a two-time World Cup winner and a tournament debutant too significant to ignore across 90 minutes. A Uruguay win at 1/2 with leading operators represents fair value given the context, though Cape Verde’s disciplined showing against Spain warrants backing the under 2.5 goals as the stronger supplementary pick.

Uruguay vs Cape Verde Match Preview

Uruguay arrive at Hard Rock Stadium under Marcelo Bielsa carrying the full weight of South American football tradition, but also the nagging awareness that a draw in their opener against Saudi Arabia leaves them with no margin for complacency. Bielsa’s side possess genuine quality throughout the squad, from Federico Valverde’s engine in midfield to Darwin Nunez’s physicality up front, and they know that a failure to beat a debut nation would put serious pressure on their final group game against Spain.

Cape Verde, managed by Pedro Leitao Brito, arrive carrying the momentum of something genuinely unexpected: a clean sheet against Spain. Manager Bubista has built a side defined by defensive organisation and collective discipline rather than individual flair, and that blueprint proved its worth on Matchday 1. The Blue Sharks have never played in a World Cup before this tournament, but they are not a side content simply to participate.

The key question is whether Cape Verde’s defensive structure can absorb a Uruguay side that, when functioning at its best under Bielsa, presses aggressively and creates chances from multiple areas. Uruguay’s goal against Saudi Arabia came from Maximiliano Araujo, who is also their standout scorer across recent competitive fixtures. If Bielsa’s press finds gaps in Cape Verde’s shape, the two-time champions should have enough quality to convert.

Team Form

Uruguay – Last 5:

– Saudi Arabia (N): Drew 1-1 (FIFA World Cup)

– Algeria (N): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

– England (A): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

– United States (A): Lost 1-5 (Friendly)

– Mexico (A): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Uruguay’s recent form makes for mixed reading. The heavy defeat to the United States in a friendly raised eyebrows, though Bielsa acknowledged that result publicly and committed to the project. The three draws across friendlies against England and Algeria suggest a side still shaping its best XI, and the 1-1 opener against Saudi Arabia underlined that inconsistency. That said, four of those five matches came against opponents either at World Cup level or close to it, so the evidence base is not straightforwardly damning.

Cape Verde – Last 5:

– Spain (A): Drew 0-0 (FIFA World Cup)

– Bermuda (N): Lost 0-3 (Friendly)

– Serbia (N): Won 3-0 (Friendly)

– Finland (N): Drew 1-1 (FIFA Series)

– Chile (N): Lost 2-4 (FIFA Series)

Cape Verde’s pre-tournament preparation was uneven, with a 3-0 loss to Bermuda sitting awkwardly alongside a 3-0 win over Serbia. However, those results are now secondary to the 0-0 against Spain, which demonstrated their capacity to defend as a unit against elite opposition. Bubista’s side are not a high-scoring team, but they are structured, committed, and unlikely to ship goals cheaply.

Team News

Uruguay head into this fixture without any confirmed major absences to report. Marcelo Bielsa has a largely fit and available squad, with Fernando Muslera, Sergio Rochet and Santiago Mele providing three experienced goalkeeper options. The defensive unit features Ronald Araujo of Barcelona alongside Jose Gimenez, who is approaching his 100th international cap, offering genuine quality at the back. Manuel Ugarte anchors the midfield, while Federico Valverde and Rodrigo Bentancur add dynamism across central areas.

Darwin Nunez leads the attacking line and carries the clearest goal threat, supported by Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Maximiliano Araujo, the latter having scored Uruguay’s goal against Saudi Arabia. Bielsa has a broad range of options to call upon, and the depth of the squad across all positions means rotation is possible without a significant drop in quality.

Cape Verde manager Bubista has a settled group available. Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, capped 86 times, is likely to continue between the posts after helping keep Spain out on Matchday 1. Roberto Lopes and Logan Costa form the core of the defensive structure, with Ryan Mendes the most experienced outfield player in the squad at 98 caps. Dailon Livramento leads the attacking threat, having been their most productive forward in recent fixtures. There are no confirmed suspensions heading into this game.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Muslera; Varela, Gimenez, R. Araujo, Olivera; Bentancur, Ugarte, Valverde; Pellistri, Nunez, de Arrascaeta

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (5-4-1): Vozinha; S. Moreira, R. Lopes, L. Costa, Stopira, W. Pina; G. Rodrigues, J. Monteiro, K. Pina, Telmo Arcanjo; D. Livramento

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central battle is likely to be Manuel Ugarte against Cape Verde’s midfield block. Ugarte, the Manchester United midfielder, is responsible for protecting the defensive line and recycling possession quickly under Bielsa’s press-heavy system. Cape Verde are expected to sit in a compact defensive shape, similar to the one that frustrated Spain on Matchday 1. If Ugarte can win second balls and allow Valverde and Bentancur to drive forward into space, Uruguay should be able to generate the volume of chances needed to break the structure down. Cape Verde’s threat will come on the counter, with Dailon Livramento capable of exploiting any gaps left by an attacking full-back.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Uruguay to Win @ 1/2

Uruguay are the clear favourites and, despite their inconsistent recent form, the class differential between a side packed with La Liga, Premier League and Champions League regulars and a World Cup debutant is substantial. Cape Verde’s defensive discipline is commendable, but sustaining a clean sheet against Uruguay’s attacking options across a full 90 minutes is a significant ask. Bielsa’s side need the points and should have enough to deliver them.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ 4/6

Cape Verde are not a high-scoring side and their Matchday 1 showing against Spain reinforced that their priority is defensive solidity first. Uruguay did not score more than once in their opener either, and their recent results suggest goals have not come freely. The under 2.5 goals line is the value play in this match, with a 1-0 or 2-0 Uruguay win the most likely outcome.

Scorer Market: Maximiliano Araujo to Score Anytime

Araujo scored Uruguay’s only goal of the tournament so far against Saudi Arabia and has been one of the most productive players in the squad across recent fixtures. The Sporting CP midfielder operates in advanced positions and offers a consistent goal threat. With Uruguay expected to control possession and create opportunities, Araujo is a logical anytime scorer option.

Bet Builder: Uruguay to Win and Under 2.5 Goals

Combining a Uruguay win with the under 2.5 goals line reflects the most probable game narrative: a controlled, professional victory without the match opening up into a high-scoring affair. Cape Verde have the defensive structure to make Uruguay work, which makes a narrow winning margin the most plausible result.

Odds Across Operators

The best available prices across leading operators for Uruguay vs Cape Verde are listed below. Uruguay enter as heavy favourites at 1/2, with the draw available at 10/3 and Cape Verde to cause another upset priced at 7/1.

Uruguay Win – 1/2

Draw – 10/3

Cape Verde Win – 7/1

Over 2.5 Goals – 11/8

Under 2.5 Goals – 4/6

Odds correct at time of publication. Subject to change.

How to Watch + How to Bet

How to Watch

Uruguay vs Cape Verde kicks off at 22:00 BST on Sunday, 21 June 2026, and is broadcast live in the UK on ITV and BBC. Both channels offer free-to-air coverage, with streaming available through ITVX and BBC iPlayer respectively. Viewers outside the UK should check their local listings, with the match also available via Fox and Telemundo in the United States, Globo and SporTV in Brazil, and RTE and Virgin Media in Ireland.

How to Bet

New to betting on the World Cup? Here is a straightforward guide to placing your first bet on this fixture.

Choose a licensed and regulated betting operator available in your region. Register for an account and complete the identity verification process. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the football or World Cup 2026 section of the site. Search for Uruguay vs Cape Verde under Group H fixtures. Select your preferred market, such as match result, goals, or a scorer market. Enter your stake and review your bet slip before confirming. Follow the match live and check your account for any winnings once the result is confirmed.

Responsible Gambling

Gambling should be enjoyable and never something that causes harm. If you feel that betting is affecting your finances, relationships or wellbeing, free and confidential support is available. In the UK, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 (free, 24/7) or visit GamCare. You can also set deposit limits, self-exclude, or take a break through your operator’s responsible gambling tools. Please bet within your means.