New Zealand vs Egypt | Group G, Matchday 11 | Sunday 21 June 2026 | 18:00 local (01:00 BST, 22 June) | BC Place, Vancouver

Stage: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G

TV/Streaming (UK): ITV / ITVX

Group G Standings: Iran 1pt | New Zealand 1pt | Belgium 1pt | Egypt 1pt

What’s at Stake

Every side in Group G picked up a point on Matchday 1, leaving the table completely level heading into the second round of fixtures. New Zealand drew 2-2 with Iran, while Egypt held Belgium to 1-1, so this is effectively a six-pointer: a win here puts the victor in a strong position to reach the knockout stage for the first time in their World Cup histories, while a defeat leaves the loser facing a must-win final group game.

Verdict

Egypt carry the stronger squad depth and a settled defensive record from qualifying, and Mohamed Salah’s match-winning ability makes them the most likely winners of this New Zealand vs Egypt contest. An Egypt win at 8/13 reflects their overall quality, but the goals market offers sharper value: Under 2.5 goals at 4/6 suits Egypt’s disciplined, low-scoring approach and New Zealand’s limited attacking options beyond Chris Wood.

New Zealand vs Egypt Match Preview

New Zealand are back at the World Cup for the first time since 2010, ending a 16-year absence, and manager M. Mayne’s side showed genuine resilience in their opening draw with Iran. Elijah Just scored twice against Iran, giving New Zealand a platform to build from, and Chris Wood’s presence up front remains a constant aerial threat that no defence can ignore.

Egypt, under Hossam Hassan, arrived at this tournament on the back of a flawless qualifying campaign: six matches, five wins, one draw, nine goals scored, none conceded. That defensive solidity has carried into the tournament itself; their 1-1 draw with Belgium was the first goal they had shipped in the entire qualifying cycle. With Salah and Omar Marmoush in the attacking line, Hassan’s side have the firepower to punish any lapse in concentration.

The fundamental tension in this game is between New Zealand’s willingness to commit bodies forward and Egypt’s compact shape. If New Zealand chase the game, gaps open for Salah to exploit on the counter. If they sit back, Egypt have the patience and the quality to find a way through over 90 minutes.

Team Form

New Zealand – Last 5

Iran (A): Drew 2-2 (World Cup)

England (N): Lost 0-1 (Friendly)

Haiti (N): Lost 0-4 (Friendly)

Chile (H): Won 4-1 (FIFA Series)

Finland (H): Lost 0-2 (FIFA Series)

New Zealand’s form is mixed. The 4-1 win over Chile in the FIFA Series showed they can create and convert in volume, but the 0-4 loss to Haiti in a warm-up friendly raised questions about defensive organisation. The opening World Cup draw with Iran, however, demonstrated that this squad can compete at the highest level when properly motivated.

Egypt – Last 5

Belgium (A): Drew 1-1 (World Cup)

Brazil (N): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

Russia (H): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Spain (A): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Saudi Arabia (A): Won 4-0 (Friendly)

Egypt’s pre-tournament preparation included a goalless draw away at Spain and a 4-0 demolition of Saudi Arabia, signalling they can both frustrate top opposition and switch into a higher gear against more limited sides. The narrow loss to Brazil in a friendly was encouraging given the quality of the opponent, and their point against Belgium on Matchday 1 confirmed they will not be overrun by European competition.

New Zealand vs Egypt Head to Head

These sides have met three times, and Egypt have not lost any of them. The most recent encounter came in the 2024 FIFA Series, a 1-0 victory for Egypt, mirroring the scoreline of a 1999 friendly between the same sides. A separate 1999 friendly ended 1-1, the only occasion New Zealand have avoided defeat against Egypt. The New Zealand vs Egypt head-to-head record, while small in sample, points firmly in one direction.

Team News

New Zealand’s squad is built around a core of players from European lower leagues and the A-League, with five players drawn from Auckland FC alone. Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) leads the line and is New Zealand’s all-time leading scorer with 45 international goals across 90 caps. Elijah Just (Motherwell) has already scored twice in this tournament and is the side’s most dangerous link between midfield and attack. Marko Stamenić (Swansea City) and Matthew Garbett (Peterborough United) provide energy in the middle of the park.

Tommy Smith, the 36-year-old right back with 56 caps, is one of only two players in the current squad with previous World Cup experience, having featured in 2010. No significant injuries have been reported ahead of this fixture, and the squad that started against Iran is expected to be largely unchanged.

Egypt have their strongest available group assembled around Salah (Liverpool, 116 caps, 67 goals) and Marmoush (Manchester City), who gives Hassan a dynamic second attacking option. Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly) is the established first-choice goalkeeper with 76 caps. The squad leans heavily on Al Ahly, who contribute eight players to the travelling party. Emam Ashour (Al Ahly) opened his World Cup account with Egypt’s goal against Belgium and will be looking to add to that tally here.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Crocombe; Smith, Boxall, Bindon, Cacace; Garbett, Stamenić, Just; McCowatt, Wood (c), Waine

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): El Shenawy; Rabia, Abdelmonem, Hany, Fatouh; Ashour, Hamdy Fathy; Zizo, Marmoush, Trézéguet; Salah (c)

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The defining battle is likely to be Mohamed Salah against New Zealand’s left-sided defenders. Salah, with 67 international goals in 116 caps, drops deep to collect, then drives at pace in behind, and a New Zealand back line composed primarily of lower-league and domestic players has limited experience facing that level of directness. Liberato Cacace (Wrexham) at left back will need defensive support from the midfield screen around him. If Stamenić and Just can prevent Salah receiving in dangerous half-spaces, New Zealand have a credible chance of keeping the game tight. If Salah is given room to run, Egypt will likely find a way through.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Egypt to Win @ 8/13

Egypt have not lost in any of their three meetings with New Zealand, and they arrive with a superior squad, a clean qualifying record, and Salah in form. At 8/13, this is a fair price for a side that drew with Belgium and has not shipped more than one goal in any recent fixture. The New Zealand vs Egypt prediction points clearly towards an Egypt win.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ 4/6

Egypt’s qualifying campaign produced nine goals and conceded none across six matches, and their first World Cup game ended 1-1. New Zealand’s attack relies heavily on Wood and set-pieces. Both sides have shown a preference for controlling games rather than opening up, and the best New Zealand vs Egypt betting tips lean towards a low-scoring affair.

Scorer Market: Emam Ashour to Score Anytime

Ashour was Egypt’s scorer in the 1-1 draw with Belgium and operates in advanced midfield positions that bring him into the box regularly. Against a New Zealand midfield that will be under pressure to defend, Ashour could find space to arrive late. Check leading operators for the best available price on this selection.

Bet Builder: Egypt to Win and Under 2.5 Goals

Combining an Egypt win with the Under 2.5 Goals line reflects the most probable match pattern: a tight game where Egypt’s quality eventually tells without it turning into an open contest. This New Zealand vs Egypt bet builder combination suits the head-to-head history and both sides’ recent scoring patterns.

Odds Across Operators

New Zealand vs Egypt betting odds from leading operators as of 18 June 2026.

New Zealand Win – 9/2

Draw – 10/3

Egypt Win – 8/13

Over 2.5 Goals – 5/4

Under 2.5 Goals – 4/6

Egypt are clear favourites at 8/13 with the best available price across 11 operators. New Zealand vs Egypt odds of 9/2 on the hosts reflect the significant quality gap on paper, though their opening draw with Iran shows they are capable of competing. The draw is available at 10/3 for those who expect another tight group-stage contest.

How to Watch + How to Bet

How to Watch

New Zealand vs Egypt kicks off at 18:00 local time on 21 June 2026 (01:00 BST on 22 June) at BC Place, Vancouver. UK viewers can watch live on ITV and stream via ITVX, with coverage free to air. Viewers in Ireland can tune in via RTE or Virgin Media.

How to Bet

To place a bet on New Zealand vs Egypt, follow these steps with any licensed operator:

Register or log in to your account. Navigate to the FIFA World Cup 2026 section. Find Group G, Matchday 2, and select New Zealand vs Egypt. Choose your market (match result, goals, scorer, or a bet builder combination). Enter your stake and review the potential return. Apply any available odds boosts or promotions to the selection. Confirm the bet via your betting slip. Keep a record of your bets and set a deposit limit if you have not already done so.

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