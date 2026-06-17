Chelsea have emerged as favourites to sign Andrea Cambiaso from Juventus this summer, with the Bianconeri’s failure to qualify for the Champions League sharpening the club’s willingness to sell, according to Get Football News Italy, citing La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Juventus’ absence from European football’s top table has made Cambiaso one of the more commercially attractive assets on the books. The 24-year-old is contracted until 2029, meaning the Bianconeri hold full negotiating control, but with the club’s balance sheet sitting at just €6 million, the capital gain from a sale would be significant. Juventus’ asking price is set at €40 million, though separate reports have placed the minimum acceptable figure closer to €30 million – a gap that will define how quickly any deal moves.

Carnevali Connection Gives Chelsea an Edge

The Gazzetta report identifies Giovanni Carnevali‘s appointment as Juventus CEO as a key factor in Chelsea’s favour. Carnevali worked closely with the London club during his long tenure at Sassuolo – most notably on the Jeremie Boga deal – and retains a strong working relationship with Stamford Bridge. Carnevali replaced Damien Comolli as Juventus CEO and brings those existing Premier League connections into his new role. As La Gazzetta noted, “He has a good relationship with the London club and he can leverage that, if Chelsea step forward in the next few weeks.”

Barcelona have also been active, making multiple enquiries in recent weeks, and Xabi Alonso – who manages Chelsea – has been keen on Cambiaso for some time. Cambiaso’s ability to operate as both a full-back and a winger makes him a natural fit for Alonso’s system. The sale of Marc Cucurella has freed up additional budget on Chelsea’s side, strengthening their financial position heading into formal negotiations.

The broader context of Juventus’ evolving transfer strategy under new leadership suggests Cambiaso will not be the only saleable asset the club looks to move before the window closes. Chelsea’s next move – whether a formal opening bid lands in the coming days – will determine whether Barcelona are forced to accelerate their own approach or concede the race.