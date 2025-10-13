While five Juventus players are currently running on expiring contracts, the management has decided to focus first and foremost on Kenan Yildiz.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a stellar start to the new campaign, and is also delivering the goods on the international stage, as evidenced by his marvellous display in Turkiye’s 6-1 win over Bulgaria on Saturday.

In recent weeks, the Serie A giants have been working on finding an agreement with the player’s father, Engin Yildiz, on a new contract. In the meantime, several suitors from the Premier League have accelerated their attempts to lure the attacker away from Turin, forcing Damien Comolli and Co. to accelerate their work on this front.

Juventus keen to finalise Kenan Yildiz renewal as soon as possible

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Juventus consider Yildiz’s contract renewal an absolute priority.

The Bianconeri are hoping to tie down the Turkish star with a long-term deal valid until 2030, which will also include a pay rise. The Juventus insider reveals that the youngster’s net salary would rise from €1.2 million to reach a figure above €3 million, in addition to bonuses.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

On the other hand, contract negotiations with Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie have been put on ice after failing to find a breakthrough on either front.

Would Vlahovic & McKennie accept Juve’s low-ball offers?

While Albanese doesn’t completely rule out a U-turn that would see the Serbian and the American pen new deals, they might have to accept lower figures, especially the striker, who’s pocketing €12 million this season.

The same applies to Daniele Rugani and Filip Kostic, who would be more likely to accept a pay cut to extend their time in Turin. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if the Juventus hierarchy will decide to keep them.

Finally, Carlo Pinsoglio’s extension feels like a mere formality at this point, as the beloved third-choice goalkeeper is destined to finish his career at the club.