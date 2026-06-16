Date: Friday, 19 June 2026 | Kick-off: 12:00 local (19:00 UTC) | Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle | Stage: Group D, Matchday 9 | TV (UK): BBC / iPlayer

Group D Standings (after Matchday 1):

1. United States — P1 W1 D0 L0 | GF 4 GA 1 | +3 | 3 pts

2. Australia — P1 W1 D0 L0 | GF 2 GA 0 | +2 | 3 pts

3. Turkey — P1 W0 D0 L1 | GF 0 GA 2 | -2 | 0 pts

4. Paraguay — P1 W0 D0 L1 | GF 1 GA 4 | -3 | 0 pts

What’s at Stake

Both the United States and Australia arrive in Seattle having won their opening group games, meaning the winner of this fixture will confirm their place in the knockout rounds with a game to spare. A draw keeps both sides firmly in contention, while the loser must win their final group game and hope results elsewhere go their way. With Turkey and Paraguay already playing catch-up, victory here is effectively a ticket to the Round of 16 for Mauricio Pochettino’s hosts.

Verdict

The United States are expected to edge this encounter at Lumen Field, where the home crowd and their clinical opener against Paraguay make them a reasonable favourite at 8/13. A win for the hosts, combined with goals at both ends given Australia’s own attacking intent, shapes up as the most likely outcome and represents fair value in the match result market.

United States vs Australia Match Preview

The United States come into this fixture with real momentum, having hammered Paraguay 4-1 in their World Cup opener to go top of Group D on goal difference. Mauricio Pochettino’s side are playing with the weight of a home nation behind them, and Lumen Field in Seattle — the venue that has already hosted its first World Cup fixture this tournament — is set to be a cauldron of support. Folarin Balogun grabbed two goals against Paraguay, with Giovanni Reyna also on the scoresheet, underlining the attacking depth at Pochettino’s disposal.

Australia, meanwhile, are no straightforward opponents. Tony Popovic’s Socceroos produced a composed 2-0 win over Turkey in Vancouver to open their campaign, with Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe finding the net. That clean sheet speaks well of their defensive organisation, and Popovic, the former Socceroos defender who took charge in September 2024, has built a disciplined, counter-attacking unit capable of hurting any side on the break.

Where this game is likely won or lost is in the transition. The United States possess real quality in wide areas through Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah, and the midfield anchor of Tyler Adams gives Pochettino’s side both press resistance and drive. If Australia can stay compact and frustrate the hosts in the first half, they have the pace in forward areas, through Irankunda and Mathew Leckie, to threaten on the counter. The United States will be eager to avoid a slow start and replicate the early intensity that undid Paraguay.

Team Form

United States — Last 5

Paraguay (H): Won 4-1 (World Cup)

Germany (H): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

Senegal (H): Won 3-2 (Friendly)

Portugal (H): Lost 0-2 (Friendly)

Belgium (H): Lost 2-5 (Friendly)

The pre-tournament friendlies painted a mixed picture, with heavy defeats to Belgium and Portugal offset by the promising win over Senegal. However, the United States delivered when it mattered most, turning in a sharp and clinical display to beat Paraguay 4-1 in their World Cup opener. Competitive football appears to bring the best out of Pochettino’s squad.

Australia — Last 5

Turkey (H): Won 2-0 (World Cup)

Switzerland (N): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

Mexico (N): Lost 0-1 (Friendly)

Curacao (H): Won 5-1 (FIFA Series)

Cameroon (H): Won 1-0 (FIFA Series)

Australia’s preparation was solid if unspectacular, with a narrow loss to Mexico balanced by wins over Curacao and Cameroon. The shutout against Turkey was the most significant result, demonstrating that Popovic’s defensive structure holds up against organised opposition. Their qualifying campaign was equally emphatic — four wins from four with ten goals scored — making this a Socceroos side in confident, consistent form heading into this second group game.

United States vs Australia Head to Head

These two sides have met just four times in recorded history, with the United States holding the edge in the head-to-head record. Their most recent encounter, a friendly in October 2025, ended 2-1 to the United States, which will give Pochettino’s side some confidence heading into this first competitive meeting between the nations. Prior to that, the United States won 3-1 in Australia in June 2010, while the sides played out a goalless draw in 1998. Australia’s only victory in the series came in 1992, a 1-0 win on United States soil. The historical record slightly favours the hosts, though the sample size is modest.

Oct 2025: United States 2-1 Australia (Friendly)

Jun 2010: Australia 1-3 United States (Friendly)

Nov 1998: United States 0-0 Australia (Friendly)

Jun 1992: United States 0-1 Australia (Friendly)

Team News

Mauricio Pochettino named his 26-man squad for the World Cup with the bulk of the core European-based contingent available. Christian Pulisic, the most-capped outfield player in the squad with 86 caps and 33 international goals, is central to the attacking plan alongside Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams in midfield. Folarin Balogun, fresh from two goals against Paraguay, will be pushing hard to start again, while Giovanni Reyna’s goal in the opener adds to the competition for attacking berths. Matt Turner is expected to continue in goal.

For Australia, Mathew Ryan — the squad’s most experienced player with 104 caps — keeps goal and captains the side. Jackson Irvine provides energy and experience in central midfield alongside Connor Metcalfe, who scored in the opener. Mathew Leckie, at 35 one of the most experienced forwards in the squad, leads the line with Nestory Irankunda, the 20-year-old Watford forward who also netted against Turkey, offering pace and directness in support. Harry Souttar and Milos Degenek provide the defensive backbone.

No significant injury concerns have been confirmed for either side ahead of this fixture. Both managers are expected to name largely unchanged XIs after winning their opening games, with rotation unlikely given the stakes involved.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (United States, 4-3-3): Turner; Dest, C. Richards, M. Robinson, A. Robinson; Adams, McKennie, Reyna; Weah, Balogun, Pulisic (c)

Predicted XI (Australia, 4-3-3): Ryan (c); Degenek, Souttar, Burgess, Behich; Irvine, Metcalfe, O’Neill; Leckie, Mabil, Irankunda

Predicted XIs based on available squad data — squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central contest is likely to be Tyler Adams against Jackson Irvine in the midfield engine rooms. Adams, the Bournemouth midfielder with 54 caps, sets the tempo for the United States through his press and ball recovery, and disrupting his influence is central to any Australia game plan. Irvine, who has 82 caps and has been one of the most consistent performers in the Socceroos midfield across multiple tournament cycles, will look to win second balls and drive Australia forward in transition. If Adams wins that duel and allows Pulisic and McKennie the freedom to operate in advanced positions, the United States are likely to have too much for a Socceroos side that conceded just twice in four qualifying matches but now faces a step up in quality.

Best Bets

Main Pick: United States to Win @ 8/13

The United States are playing at home with a partisan crowd behind them, and their 4-1 demolition of Paraguay showed they can be ruthless in front of goal. Pochettino’s side boast greater individual quality across the pitch, and the head-to-head record also favours the hosts. At 8/13, the price is short but justified given the context of a home World Cup game against a side ranked below them.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals @ 1/1

Both sides found the net in their opening fixtures, with the United States scoring four and Australia netting twice against an organised Turkey defence. The United States conceded once against Paraguay, while Australia’s opening clean sheet came against a limited Turkey attack. With both managers likely to be aggressive in pursuit of the points that seal qualification, goals at both ends appear likely. Over 2.5 looks the standout value in the totals market at evens.

Scorer Market: Folarin Balogun Anytime Scorer

Balogun scored twice against Paraguay in the opener and appears to be the focal point of the United States’ attacking structure under Pochettino. The Monaco forward has pace, movement and a keen eye for goal, and Australia’s defence will need to track him tightly. He is expected to feature prominently in the anytime scorer market at leading operators.

Bet Builder: United States Win and Over 2.5 Goals

Combining the home win with a higher-scoring game reflects the most likely narrative. The United States have the firepower to win comfortably, and Australia have both the attacking intent and the vulnerability to ensure this is not a one-sided defensive contest. Building these two selections together offers enhanced value compared to taking each market individually.

Odds Across Operators

The following prices reflect the best available fractional odds for the United States vs Australia match result and totals markets.

United States Win: 8/13

Draw: 10/3

Australia Win: 9/2

Over 2.5 Goals: 1/1

Under 2.5 Goals: 10/11

The United States are clear favourites at the best available price of 8/13, with the draw available at 10/3 and Australia at 9/2 for outright tournament context, with the Socceroos available at 200/1 to win the World Cup overall.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

United States vs Australia kicks off at 12:00 local time (19:00 UTC) on Friday, 19 June 2026 at Lumen Field, Seattle. UK viewers can watch live on BBC and BBC iPlayer, with free-to-air coverage available for all Group D fixtures. In Australia, coverage is available on SBS and Optus Sport, while US audiences can tune in on Fox and Telemundo.

How to Bet

If you want to place a bet on United States vs Australia, here is a straightforward step-by-step guide to getting on.

Choose a licensed and regulated betting operator available in your jurisdiction. Register for an account if you do not already have one, providing the required identification details. Navigate to the football or soccer section and locate the 2026 World Cup markets. Find the United States vs Australia fixture under Group D. Select your preferred market, such as match result, goals over/under, or a bet builder option. Enter your stake and review the potential returns before confirming the bet. Check whether a welcome offer or enhanced odds promotion applies to your selection. Gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose.

Responsible Gambling

Betting should always be an enjoyable and controlled activity. If you feel that gambling is having a negative impact on your finances, relationships, or mental health, please seek help immediately. In the UK, free and confidential support is available through BeGambleAware and GamCare. You can also contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, available 24 hours a day. Set deposit limits, take regular breaks, and use self-exclusion tools if needed. Never chase losses, and do not view betting as a source of income.