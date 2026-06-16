Brazil vs Haiti | FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C | Matchday 9

Friday 19 June 2026 | 20:30 local (00:30 BST) | Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Group C standing: Brazil 2nd (1pt), Haiti 4th (0pts)

TV: ITV / ITVX

What’s at Stake

Brazil must secure a positive result here to keep pace with Scotland at the top of Group C and ease any qualification nerves before the final matchday. A win puts Carlo Ancelotti’s side in a commanding position and effectively renders the Morocco game a group-winner decider. For Haiti, who opened with a 1-0 defeat to Scotland, this fixture represents a near-impossible challenge, though even a goal or a clean defensive period against a five-time World Cup champion would stand as a landmark moment in their short finals history.

Verdict

Brazil are expected to win this comfortably, with the head-to-head record and the gulf in class pointing firmly in one direction. A Brazil win and over 3.5 goals looks the standout value given the 10/11 available on the total, backed by a historically lopsided rivalry and a Haiti side already stretched after a difficult opener.

Brazil vs Haiti Match Preview

Brazil face Haiti on 19 June at Lincoln Financial Field in what is, on paper, the most straightforward fixture in Group C. Ancelotti’s side drew 1-1 with Morocco in their opener, a result that keeps them in a workable position but underlines that this squad still needs to find its best form. Against Haiti, a side making only their second ever World Cup finals appearance, Brazil will be expected to provide a decisive response.

Haiti arrive in Philadelphia with nothing to lose and everything to gain. Sébastien Migné has organised a cosmopolitan squad drawn from clubs across 15 countries, and the team showed defensive discipline in qualifying. But conceding to Scotland without reply in their opening game highlights the scale of the step up to tournament football, and Brazil’s attacking depth poses a far greater threat than anything Haiti have faced so far in 2026.

The narrative context is significant. Haiti’s previous World Cup came in 1974, more than half a century ago, and their campaign that year ended with three defeats. Any positive result against Brazil would immediately rank among the most celebrated achievements in Haitian football history. For Brazil, however, this is a three-pointer they cannot afford to drop.

Team Form

Brazil last five:

– Morocco (N): Drew 1-1 (FIFA World Cup)

– Egypt (N): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

– Panama (H): Won 6-2 (Friendly)

– Croatia (N): Won 3-1 (Friendly)

– France (N): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

Brazil’s pre-tournament form was encouraging, particularly the 6-2 rout of Panama and a composed win over Croatia, but the draw against Morocco showed that Ancelotti’s side can be opened up. Vinícius Júnior got on the scoresheet against Morocco, and the forward line has looked sharp in patches, though the team has yet to sustain a complete 90-minute performance at this tournament.

Haiti last five:

– Scotland (H): Lost 0-1 (FIFA World Cup)

– Peru (N): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

– New Zealand (N): Won 4-0 (Friendly)

– Iceland (N): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

– Tunisia (N): Lost 0-1 (Friendly)

Haiti’s recent record is mixed. The 4-0 win over New Zealand offered genuine encouragement and showed their attacking threat, but results against Peru and Tunisia exposed weaknesses against organised, quality opposition. The 0-1 defeat to Scotland without scoring in their World Cup opener is a concern, and the step up to facing Brazil is substantial.

Brazil vs Haiti Head to Head

These two sides have met three times, and the Brazil vs Haiti head to head record could scarcely be more one-sided. Brazil have won every meeting by a significant margin, and history gives Haiti very little to draw comfort from ahead of this encounter.

2016 – Copa América: Brazil 7-1 Haiti

2004 – Friendly: Haiti 0-6 Brazil

1974 – Friendly: Brazil 4-0 Haiti

Brazil have scored 17 and conceded just one across those three meetings, and the 7-1 Copa América result from 2016 remains the starkest indicator of the gulf between the sides at elite level. This will be the first time the two nations have met at a World Cup. For Haiti, simply limiting the damage represents a success relative to that historical backdrop.

Team News

Brazil head into this fixture with no confirmed injury concerns from their squad announcement, and the group of players available to Ancelotti remains formidable. Neymar, carrying 128 caps and 79 international goals, is named in the squad and adds an experienced option off the bench or in the starting XI, though his minutes and fitness will be carefully managed. Raphinha and Vinícius Júnior lead the attacking line, with Vinícius already on the scoresheet at this tournament. Bruno Guimarães and Lucas Paquetá provide the engine in midfield, with Casemiro anchoring defensively.

Alisson is expected to continue in goal, and the centre-back partnership is likely to feature Marquinhos, who has over 100 caps for Brazil and brings invaluable leadership at this level. Gabriel Magalhães of Arsenal provides cover and competition at the back. The squad depth across all positions allows Ancelotti to rotate without any significant drop in quality, and with qualification still to be secured, he may opt for a strong lineup rather than wholesale changes.

For Haiti, Migné named a settled 26-man squad ahead of the tournament. Duckens Nazon and Frantzdy Pierrot carry the bulk of the attacking threat, while Jean-Ricner Bellegarde of Wolverhampton Wanderers brings Premier League experience to midfield. Johny Placide, at 38 and with 81 caps, remains one of the most experienced figures in the squad and is likely to start in goal. There are no confirmed suspensions from the Scotland game, but the physical demands of back-to-back fixtures against strong opposition will test the squad’s depth.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Danilo Luiz, Marquinhos (c), Gabriel Magalhães, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paquetá; Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Vinícius Júnior

Predicted XI: squad to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-4-2): Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Adé, Jean-Kévin Duverne, Martin Expérience; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Leverton Pierre, Danley Jean Jacques, Carl Sainté; Duckens Nazon, Frantzdy Pierrot

Predicted XI: squad to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central contest in this fixture is Vinícius Júnior against Haiti’s defensive block. Vinícius has scored five goals in his recent scoring run for Brazil and already has one at this World Cup against Morocco, and his pace and direct running down the left will put Haiti’s right flank under sustained pressure from the first whistle. Jean-Kévin Duverne of Gent is likely to be tasked with containing him, but Migné’s side will also need to compress space in midfield to prevent Raphinha and Lucas Paquetá from breaking through central channels. If Haiti’s defensive shape holds for the opening 20 minutes, they may frustrate Brazil briefly; after that, the Brazilian quality is expected to tell.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Brazil to Win @ 1/8

Goals Market: Over 3.5 Goals @ 10/11

Anytime Scorer: Raphinha (best available price with leading operators)

Bet Builder: Brazil Win and Over 3.5 Goals (best available price with leading operators)

Brazil to win is the headline selection here. The 1/8 price reflects just how wide the quality gap is, and the Brazil vs Haiti head to head record of 17 goals scored and one conceded across three meetings reinforces that. Laying anything other than a Brazil win would require ignoring a substantial body of historical and current evidence.

Over 3.5 goals at 10/11 is where the value sits in the goals market. Brazil scored seven against Haiti in the Copa América in 2016 and six in a recent friendly against Panama. Haiti have conceded freely against quality opposition, and with Brazil needing a confidence-boosting performance after drawing their opener, Ancelotti’s attacking resources are likely to be deployed in full. The under is 1/1, but the historical and recent form data makes the over the more compelling side of this market.

Raphinha has scored five times in his recent run of form for Brazil, including three penalties, and leads the team’s scoring charts across that period. He is expected to start and, against a Haiti defensive unit that struggled to contain Scotland, represents a strong anytime scorer option. Check the best available price with leading operators before kick-off.

A Brazil win combined with over 3.5 goals as a bet builder reflects the most likely pattern of this fixture, with Brazil expected to establish control early and add to their total as Haiti tires. The Brazilian attacking depth, from Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha to the options on the bench including Endrick and Gabriel Martinelli, makes a high-scoring Brazil victory the most probable outcome.

Odds Across Operators

Best available prices for Brazil vs Haiti are sourced from leading operators as of the time of publication.

Brazil Win – 1/8

Draw – 12/1

Haiti Win – 25/1

Over 3.5 Goals – 10/11

Under 3.5 Goals – 1/1

The 12/1 available on the draw reflects the realistic probability of Haiti holding Brazil, and the 25/1 about a Haiti win is a market acknowledgement that an upset cannot be entirely ruled out at a World Cup. In practice, the form, history, and squad depth all point in one direction. Confirm the best available price with your preferred operator before placing.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

Brazil vs Haiti is live in the United Kingdom on ITV and ITVX, with coverage beginning ahead of the 20:30 local (00:30 BST) kick-off on Friday 19 June 2026. ITVX streams free of charge to UK viewers with a valid TV licence. The fixture is also available on ITV’s free-to-air broadcast, making it one of the most accessible games of the tournament for UK audiences.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Brazil vs Haiti at the best available price, follow these steps:

Compare the Brazil vs Haiti betting odds across leading operators to identify the best available price for your selection. Log in to your betting account or register if you are a new customer. Navigate to the FIFA World Cup 2026 section and locate the Brazil vs Haiti match. Select your market: match result, over/under goals, anytime scorer, or a bet builder combination. Enter your stake and review the potential return before confirming. For accumulator or acca bets, add Brazil vs Haiti alongside other World Cup fixtures and confirm the combined odds. Use the each-way or bet builder options if available for your chosen market. Confirm your bet slip and keep a record of your selections and stakes.

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