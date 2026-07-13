Match: France vs Spain

Date: Tuesday, 14 July 2026

Kick-off: 19:00 BST (14:00 UTC-5)

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Dallas (Arlington), USA

Round: World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

TV/Streaming (UK): BBC iPlayer / ITVX

What’s at Stake

Two of European football’s heavyweight nations meet in the World Cup 2026 semi-final, with a place in the final against the winner of the other semi on the line. France, winners of the tournament in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, are attempting to go one better than that Qatar heartbreak. Spain, champions in 2010 but eliminated at the Round of 16 in both 2018 and 2022, are chasing their second World Cup title and a genuine return to the game’s summit. Whoever advances in Dallas (Arlington) will carry the weight of an entire continent’s attention into the final.

Verdict

France are the more likely winners here, backed by a flawless five-match run at this tournament and the tournament’s leading scorer in Kylian Mbappé. At 11/8 to win in 90 minutes, backing France on the match result represents a reasonable price given their firepower and defensive solidity across the competition.

France vs Spain Match Preview

France have been the standout side of the 2026 World Cup. Didier Deschamps’ squad has won all five matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding just one, and carried that momentum through a 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco. Mbappé has been the central figure throughout, and with Ousmane Dembélé and Bradley Barcola offering width and directness, France pose a threat from multiple angles that Spain will need to plan carefully against.

Spain, under Luis de la Fuente, have been equally composed if slightly more conservative in output. They came through a testing quarter-final 2-1 against Belgium, having earlier dismissed Portugal 1-0 and Austria 3-0. Their squad is built around a dominant midfield block anchored by Rodri, with Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams providing the creative spark in wide areas. The question is whether that system can cope with France’s pace and directness in transition.

This is a World Cup 2026 knockout stage fixture where neither side has shown any appetite for conceding. France have kept clean sheets in four of their five matches at the tournament; Spain conceded nothing in the group stage. The semi-final is likely to be tight, with the first goal carrying enormous significance. Both managers will approach the opening exchanges with caution, making the early exchanges a compelling tactical chess match.

Team Form

France — last five matches at World Cup 2026

Morocco (H): Won 2-0

Paraguay (A): Won 1-0

Sweden (H): Won 3-0

Norway (A): Won 4-1

Iraq (H): Won 3-0

France have been dominant throughout, and the quality of opposition has improved with each round. Their 4-1 win over Norway and 3-0 dismantling of Sweden demonstrated group-stage efficiency, while the knockout victories over Paraguay and Morocco showed the ability to manage tighter matches without conceding. Deschamps has rotated sparingly, and the squad arrives at the semi-final in strong physical condition.

Spain — last five matches at World Cup 2026

Belgium (H): Won 2-1

Portugal (A): Won 1-0

Austria (H): Won 3-0

Uruguay (A): Won 1-0

Saudi Arabia (H): Won 4-0

Spain’s record is similarly impressive, though their knockout wins over Portugal and Uruguay were both decided by a single goal, indicating that tight matches are something De la Fuente’s side has learned to navigate rather than blow open. Mikel Oyarzabal has been their standout scorer at this tournament with four goals, and Mikel Merino has chipped in with two from midfield. The 2-1 quarter-final win over Belgium showed Spain can respond when under pressure.

France vs Spain Head-to-Head

France and Spain have met 38 times in total, and recent history is heavily relevant. Spain beat France 5-4 in the 2025 UEFA Nations League Finals in Stuttgart, a result that demonstrated just how open and free-scoring this fixture can be at its most expansive. Before that, Spain won 2-1 at Euro 2024 to eliminate France at the semi-final stage. The most recent competitive meeting before that was a France victory in the 2021 UEFA Nations League final, also 2-1 to France, at the same stage of that competition.

At the European Championship in 2012, Spain beat France 2-0 in the quarter-finals, and two World Cup qualifying meetings in 2012 and 2013 also went Spain’s way. The pattern across major tournaments reflects two sides who are closely matched and capable of both restrained tactical battles and high-scoring affairs. Spain hold a slight edge in the most recent encounters, winning two of the last three competitive meetings.

With Spain having eliminated France at Euro 2024 and beaten them in the Nations League just 13 months ago, this World Cup 2026 semi-final carries real revenge motivation for Deschamps’ side. France will be aware that De la Fuente’s system has found ways to break them down in recent meetings.

Team News

France arrive in Dallas (Arlington) with no significant injury concerns reported from their camp ahead of the semi-final. Deschamps has managed his squad carefully across five matches, rotating where possible in group-stage outings while keeping his strongest XI largely intact for the knockout rounds. Mike Maignan has been reliable in goal, and the centre-back partnership of William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano has been one of the most secure in the tournament.

Spain similarly report a fit and available squad. Rodri has been central to everything De la Fuente’s side does, and there have been no indications he is carrying any fitness issues ahead of this fixture. Pedri and Gavi provide the technical quality around him in midfield, and the attacking trio of Yamal, Oyarzabal and Williams has been consistent throughout. Barcelona contribute eight players to the Spain squad, giving the starting XI a familiarity that is difficult to replicate.

One area to monitor is the physical load on Spain’s wide players. Yamal and Williams have been heavily involved across every round, and while both appear fit, the energy demands of an additional knockout match in humid Texas conditions cannot be discounted. France’s attacking depth, with Dembélé, Barcola and Michael Olise all available, gives Deschamps options that De la Fuente may not be able to match if Spain’s key creators fade in the closing stages.

Predicted Lineups

France Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maignan; Gusto, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Kanté, Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Mbappé (c), Barcola

Predicted XI — squads to be confirmed.

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simón; Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Rodri (c), Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Williams

Predicted XI — squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central battle of this World Cup 2026 semi-final is likely to come down to whether Rodri and Martín Zubimendi can suppress France’s midfield press and protect the space behind Spain’s fullbacks. France have scored 13 goals in five matches at this tournament, with Mbappé accounting for eight of them, but much of that threat is generated by the wide forwards stretching opposition defences. Barcola and Dembélé both thrive in the channels, and Spain’s fullbacks, Pedro Porro and Marc Cucurella, push high in possession. If France win the ball quickly in transition, those channels become the primary avenue of attack. N’Golo Kanté’s ability to win possession and immediately shift the tempo is the engine that makes that threat viable, and Zubimendi’s positioning will be tested throughout.

Best Bets

Main Pick: France to Win (90 minutes) @ 11/8

France have won all five matches at this World Cup and have been the most consistent side in the tournament. Mbappé has scored eight goals in five appearances, and the French defence has conceded just one goal across those fixtures. At 11/8, the price reflects a tight match, but France’s depth in attack and their experience of knockout football at this level makes them the more likely side to progress.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ 10/11

Four of France’s five matches at the 2026 World Cup have ended with two goals or fewer, and Spain’s knockout record at this tournament reads 1-0, 1-0, and 2-1. Both sides have demonstrated a priority on defensive shape in the knockout rounds, and with the stakes at semi-final level, goals are likely to be hard to come by. The under 2.5 line at 10/11 reflects the market’s uncertainty, but the weight of evidence points toward a controlled, low-scoring affair.

Scorer Market: Kylian Mbappé Anytime Scorer

Mbappé has scored eight goals in five World Cup 2026 appearances, making him comfortably the tournament’s top scorer at this stage. He has found the net in both of France’s knockout matches, including a brace against Morocco in the quarter-final. His record in major tournament knockout football is exceptional, and any price available on him to score at any point in this match carries evident logic given that output.

Optional Pick: Spain to Win or Draw (Double Chance)

Spain have won their last two competitive meetings with France, including the Euro 2024 semi-final and the 2025 Nations League Finals. If Rodri controls the tempo and Yamal finds space in the opening exchanges, Spain are capable of frustrating France and taking this to extra time or penalties. A double chance on Spain represents a hedge against France’s match-result price for those wanting exposure to a Spanish progression.

Odds Across the Market

The best available prices for the 90-minute result market across leading operators are as follows:

France Win — 11/8

Draw — 9/4

Spain Win — 5/2

France are the market favourites at 11/8, with Spain available at 5/2 and the draw priced at 9/4. For the totals market, both over 2.5 and under 2.5 goals are available at 10/11, reflecting genuine market uncertainty on the scoring outcome. Prices were correct as of 13 July 2026 and are subject to change ahead of kick-off.

How to Watch + How to Bet

How to Watch

The World Cup 2026 semi-final between France and Spain kicks off at 19:00 BST on Tuesday, 14 July 2026, and is available to watch free-to-air in the United Kingdom on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. No subscription is required for either service, though registration may be needed to access the stream.

How to Bet

If you want to place a bet on this World Cup 2026 semi-final, here is how to get started with a reputable operator:

Choose a licensed and regulated betting operator available in your jurisdiction. Create an account by providing the required personal details and verifying your identity. Make a deposit using your preferred payment method (debit card, bank transfer, e-wallet). Navigate to the football or World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Search for France vs Spain and select the market you want to bet on. Enter your stake and review your selection in the bet slip before confirming. Check that the price shown matches the best available price before submitting. Keep a record of your bets and set a budget before you start.

Responsible Gambling

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