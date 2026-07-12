Juventus have identified Fikayo Tomori as a potential replacement for Federico Gatti, with the Milan centre-back now open to making the move to the Bianconeri, according to Get Italian Football News, citing La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Tomori’s position at Milan has become uncertain following the club’s signing of Mario Gila from Lazio, which has effectively reshuffled the defensive hierarchy at San Siro. Coventry City had been tracking the England international, but that option – a return to the Championship with a newly promoted club offering no European football – has not appealed to him.

The Massara Connection

A key factor in Juventus’s thinking is sporting director Ricky Massara, who was the architect of Tomori’s original move from Chelsea to Milan and is now operating from the Continassa. That existing relationship gives Juve a meaningful advantage in any approach. Tomori had rejected a transfer in January 2025 and turned down Tottenham around the same period, but the source reports his stance has shifted.

Gatti, meanwhile, is set to leave in search of regular starts, with Napoli the reported destination. The Partenopei need to offload a player before they can formalise that deal, which is currently stalling the entire chain – but Tomori represents a ready-made safety net for Thiago Motta’s successor Luciano Spalletti as Juve reshape their backline. The club has been active in that area already, pursuing centre-back reinforcements through multiple avenues this window.

Contract and Playing Time

Tomori’s current deal at Milan runs until 2027, meaning the Rossoneri hold real leverage and any departure would require a negotiated fee rather than a discounted exit. With defensive turnover already a theme at Juventus this summer, and Lloyd Kelly also a candidate to leave, Tomori could expect a significant role rather than squad cover. At 28, with four-plus years of Serie A experience, he fits the profile Juve are targeting – a proven defender comfortable at the top end of the table and in European competition.