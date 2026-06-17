Tunisia vs Japan | Group F, Matchday 10 | Saturday, 20 June 2026 | 04:00 BST (22:00 UTC-6)

Venue: Estadio BBVA, Monterrey (Guadalupe), Mexico

Group F standings: Sweden top on 3 points; Japan and Netherlands level on 1 point; Tunisia bottom on 0 points after a 5-1 defeat to Sweden

TV/Streaming (UK): BBC / iPlayer

What’s at Stake

Tunisia must win to keep any hope of progression alive after their heavy opening defeat, while Japan know that three points here would put them in a strong position to advance from Group F. A draw could still suit Japan if Sweden slip against the Netherlands, but Hajime Moriyasu’s side will be targeting the win. For Tunisia, under their new head coach Hervé Renard, a first-ever World Cup knockout-stage appearance remains mathematically possible but requires a victory and other results to fall their way.

Verdict

Japan are the clear pick in this Tunisia vs Japan prediction, with Moriyasu’s side boasting superior quality across the pitch and a positive opening result against the Netherlands. At 8/15, a Japan win represents fair value given Tunisia’s woeful 5-1 collapse against Sweden and the weight of history favouring the Asian side in this fixture.

Tunisia vs Japan Match Preview

Tunisia arrive at the Estadio BBVA in a desperate position. Their 5-1 defeat to Sweden on Matchday 1 exposed significant defensive frailty, and a managerial change mid-tournament adds further uncertainty. Renard takes over a side that conceded five goals in a single group game and has shipped ten goals in their last three competitive and friendly outings without winning any of them.

Japan, by contrast, drew 2-2 with the Netherlands in their opener, a result that reflects a competitive squad capable of matching quality opposition. Moriyasu’s side have been in excellent pre-tournament form, beating England and Scotland in friendlies before the competition, and they arrive with genuine belief they can advance from this group. Daichi Kamada and Keito Nakamura already have World Cup goals to their names at this tournament, underlining the attacking threat Japan carry.

The tactical contest is straightforward to read: Japan will look to press high and exploit Tunisia’s disorganised defensive structure, while Tunisia need a fast start to alter the dynamic before this tie drifts out of reach. The Tunisia vs Japan odds reflect just how wide the gap appears to be at this stage of the tournament.

Team Form

Tunisia – Last 5 Results

Sweden (A): Lost 5-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Belgium (A): Lost 5-0 (Friendly)

Austria (A): Lost 0-1 (Friendly)

Canada (A): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Haiti (N): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Tunisia’s last five results make grim reading. Three of those five matches were against Belgium, Sweden and Austria, all of whom are among Europe’s stronger nations, but the manner of the defeats, particularly the 5-0 against Belgium and the 5-1 against Sweden at the World Cup, points to structural defensive problems rather than simply a difficult run of fixtures.

Japan – Last 5 Results

Netherlands (A): Drew 2-2 (FIFA World Cup)

Iceland (H): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

England (A): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Scotland (A): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Bolivia (H): Won 3-0 (Kirin Cup)

Japan’s recent form is encouraging, with four wins from their last five and a creditable draw against the Netherlands in their World Cup opener. Wins over England and Scotland in the build-up underline the quality Moriyasu has at his disposal. The narrow margins in those victories reflect a disciplined, pragmatic approach rather than any lack of ambition.

Tunisia vs Japan Head to Head

Japan have dominated this fixture historically, winning four of the five meetings and losing none. The most significant result came at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, when Japan beat Tunisia 2-0 in the group stage. Tunisia’s only win in this series came in the 2022 Kirin Cup, where they beat Japan 3-0 in Osaka, though that was a low-stakes pre-tournament match. The overall head-to-head record firmly favours Japan, and the Tunisia vs Japan head to head offers little comfort for the African side heading into this contest.

The 2002 meeting gives this fixture a faint rematch angle, with Japan again needing a result from a group stage where Tunisia must try to upset them. On that occasion Japan were comfortable winners, and the gap in squad quality between the two sides at this World Cup appears at least as wide as it did 24 years ago.

Team News

Tunisia made a managerial change after their opening defeat, with Hervé Renard taking charge following Sabri Lamouchi’s dismissal. The squad itself has several players with European club experience, including Ellyes Skhiri of Eintracht Frankfurt, who captains the side and is the key figure in midfield. Hannibal Mejbri of Burnley and Anis Ben Slimane of Norwich City offer creativity, while Aymen Dahmen is expected to continue in goal despite conceding five times against Sweden. Omar Rekik is Tunisia’s scorer at this tournament, netting once from defence in the opening match.

Japan have no major injury concerns reported ahead of this fixture. Moriyasu has a deep and experienced squad available, including Wataru Endo of Liverpool and Daichi Kamada of Crystal Palace in midfield. Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad provides creative spark from wide positions, while Ayase Ueda of Feyenoord leads the attacking line. The squad’s depth across European clubs gives Japan a clear edge in quality throughout all positions.

There are no confirmed suspensions on either side heading into Matchday 2. Tunisia’s defensive organisation will be Renard’s immediate priority given the volume of goals conceded in the opening game.

Predicted Lineups

Tunisia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dahmen; Valery, Talbi, Bronn, Ben Ouanes; Skhiri (c), Ben Slimane, Mejbri; Achouri, Mastouri, Saad

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed following managerial change.

Japan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Suzuki Z; Sugawara, Itakura, Ito H, Nagatomo; Endo (c), Tanaka, Kamada; Kubo, Ueda, Doan

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The battle in central midfield will likely determine this result. Ellyes Skhiri, Tunisia’s captain with 83 caps to his name, must hold the midfield shape and shield a defence that shipped five goals to Sweden. Opposing him, Wataru Endo with 73 caps brings Premier League experience and relentless pressing intensity from his time at Liverpool. If Endo and Ao Tanaka of Leeds United can dominate the midfield zone and win the second balls, Japan’s technically superior forwards, Kamada, Kubo and Ueda, will have the space to punish a Tunisian backline that has looked vulnerable from the moment opposition sides find rhythm in the press.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Japan Win @ 8/15

Japan are significantly the stronger side on current form, tournament pedigree and squad quality. Tunisia arrive in disarray following a five-goal defeat and a managerial change, while Japan drew with the Netherlands and have won four of their last five across all competitions. The Tunisia vs Japan betting odds make Japan a short-priced favourite, but the case for backing them is straightforward given the gulf in form.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals @ 6/5

The Over 2.5 line is available at 6/5, and the evidence supports goals in this fixture. Tunisia conceded five to Sweden and five to Belgium in recent outings, and Japan have been scoring consistently, with 2-2 against the Netherlands and a 3-0 win over Bolivia in pre-tournament play. Three or more goals across 90 minutes looks a reasonable outcome given both the attacking quality Japan possess and Tunisia’s defensive vulnerabilities.

Scorer Market: Daichi Kamada to Score Anytime

Kamada has already scored at this World Cup, netting in Japan’s opening draw with the Netherlands. The Crystal Palace midfielder has five goals in recent international matches according to Japan’s scoring data, and he arrives in the kind of form that should be tested against a defence as porous as Tunisia’s has been. He represents strong value in the anytime scorer market.

Tunisia vs Japan Best Bets Summary

Japan Win – 8/15 (best available price)

Over 2.5 Goals – 6/5 (best available price)

Daichi Kamada Anytime Scorer – available at leading operators

Odds Across Operators

The best available Tunisia vs Japan odds from leading operators at time of writing are below.

Match Result (1X2)

Tunisia Win – 13/2

Draw – 10/3

Japan Win – 8/15

Total Goals

Over 2.5 – 6/5

Under 2.5 – 4/5

Odds correct at time of publication. Always check with your operator for current prices before placing a bet.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch Tunisia vs Japan

UK viewers can watch Tunisia vs Japan live on BBC or via BBC iPlayer. Kick-off at the Estadio BBVA in Monterrey (Guadalupe), Mexico is at 04:00 BST on Saturday, 21 June 2026 (22:00 local time on 20 June). Coverage is free-to-air, so no subscription is required for UK audiences.

How to Bet on Tunisia vs Japan

If you are looking to place a bet on this fixture, here is a step-by-step guide to get started with leading operators.

Choose a licensed and regulated betting operator available in your jurisdiction. Register for an account if you do not already have one, providing the required personal details. Complete identity verification as required by the operator. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the football or World Cup 2026 section. Search for Tunisia vs Japan and select your preferred market. Enter your stake and review your bet slip before confirming. Keep a record of your bets and set a budget before you begin.

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