Scotland vs Morocco | Group C, Matchday 9 | Friday 19 June 2026 | 18:00 local (23:00 BST)

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Boston (Foxborough), USA

Group C Standings: Scotland 1st (3pts, played 1) | Brazil 2nd (1pt) | Morocco 3rd (1pt) | Haiti 4th (0pts)

TV/Streaming (UK): ITV1 / ITVX

What’s At Stake

Scotland sit top of Group C after a first-matchday win over Haiti, but a second game against Morocco is where the group truly takes shape. Win here and Scotland would be in a commanding position heading into their final group fixture against Brazil. Morocco, who drew 1-1 with Brazil on Matchday 1, need a result to stay in control of their own qualification destiny. With Haiti almost certainly needing a miracle, this match is effectively a contest for the two available qualification spots alongside the group leaders.

Verdict

Morocco are the stronger side on paper and their 2022 pedigree makes them credible favourites to take three points in Boston, but Scotland’s organisation and competitive edge after beating Haiti gives this fixture genuine uncertainty. Morocco to win at 4/5, while Under 2.5 Goals at 4/6 looks the most coherent market given both sides’ cautious approaches in Matchday 1.

Scotland vs Morocco Match Preview

Scotland’s return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1998 is already producing results, with Steve Clarke’s side grinding out a 1-0 win over Haiti in their opening game. John McGinn got the only goal, and while it was not a performance to frighten the group’s heavyweights, it demonstrated the defensive discipline and collective organisation that Clarke has built across his tenure. That same mentality will be tested far more severely here against a Morocco side that went within touching distance of a World Cup final four years ago.

Morocco come into this fixture having shared the spoils with Brazil, Ismael Saibari scoring their equaliser in a 1-1 draw that underlined their capacity to hurt elite opposition. Under new head coach Mohamed Ouahbi, who replaced Walid Regragui in March 2026, the Atlas Lions carry the expectations of a squad loaded with European club talent. Brahim Díaz and Achraf Hakimi remain the focal points of Morocco’s attacking play, and if Scotland allow them space to operate, the outcome could become uncomfortable quickly.

The key question for Scotland is whether they can defend deep and hurt Morocco on the counter. Clarke is unlikely to chase the game early against this level of opposition, so the first goal will be decisive. A Scotland win would be a genuine upset; a draw would suit both sides’ qualification arithmetic more than either manager would admit publicly.

Team Form

Scotland – Last 5 Results

Haiti (N): Won 1-0 (World Cup)

Bolivia (N): Won 4-0 (Friendly)

Curacoa (H): Won 4-1 (Friendly)

Ivory Coast (N): Lost 0-1 (Friendly)

Japan (H): Lost 0-1 (Friendly)

Scotland’s pre-tournament form was mixed, with defeats to Japan and Ivory Coast sandwiching a comfortable home win over Curacoa. The 4-0 friendly victory against Bolivia and the opening World Cup win over Haiti tell a cleaner story of a side that saves its best for high-stakes occasions. Scott McTominay has been the most prolific scorer in the squad’s recent run-in, and his ability to arrive late from midfield remains Scotland’s most potent attacking weapon.

Morocco – Last 5 Results

Brazil (A): Drew 1-1 (World Cup)

Norway (N): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

Madagascar (H): Won 4-0 (Friendly)

Burundi (H): Won 5-0 (Friendly)

Paraguay (N): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

Morocco’s qualifying campaign was flawless, five wins from five with 12 goals scored and only one conceded across the CAF section. The draws against Norway and Brazil ahead of the tournament suggest that elite European opposition can contain them, but the manner in which they matched Brazil for large stretches of Matchday 1 showed this squad’s resilience and quality. Brahim Diaz has been the stand-out creator in recent games, while Ayoub El Kaabi provides a focal point in attack.

Scotland vs Morocco Head to Head

These two sides have met only once before at a World Cup, and it is not a result Scotland fans remember fondly. Morocco beat Scotland 3-0 in the 1998 World Cup group stage in France, a result that eliminated Scotland from the tournament and came just days before Morocco were themselves knocked out in controversial circumstances. That single meeting tells a one-sided story, and Scotland must produce something historically rare to overturn it: they have never beaten Morocco in World Cup football.

Team News

Scotland have no significant injury concerns coming into this fixture after a clean bill of health following the Haiti win. Andy Robertson starts at left-back and provides the experience and delivery that Clarke’s system depends on. Scott McTominay’s presence in central midfield is the pivot around which Scotland build, and the Napoli midfielder enters this match having been Scotland’s most consistent performer across their qualifying campaign and pre-tournament friendlies.

Morocco’s squad is largely intact. Achraf Hakimi remains available at right-back and will be one of the most dangerous attacking full-backs in the entire tournament. Notably, Youssef En-Nesyri and Hakim Ziyech were both left out of Morocco’s 2026 squad, meaning Brahim Díaz carries a heavier creative burden alongside Ismael Saibari, who scored the opener against Brazil in Matchday 1. The squad is young in parts but deeply experienced at the top level.

Craig Gordon’s inclusion at 43 in Scotland’s goalkeeping group is a point of interest, though Angus Gunn is expected to continue as first-choice keeper after the Haiti match. Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, now at Al-Hilal, retains his status as one of the better shot-stoppers in this tournament and will be a significant factor if Scotland create chances.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gunn; Patterson, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson (c); McGinn, McTominay, Ferguson; Christie, Adams, Dykes

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Diop, Mazraoui; Amrabat, Ounahi, Saibari; Díaz, El Kaabi, Ezzalzouli

Predicted lineups based on available squad information. Starting XIs to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The contest between Achraf Hakimi and Scotland’s left flank will likely define this game. Hakimi, with 96 caps and 11 international goals, is dangerous not just in defence but in his relentless forward runs that stretch opposition backlines. Andy Robertson, who has 94 caps for Scotland, offers similar attacking qualities going the other way, meaning the right flank for each team will be active in both directions. If Clarke asks Robertson to track Hakimi back rather than push forward, Scotland lose one of their best outlets. If he does push on, Morocco will target the space behind him. Getting that balance right is the central tactical challenge for Clarke in this match.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Morocco to Win @ 4/5

Morocco are the more accomplished side in this fixture and their draw against Brazil on Matchday 1 reinforced their quality at this level. Scotland’s win over Haiti was solid but came against the weakest team in Group C. The Atlas Lions have the creativity through Brahim Díaz and Ismael Saibari and the defensive structure to see this out. At 4/5, it is a short price but it reflects a genuine gap between the sides.

Goals Pick: Under 2.5 Goals @ 4/6

Both opening group games were low-scoring affairs, with Scotland winning 1-0 and Morocco drawing 1-1 with Brazil. Neither manager will be reckless with a qualification-defining match this early in the group. Scotland are likely to sit deep and look to frustrate, and Morocco have not historically been a high-volume attacking side. Under 2.5 Goals at 4/6 suits this cautious approach from both benches.

Scorer Pick: Brahim Díaz to Score Anytime

Díaz is Morocco’s most dangerous creator and has been among the most prolific scorers in recent Morocco fixtures. His movement between the lines and his habit of arriving into the penalty area late make him difficult for a compact Scotland midfield to track consistently. He is the most likely source of a Moroccan goal in this match.

Bet Builder Pick: Morocco to Win and Under 3.5 Goals

Morocco are expected to control this game without necessarily blowing Scotland away. A composed, professional win by a single goal is a realistic outcome given Clarke’s defensive approach and Morocco’s tendency not to over-commit. Combining a Morocco win with under 3.5 goals reflects that template neatly.

Scotland vs Morocco Odds

The best available prices across leading operators ahead of kick-off on Friday 19 June 2026 are as follows.

Scotland Win: 9/2

Draw: 11/4

Morocco Win: 4/5

Over 2.5 Goals: 5/4

Under 2.5 Goals: 4/6

All prices are the best available from leading operators at time of writing and are subject to change.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

Scotland vs Morocco is available to watch live and free in the UK on ITV1 and via the ITVX streaming platform. Kick-off at Gillette Stadium in Boston (Foxborough) is at 23:00 BST on Friday 19 June 2026. No subscription is required for UK viewers.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Scotland vs Morocco at the World Cup 2026, follow these steps with your chosen operator:

Log in or register an account with a licensed operator. Complete identity verification if prompted. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the football section and locate the 2026 World Cup markets. Find Scotland vs Morocco in Group C fixtures for 19 June. Select your chosen market (match result, goals, scorer, or bet builder). Enter your stake and review the potential return before confirming. Check your bet slip for accuracy and submit only if you are satisfied with the selections and stake.

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