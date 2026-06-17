Chelsea have made a formal enquiry about Andrea Cambiaso, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, with the Premier League club registering concrete interest in the Juventus wing-back this summer window.

Di Marzio is the originating source on this development, and given his track record on Juventus dealings, the enquiry carries genuine weight rather than background noise. No advanced negotiations are reported at this stage – this is Chelsea opening a line, not submitting a bid.

Why Juventus Would Listen

Cambiaso, 26, is contracted at the Continassa until June 2029, which gives Juventus firm negotiating leverage. The club is nonetheless open to selling if the price is right, with Italian outlets citing valuations between €40m and €50m to offset revenue lost through missing this season’s Champions League. A figure below €30m would almost certainly be rejected outright.

The sporting case for cashing in is also clear. Cambiaso is one of the more liquid assets in the squad – a two-footed wide player who covers both flanks and fits the profile of what Premier League clubs currently pay premium fees for. With Giovanni Carnevali now installed as CEO following Damien Comolli’s exit, the club’s transfer strategy is in fresh hands, and Cambiaso represents exactly the kind of high-value outgoing that could fund reinvestment elsewhere.

Chelsea’s Tactical Driver

On the Chelsea side, the enquiry is framed as a direct replacement for Marc Cucurella, who has attracted interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City and is widely expected to leave Stamford Bridge. Xabi Alonso is reported to have previously identified Cambiaso as a target during his time at Real Madrid, making this a coach-led pursuit rather than a squad-filler move.

Cambiaso is not short of admirers – Manchester City, Barcelona, and Como have all been linked at various points – so Chelsea will need to move quickly if the enquiry is to become something more serious. Juventus are simultaneously progressing incoming business, which increases the likelihood that a concrete Cambiaso offer would be evaluated on its merits rather than shelved.