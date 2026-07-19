Lionel Scaloni is reportedly weighing two changes to his Argentina lineup for Sunday’s 2026 World Cup final against Spain at the New York New Jersey Stadium, according to journalist Gaston Edul, with the starting eleven not expected to be confirmed until midday.

Molina vs Montiel at Right-Back

The first decision centres on the right-back position, where Nahuel Molina is facing a genuine challenge from Gonzalo Montiel. Molina has started all four of Argentina’s knockout matches but has been substituted in each of them – a pattern Scaloni may now act on. Montiel started two of Argentina’s three group games and has been limited to substitute appearances since, but Edul’s report indicates he is firmly in contention for a recall.

The rest of the backline is settled: Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez and Nicolas Tagliafico are all expected to keep their places. As Argentina reached this final with a 2-1 semi-final win over England, Scaloni has shown he is not above reshaping even a winning unit when he sees a tactical edge.

De Paul in Contention to Return in Midfield

The second potential alteration is in midfield, where Rodrigo De Paul is pushing for a starting berth after being dropped for Giuliano Simeone in the semi-final. De Paul offers less direct attacking threat than Simeone but brings a greater capacity for control and pressing – qualities that could prove decisive against Spain’s double pivot of Rodri and Fabian Ruiz.

The trade-off is a familiar one for Scaloni: Simeone’s energy and forward runs add unpredictability, while De Paul’s reading of the game provides the kind of midfield anchoring that can disrupt Spain’s build-up rhythm. Those looking for a deeper tactical breakdown of the final will find the Rodri-Fabian axis widely identified as the key battleground. A win on Sunday would make Argentina the first team to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.