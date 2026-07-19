Juventus have added Richarlison to their list of attacking reinforcements, with the Brazilian entering the final year of his Tottenham contract and understood to be seeking a fresh start away from north London, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via CalcioMercato.

Richarlison arrived at Spurs for €70 million including bonuses in the summer of 2022 but his valuation has softened sharply since. Tottenham currently regard him as available for around €25 million, and his salary – a little over €3 million net – sits comfortably within what the Bianconeri can accommodate.

De Zerbi connection gives Juventus an edge

The structural appeal of the deal is reinforced by a personal one. Roberto De Zerbi does not consider Richarlison central to his plans at Spurs and is willing to sell, and his longstanding relationship with Juventus chief executive Giovanni Carnevali – forged during their years together at Sassuolo – could smooth any negotiation considerably. That back-channel matters in a market where deals often stall on intermediary friction.

There is also a sentimental thread worth noting: Richarlison trained at the Continassa in 2022 when the Brazil squad based their World Cup preparations there, and the striker is said to retain fond associations with the club from that period.

Richarlison fits a broader attacking reset

Richarlison is not the only name being chased at Spurs – Fenerbahce and clubs in Turkey have registered serious interest, which means Juventus cannot afford a prolonged approach if he becomes a genuine priority. The Bianconeri’s preference up front remains Kolo Muani on a permanent basis and Mateo Pellegrino, but Richarlison represents the kind of opportunistic addition that a squad in transition can rarely afford to ignore at €25 million.

The broader attacking picture at Juventus is still in flux – Vlahovic’s future remains unresolved – which gives Carnevali reason to move decisively rather than revisit the option once the window matures and leverage shifts.