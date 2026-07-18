World Cup 2026 Final — Spain vs. Argentina

Date: Sunday, 19 July 2026

Kick-off: 19:00 BST (15:00 UTC-4)

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Stage: World Cup Final

TV/Streaming (UK): BBC iPlayer / ITVX

What’s At Stake

This is the World Cup 2026 final: Spain, the 2010 champions, against Argentina, the reigning 2022 champions. One nation claims a second World Cup; the other extends its record to four. No previous World Cup final has featured these two sides, making Sunday’s showdown at MetLife Stadium a genuinely historic occasion in the tournament’s history. The World Cup 2026 bracket has delivered the most compelling conclusion imaginable.

Verdict

Spain are narrow favourites at 5/4 to lift the trophy, and their tournament form — five wins in five knockout matches without conceding more than one goal in any single outing — makes that price credible. A Spain win in 90 minutes looks the sharpest call in the World Cup 2026 final Spain vs. Argentina odds, with Under 2.5 goals at 4/6 a complementary angle given how both defences have performed deep into this tournament.

Spain vs. Argentina Match Preview

Spain arrive at MetLife Stadium having played some of the most controlled football of any side in the World Cup 2026 bracket. Luis de la Fuente’s team beat France 2-0 in the semi-final, then Belgium and Portugal before that, conceding just once across their last three knockout games. They are tactically cohesive, well-organised, and blessed with match-winners in every line of the pitch.

Argentina’s route to the final has been bumpier. Lionel Scaloni’s side drew with both Cape Verde and Switzerland in the knockout rounds, and were pushed to 2-1 by Egypt at the quarter-final stage. Their 2-1 victory over England in the semi-final was a reminder that this squad possesses the quality to win tight matches, but they have not produced the same level of defensive discipline that Spain have shown throughout the World Cup 2026 knockout stage.

The game is likely to be decided in the middle of the pitch. Spain’s ability to dominate possession through Rodri, Pedri, and Fabián Ruiz against Argentina’s pressing trio of Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, and Rodrigo De Paul will shape the tempo. Whoever controls that battle will set the tone for the final.

Team Form

Spain — Last 5 (all World Cup 2026)

France (A): Won 2-0

Belgium (H): Won 2-1

Portugal (A): Won 1-0

Austria (H): Won 3-0

Uruguay (A): Won 1-0

Spain have not lost a single match at World Cup 2026, brushing aside Austria 3-0 in the round of 16 before edging Portugal and Belgium in tighter affairs. The 2-0 dismantling of France in the semi-final was their most commanding display yet, and Mikel Oyarzabal’s five goals in this tournament underline the clinical edge De la Fuente’s side carries into the final.

Argentina — Last 5 (all World Cup 2026)

England (A): Won 2-1

Switzerland (H): Drew 1-1

Egypt (H): Won 3-2

Cape Verde (H): Drew 1-1

Jordan (A): Won 3-1

Argentina have been inconsistent by the standards of a defending champion. Draws against Cape Verde and Switzerland would have been alarming against higher-ranked opposition, though Lionel Messi’s eight goals in this tournament have regularly bailed the side out of difficult moments. The semi-final win over England showed the team can lift itself when the occasion demands.

Spain vs. Argentina Head-to-Head

The two nations have met eight times on record, though the majority of those meetings were friendlies. The most striking result in the head-to-head is Spain’s 6-1 demolition of Argentina in a March 2018 friendly in Madrid — a scoreline that flattered the home side but nonetheless demonstrated Spain’s capacity to overwhelm their opponents on the day. Argentina reversed the dynamic in a September 2010 friendly, winning 4-1 in Buenos Aires shortly after Spain’s World Cup triumph.

Other meetings have been closer. Spain won 2-1 in a November 2009 friendly and again 2-1 in October 2006, while Argentina took a 2-0 win in a 1999 friendly. The two sides drew 1-1 in 1988 and 1-1 in 1974. Across all available meetings, neither side holds a decisive advantage, though it is worth noting that none of those fixtures were a World Cup final. This Sunday’s match is a first meeting at the sport’s biggest stage, making the head-to-head only loosely informative for betting purposes.

Team News

Spain have no reported fresh injury concerns entering the final. The squad has remained settled across the knockout rounds, with De la Fuente able to call on the same core group that won Euro 2024 and the 2023 UEFA Nations League. Rodri, as captain and the engine of the midfield, is available, as is Pedri, who has operated with greater freedom as the tournament has progressed. Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams provide pace on either flank.

Argentina have no reported absences that would significantly alter Scaloni’s plans. Lionel Messi, 39, who is playing at a record sixth World Cup, remains the captain and primary creative force. Messi’s physical condition will be a natural talking point given his age, but his eight goals in this tournament suggest the level of output required is still well within him. Emiliano Martínez is expected to start in goal, having been a key presence throughout the knockout rounds.

There are no confirmed suspensions on either side for the final.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simón; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri (c), Pedri, Fabián Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Nico Williams

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister; Thiago Almada, Lautaro Martínez, Lionel Messi (c)

Predicted XIs — squads to be confirmed by both managers ahead of kick-off.

Key Tactical Matchup

The contest between Rodri and Argentina’s double pivot of Mac Allister and De Paul is the duel most likely to decide the World Cup 2026 final. Rodri has anchored Spain’s midfield throughout this tournament, breaking up transitions and dictating the tempo of possession. Mac Allister, who has one goal and a series of box-to-box performances for Argentina, and De Paul, with 86 caps of experience behind him, will look to press high and disrupt Spain’s build-up before it gains rhythm. If Rodri can operate with freedom and Pedri can find pockets between Argentina’s lines, Spain’s route to goal opens considerably. Argentina’s best chance of wresting control lies in winning second balls quickly and releasing Messi into space behind Spain’s defensive line.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Spain to Win — 5/4

Spain have won every match at World Cup 2026 and conceded just one goal across their last three knockout games. Their 2-0 semi-final win over France was their clearest statement of intent. Argentina have been inconsistent, dropping points against Cape Verde and Switzerland, and Spain’s midfield control gives them the platform to dictate this game. At 5/4, Spain to win in 90 minutes is the standout selection.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals — 4/6

Spain have kept clean sheets in their last two knockout matches, and Argentina have only once scored more than two goals in their last four World Cup 2026 fixtures. A final played between two cautious, tactically disciplined sides in extreme July heat is likely to be tight. Under 2.5 goals at 4/6 carries the weight of the evidence behind it and is a strong complement to the Spain win pick.

Scorer Market: Mikel Oyarzabal to Score Anytime

Oyarzabal is Spain’s leading scorer at this tournament with five goals. He has demonstrated consistency as a finisher across multiple knockout rounds and, as the centre-forward in De la Fuente’s setup, occupies the spaces where chances are most likely to fall. He is the natural candidate to extend his scoring record in the final.

Fourth Pick: Spain to Win and Under 2.5 Goals (Combination)

Spain’s five wins in this tournament have produced a combined 9 goals, an average of 1.8 per game. Argentina’s last four matches have averaged just under 2.5 goals per game. A 1-0 or 2-0 Spain win fits the evidence, and pairing Spain to win with Under 2.5 goals reflects the most likely shape of this final.

Odds Across Operators

The best available prices for the World Cup 2026 final Spain vs. Argentina odds, as of 18 July 2026, are listed below.

Spain Win — 5/4

Draw (after 90 mins) — 2/1

Argentina Win — 11/4

Over 2.5 Goals — 5/4

Under 2.5 Goals — 4/6

Spain are the narrow favourites at 5/4, with Argentina available at 11/4 and the draw at 2/1. Prices are from leading operators and are correct as of the snapshot date.

How to Watch + How to Bet

How to Watch

The World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina kicks off at 19:00 BST on Sunday, 19 July 2026, from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The match is free-to-air in the United Kingdom on both ITV and BBC, with live streaming available via ITVX and BBC iPlayer.

How to Bet

To place a bet on the World Cup 2026 final Spain vs. Argentina, follow these steps with your chosen operator:

Open an account with a licensed UK betting operator if you do not already have one. Complete identity verification as required under UK regulations. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the football or World Cup 2026 section. Search for Spain vs. Argentina, 19 July 2026. Select your preferred market — match result, goals, or scorer. Enter your stake and review the potential return. Confirm the bet and retain a record of your selection.

Responsible Gambling

Gambling should always be approached as entertainment, not as a source of income. Set a budget before placing any bets and do not chase losses. If you feel your gambling is becoming a problem, free and confidential support is available from the National Gambling Helpline (0808 8020 133, available 24 hours), GamCare, and Gamblers Anonymous. All UK-licensed operators offer deposit limits, self-exclusion tools, and access to the GamStop national self-exclusion scheme. Please gamble responsibly.