Match: France vs England | Stage: Match for Third Place | Date: Saturday, 18 July 2026 | Kick-off: 17:00 local (UTC-4) | Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida | TV (UK): BBC iPlayer / ITVX

What’s at Stake

France and England meet at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens for third place at the 2026 World Cup, with neither side able to claim the ultimate prize. Both teams arrive having fallen at the semi-final stage, and the incentive here is to finish the tournament with a medal and a degree of pride. For France, a third-place finish would extend an already distinguished World Cup record; for England, it would match their best result since 1966 and give Gareth Southgate’s generation’s heirs something to point to.

Verdict

France are narrow favourites at 10/11 and that price carries genuine appeal given their superior goal output across the tournament and Kylian Mbappe’s eight goals in five games. Back France to win this third-place playoff, with the goals market also worth considering given both sides have shown attacking intent throughout the knockout rounds.

France vs England Match Preview

France arrive in Miami having been eliminated by Spain, losing 2-0 in the semi-final on 14 July. Prior to that defeat, Didier Deschamps’ side had been imperious, scoring 10 goals in four games and conceding just once. Mbappe leads the tournament’s scoring charts with eight goals, while Ousmane Dembele has contributed five, and the platform this attack provides makes France difficult to discount even in a match that lacks the ultimate incentive. Deschamps has already confirmed this will be his final tournament as France manager, adding a farewell narrative to proceedings.

England, under Thomas Tuchel, were eliminated by Argentina on 15 July, losing 2-1 after leading at half time. It was a painful exit, but England’s route to the last four was nonetheless their deepest World Cup run since 2018. Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have both scored six goals in the tournament, and Tuchel’s side showed they could grind out results when required, winning 3-2 against Mexico and 2-1 against DR Congo. A squad full of Arsenal, Manchester City and Aston Villa players points to genuine collective quality rather than reliance on individuals.

Third-place playoffs can produce open, attacking football from sides freed of knockout pressure, and this fixture has all the ingredients: two prolific strikers in Kane and Mbappe, goalscoring midfielders in Bellingham and Dembele, and coaches who will want to finish the tournament on a positive note. The World Cup 2026 bracket has delivered this as one of the most marketable third-place contests in recent memory, and the football should reflect that.

Team Form

France – Last 5

– Spain (H): Lost 0-2 (World Cup semi-final)

– Morocco (H): Won 2-0 (World Cup quarter-final)

– Paraguay (A): Won 1-0 (World Cup Round of 16)

– Sweden (H): Won 3-0 (World Cup group stage)

– Norway (A): Won 4-1 (World Cup group stage)

France’s only blemish across the tournament was that semi-final defeat to Spain. Before it, Deschamps’ side were ruthlessly efficient, winning four consecutive knockout-stage matches without conceding. The goals-for column across the five World Cup games stands at 10, comfortably one of the highest at the tournament, driven almost entirely by the Mbappe-Dembele axis.

England – Last 5

– Argentina (H): Lost 1-2 (World Cup semi-final)

– Norway (A): Drew 1-1 (World Cup quarter-final)

– Mexico (A): Won 3-2 (World Cup Round of 16)

– DR Congo (H): Won 2-1 (World Cup group stage)

– Panama (A): Won 2-0 (World Cup group stage)

England’s form shows a side capable of winning tight games but vulnerable when opponents press high and exploit transitions. The draw against Norway and defeat to Argentina were both occasions when Tuchel’s side could not maintain control after taking the lead, a recurring theme that France will look to exploit. That said, England’s attacking output in the knockout rounds has been consistent, with Kane and Bellingham both finding the net regularly.

France vs England Head-to-Head

France and England have met 34 times in total, with the most relevant recent meeting coming at the 2022 World Cup quarter-final in Qatar, where France won 2-1. That match saw England’s Bukayo Saka miss a penalty and Kane hit the crossbar with a spot-kick to level at 2-2 deep into the second half, with France ultimately holding on. It was a reminder that tight margins separate these sides at major tournaments.

Looking at the last five recorded meetings: France won 3-2 in a 2017 friendly, England won 2-0 in 2015, the sides drew 1-1 at Euro 2012, France won 2-1 in 2010, and France won 1-0 in a 2008 friendly. France’s record across those five contests reads three wins and two draws from England’s perspective, with France clearly holding the recent upper hand. The 2022 World Cup result reinforces that advantage in the highest-stakes context.

France have also won the most significant head-to-head encounter in recent World Cup history, which adds context to the 10/11 price available on them here. England have not beaten France at a major tournament in the modern era, and a third-place playoff at a neutral venue in the United States does not obviously change that dynamic.

Team News

France have no reported suspensions and arrive with a full squad available after the semi-final. Deschamps is expected to name a strong XI given the farewell context and Mbappe’s pursuit of the Golden Boot, which he leads with eight goals. William Saliba and Ibrahima Konate provide a settled defensive partnership, while N’Golo Kante’s influence at 35 remains significant from the base of midfield.

England have likewise reported no suspensions from the Argentina defeat. Tuchel’s squad contains depth at every position, though the emotional toll of an exit so close to the final may influence selection decisions. Jordan Pickford is expected to continue in goal, and the spine of the team through Rice, Bellingham and Kane should remain intact. Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka provide width, and both have contributed goals across the tournament.

Rayan Cherki offers France a creative option from the bench at 22, and Bradley Barcola’s two goals in the tournament suggest a useful rotation threat from the left flank. For England, Eberechi Eze’s three goals in recent matches and Ollie Watkins’ energy as an impact substitute are likely to feature at some stage in Miami.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (France – 4-3-3): Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Mbappe (c), Barcola

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (England – 4-3-3): Pickford; James, Stones, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rice, Mainoo, Bellingham; Saka, Kane (c), Rashford

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central duel is Declan Rice against France’s midfield pivot of N’Golo Kante and Aurelien Tchouameni. Rice has been England’s most influential outfield player across the tournament, averaging high press recoveries and providing the platform for Bellingham to roam forward, but he faces a stiff test against Kante’s tireless defensive work and Tchouameni’s ability to carry the ball from deep. If France can limit Rice’s forward influence and deny Bellingham the space he found against Argentina, England’s attack becomes more predictable and Kane more isolated. France’s 2-0 win over Spain in the semi-final demonstrated that Tchouameni in particular can dictate tempo at the highest level.

Best Bets

Main Pick: France to Win @ 10/11

France’s superior goal output at this tournament, Mbappe’s Golden Boot position with eight goals, and their head-to-head record over England at major tournaments all point in one direction. They were the better side in every knockout match until Spain’s semi-final, and a third-place playoff at a neutral venue plays to their strengths. England have shown resilience but have not beaten France at a World Cup, and the price is fair for what is likely to be France’s day.

Goals Market: Under 3.5 Goals @ 4/5

Seven of France’s last eight competitive matches have ended with three goals or fewer. England’s defensive record against premium opposition has also been solid, conceding 2-1 to Argentina but keeping Mexico and DR Congo to relatively low margins despite winning. The 4/5 available on under 3.5 goals represents reasonable value in a match where both sides may be cautious early despite the attacking quality available.

Scorer Market: Kylian Mbappe Anytime Scorer

Mbappe has scored eight goals in five matches at this World Cup, including goals in each of the last four. He is on course for the Golden Boot and will have every incentive to add to his tally in what is Deschamps’ farewell game as France manager. Leading operators are pricing him as the standout scorer market, and the form makes that entirely justified. His 56 international goals from 98 caps underlines consistency at the highest level.

Additional Pick: France Win and Both Teams to Score

England have scored in every knockout game at this tournament, and Kane’s six goals suggest they will test Maignan at least once. A French win combined with England finding the net offers a more attractive return than the straight result, and it accounts for the likelihood that Tuchel’s side will not be passive even against the tournament’s leading attack.

Odds Across Operators

The current best available prices for France vs England are sourced across 11 leading operators.

France Win – 10/11

Draw – 3/1

England Win – 3/1

Over 3.5 Goals – 11/10

Under 3.5 Goals – 4/5

France are the marginal favourites at 10/11, with England and the draw both available at 3/1. The goals line of 3.5 is set with the under slightly favoured at 4/5, reflecting the defensive qualities both sides have shown in the knockout rounds despite their attacking output.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

France vs England at the 2026 World Cup third-place playoff on 18 July 2026 is available to watch free-to-air in the United Kingdom on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Kick-off is at 21:00 BST, with the match played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

How to Bet

For those looking to place a wager on France vs England, here is a straightforward process to follow with any leading licensed operator.

Visit a licensed and regulated sportsbook operating in your jurisdiction. Create an account or log in to your existing account. Navigate to the Football or Soccer section. Find the World Cup 2026 section and locate France vs England. Select your preferred market, such as Match Result, Goals, or Anytime Scorer. Enter your stake and review your betslip carefully before confirming. Check the best available price across operators before confirming, particularly on the goals and scorer markets where margins can vary. Keep a record of your bets and set a budget before placing any wager.

Responsible Gambling

Betting should be an enjoyable activity and nothing more. Set a budget before placing any bets and never wager more than you can afford to lose. If gambling is causing you concern, free and confidential support is available. In the UK, contact BeGambleAware on 0808 8020 133, available 24 hours a day. GamStop offers a free self-exclusion service for UK customers. You can also reach the Gambling Therapy service online for international support. Please gamble responsibly.