Tarik Muharemović has agreed personal terms with Juventus on a contract worth €2.2 million per year through to June 2031, according to transfer insider Nicolò Schira.

The deal would represent a return to Turin for the 21-year-old centre-back, who came through the Bianconeri academy before moving permanently to Sassuolo in 2025. The contract length – six years from signing – underlines how seriously Juventus rate him as a long-term defensive cornerstone.

The Clause That Makes This Work

Juventus built significant structural leverage into the original Sassuolo sale by retaining a 50% sell-on clause, which doubles as a 50% discount should they elect to re-sign him. Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali publicly confirmed Juventus hold that stake in any future resale, and it is precisely that mechanism that keeps a return financially viable even as Muharemović’s market value climbs toward the €40 million range cited by Italian and English media.

Sassuolo extended Muharemović’s contract with them until 30 June 2031 on 31 October 2025, so any move requires Sassuolo’s cooperation. Carnevali has said the club will “evaluate whoever offers,” a position widely read as an open invitation to the summer bidding process rather than a commitment to any single suitor.

Inter Competition and World Cup Factor

Juventus are not operating in a vacuum. Inter directors Giuseppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio have been specifically identified by Italian reports as admirers actively pursuing the Bosnia and Herzegovina international, who was named in their official 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup. A strong tournament in North America would push his valuation well beyond current estimates before a single offer lands on Sassuolo’s desk.

Italian reports suggest Juventus have explored packaging Vasilije Adzic on loan to Sassuolo as part of any negotiation, a creative approach consistent with the structured deal mechanics Juventus have applied to recent acquisitions. Agreeing personal terms is the critical first step; completing the club-to-club transaction, with the 50% discount applied against Sassuolo’s asking price, is the work that remains.