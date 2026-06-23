Paris Saint-Germain are holding firm at €35m for Randal Kolo Muani, but Juventus are pressing to bring that figure down by structuring the deal as a loan with an obligation to buy rather than an option, according to Football Italia, citing Sportitalia transfer pundit Alfredo Pedullà.

Pedullà reports that the two clubs have been in contact for four days and that talks are progressing with a degree of optimism on both sides. The Bianconeri’s calculation is straightforward: an obligation to buy, rather than an option, gives PSG greater payment certainty and could justify a marginal reduction on the headline fee.

Why the Deal Is Complicated

Juventus’s finances are tighter than they would like after missing out on Champions League qualification, and any significant outlay requires room to be created elsewhere in the squad. Local reports have consistently stressed that at least one departure – a forward or a high earner – is needed before the Kolo Muani deal can be closed. The uncertainty around Dusan Vlahovic’s future sits at the centre of that calculation.

PSG’s own position is not entirely comfortable either. They paid €95m to sign Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023, and his contract runs to June 2028 – meaning the window to recover meaningful value is narrowing with each passing season. That context gives Juventus some leverage, even if PSG are unlikely to accept a dramatic haircut on their current demand.

Kolo Muani’s Own Stance

The player’s preference is a significant factor here. Kolo Muani has made clear he wants a return to Turin, reportedly rejecting approaches from elsewhere, and that pressure on PSG is real. His first spell at Juventus, from January to July 2025 at a loan cost of €3.6m plus salary, produced 10 goals and 3 assists in 22 appearances – numbers that made the case for a permanent move. A subsequent loan to Tottenham Hotspur yielded 5 goals and 4 assists in 41 competitive games, and that deal was also not converted into a permanent transfer.

Juventus’s sporting leadership has already assessed the case for making Kolo Muani a permanent fixture, and the current talks represent the most serious attempt yet to turn that assessment into a signed contract. Whether PSG’s €35m holds or bends slightly will depend on how quickly Juventus can generate outgoing funds and whether the obligation structure proves persuasive enough for Paris to move.