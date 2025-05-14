Juventus remain interested in signing Victor Osimhen despite being fully aware of the challenges involved in securing a player from domestic rivals Napoli, according to Tuttojuve.

The Bianconeri have identified the Nigerian striker as their top target to lead the line, particularly if Dusan Vlahovic is sold in the upcoming transfer window. Osimhen is admired within the club for his strength, pace and consistent goalscoring ability. Juventus are now considering making a serious push to bring him to Turin as it looks to bolster its attacking options.

Juventus Determined to Land Top Striking Target

Osimhen is reported to be open to the idea of joining Juventus, a move that would mark a significant shift in his Serie A career. The Nigerian international is currently thriving in the Turkish top flight while on loan at Galatasaray, and his form has done little to cool speculation about his future. Juventus view him as the ideal replacement for Vlahovic and is expected to make every effort to secure his services ahead of next season.

However, any attempt to lure him away from Napoli will be far from straightforward. The Naples-based club are reluctant to lose such a key player to a direct rival, and they are reportedly demanding a fee of 90 million euros. This is even though Osimhen’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

Napoli Firm on Price Despite Foreign Clause

Napoli’s firm stance has complicated Juventus’s pursuit. While foreign clubs are believed to be able to activate a release clause of 75 million euros, the club have made it clear they will not offer Juventus any such concession. Should the Turin side be unwilling or unable to meet the higher domestic valuation, Napoli is expected to direct the striker towards a move abroad.

There is no doubt that Osimhen is an exceptional talent. However, questions remain over whether he represents value at such a high price, especially considering his age and contractual circumstances. Nevertheless, Juventus appear intent on testing Napoli’s resolve as they plan for the future of their attacking line.