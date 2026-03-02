Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic could remain at the club after all, as the two clubs have decided to reopen the dialogue.

The Serbian is currently running on an expiring contract, so the next four months could prove to be his last in Turin, especially since the previous rounds of negotiations have been futile.

The 26-year-old is currently the highest-paid player in Serie A, with his yearly salary reaching €12 million thanks to a hefty loyalty bonus.

Needless to say, the Bianconeri cannot afford to keep him on the same wages, nor do they have the desire to do so.

Dusan Vlahovic reopens talks with Juventus

Last year, the two parties failed to reach an agreement on a new salary. But in recent weeks, they decided to resume their talks, as they both feel that their best option is to prolong their collaboration.

As reported on Sunday, Juventus are willing to offer Vlahovic a net salary of € 7 million. This figure now represents the new ceiling set by the management, as evidenced by Kenan Yildiz’s recent renewal.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has now shed some light on the situation, revealing that the club directors and the player have decided to reconvene after last week’s initial meeting.

After a long hiatus, the two parties took the opportunity to test the waters, with Juventus insisting that the renewal is only possible on their proposed terms, while Vlahovic requested additional time to consult with his entourage, which includes his father and his agent, Darko Ristic

Vlahovic gives his priority to Juve

The Serbian international can freely negotiate with any other club since his contract will expire in June, but he has clearly given his preference to Juventus above any other suitor. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if they can bridge the financial gap between them.

The 26-year-old has been out of action with a high-grade lesion since late November, but his long ordeal is now coming to an end.

Vlahovic should return to group training this week and is thus expected to earn a call-up, either this Saturday against Pisa or for the trip to Udine the following weekend.