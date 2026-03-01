Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been widely tipped to leave the club at the end of the season, but his stay hasn’t been completely ruled out just yet.

The Serbian is currently the highest-paid player in Serie A, as his net salary rose to €12 million this season thanks to a lucrative loyalty bonus.

Needless to say, the Bianconeri cannot afford to keep the centre-forward on these figures. However, the management hasn’t been able to find an agreement with the player’s representatives on a new deal, so as things stand at the moment, the player is set to leave the club once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Juventus to offer Dusan Vlahovic €7m per year?

In recent months, Milan and Barcelona emerged as the striker’s staunchest admirers. Max Allegri would like to reunite with the 26-year-old at San Siro, while the Blaugrana need a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

But according to TuttoJuve, Vlahovic might end up staying in Turin after all, but only if he were to accept a significant wage cut.

Juventus have recently signed a long-term agreement with Kenan Yildiz, whose salary rose to €7 million per season. As the source explains, the Turk is considered the biggest asset at the club, from a sporting and commercial standpoint, so his new salary represents the new ceiling.

Therefore, the Serie A giants are willing to offer similar figures for Vlahovic, but reaching the Champions League is considered vital to finance the agreement.

Why Vlahovic could be inclined to accept Juve’s offer

If Vlahovic is seeking a hefty salary, the Premier League would represent his best opportunity, not to mention the Saudi Pro League.

On the other hand, Milan and the financially-struggling Barcelona are unlikely to offer him higher figures than the aforementioned €7 million.

Therefore, the Serbian could be tempted to accept Damien Comolli’s proposal, as it would allow him to stay at the club he grew fond of over the years, and work on taking his game to the next level under the surveillance of Luciano Spalletti, who has already had a positive effect on several Juventus players.