Juventus appears increasingly resigned to the possibility of losing Dusan Vlahovic, even though the striker remains under contract until the end of this season. The situation reflects a growing disconnect between his individual form and the expectations Juventus had when they committed heavily to his signing.

The attacker has been in strong form over the last few terms and has generally performed well when selected. However, within the club, there is a sense that his overall impact has fallen short of expectations. Juventus believes he was recruited on the basis of delivering consistently higher-level performances, and that expectation has not been fully met despite his undeniable quality.

Financial concerns and contract reality

Vlahovic is unlikely to be short of interest when the time comes for him to move on. Juventus is aware that several clubs would be keen to secure his signature. At the same time, the club recognises that replacing him would likely require a significant financial outlay, potentially exceeding the cost of retaining him under revised terms.

A major issue remains his current salary, which stands at 12m euros net per season. That figure is viewed as unsustainable by Juventus, particularly given broader financial considerations. The Bianconeri believe that any continuation of the relationship would require the striker to accept a substantial pay cut. While the club would welcome such an outcome, there is uncertainty over how much of a reduction Vlahovic would be willing to accept in order to remain in Turin.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Calls for compromise and persuasion

Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli has offered his perspective on the matter, stressing the importance of financial balance alongside sporting ambition. According to Tuttojuve, he said, “To stay, Vlahovic needs to reduce his net salary by a few million, because it would certainly be immoral for Juventus to sign a player who earns €11 to €12 million net per year. So I think they really need someone who can convince him that Juventus has great prospects.”

His comments underline the delicate nature of the negotiations ahead. Juventus must decide whether compromise is possible or whether parting ways is the more realistic solution, balancing financial responsibility with the desire to remain competitive at the highest level.